It's right up there on the pricing front but the Velocio Zero Cycling Cap delivers on quality and performance. It's warm, well made and very, very comfortable.

The winter cycling cap hasn't really evolved much over the years in terms of design, and Velocio hasn't tried to change that. What it has done, though, is to use modern materials to create a warm and breathable cap with very little bulk to fit under your helmet.

Italian made, the Zero uses a windproof front panel, while all the others are ThermoRoubaix to aid breathability. All are fleece lined for added warmth.

The lower part of the hat, the grey bit inside, is a microfleece sweat band which adds a little thickness, but it feels really soft against the skin. I didn't need it much in terms of sweat catching as I found the Zero very breathable when wearing a normal summer helmet. It'll cope with temperatures well below freezing and probably up to about 6°C or 7°C depending on how hot you run.

Some caps like this can add pressure around the head because of the close fit, but I didn't have any problems with the Zero. There is just enough pressure there to stop it moving about while being really comfortable, even with your helmet band clamped up tight.

The Zero covers the ears easily and it doesn't ride up. Again, there isn't a massive amount of pressure here even when wearing in-ear headphones; some caps can make them uncomfortable.

Riding in rain, hail or low sun in the winter can be a pain, but Velocio has included a decent-length peak on the Zero. It gives great coverage without getting in your way when riding on the hoods, although it's maybe a little long when in the drops, restricting your upper view just a little.

It is possible to flick it up while riding, should you need a larger field of vision – which also shows off the neat little reflective logo.

When you are paying £68 for a cap, it's got to be pretty much top-notch quality. I think this is. Not only do the materials feel absolutely great, the quality of the stitching and finish is very high. This is a high-quality piece of kit!

I've been wearing the Stolen Goat Mekon Belgian Winter Cap for the last couple of winters. The Zero is probably half the thickness and just as warm, which makes it ideal for fit if you are towards the upper end of your helmet size. The Mekon is just £35, though.

Rapha's Pro Team Winter Cap is made from a softshell material with a water-repellent coating. We haven't tested it, but it looks a decent package for £45.

Conclusion

Yes, it's pricey. But I haven't worn a winter cap before that is this comfortable under a helmet. It is barely noticeable, and so warm on those really cold days.

Verdict

A big outlay, but worth it for the high quality, warmth and comfort

