Stolen Goat Mekon Belgian Winter Cap

If you ride whatever the weather, you need a Belgian winter cap. Stolen Goat's Mekon should definitely be on your list as it's warm, breathable and surprisingly compact once tucked under your helmet.

> Buy this online here

One thing I've found over the years of riding through all weathers - including snow and ice – is that the amount of accessories you need easily outweighs the actual clothing you need to buy.

I'd dread to think how many gloves I have. I could get away with just a couple of pairs, but I seem to have amassed one for each little micro-climate. And it's the same with hats. But when it's cold and the weather is crap, you can't beat the Belgian cap for its versatility.

The Mekon uses a Windtex windproof fabric with a bit of water repellency to keep the elements out, and a mesh liner creates a bit of space between your head and the Windtex for breathability and wicking.

I found the Mekon to be comfortable from about 5°C down to freezing (it'll easily go lower, we just haven't had the temperatures yet) and the fabric does a very good job of keeping cold winds at bay.

The Mekon looks quite bulky, but it's much thinner than you'd expect and – so long as you've got a couple of clicks on your helmet adjuster – you should get it underneath without any trouble.

> Best winter cycle clothing on a budget - find out how to stay warm and dry for less

To keep your ears warm, Stolen Goat has used a ribbed merino band which both feels snug and keeps the hat in place. This helps the 'one size' style of the hat. It's very soft against the skin, and really warm considering its minimal bulk.

The stiff peak gives plenty of coverage for keeping the wind and rain out of your eyes. If you're not used to a cap it can feel a little restrictive having the peak above your eyes, but you get used to it. You'll be thanking it the first time you find yourself riding into a hail or snowstorm too.

Value

Priced at £35, this Italian-made hat is pricier than many competitors, but it's very well manufactured and works impeccably well.

I have the Lusso Repel Belgium Hat (now known as the Thermal Repel Belgian Hat) which I've worn a fair amount over the last few winters. It's still priced at £19.99. They do a Merino Reversible version for £24.99, too.

We tested the Prendas Ciclismo Belgian Style Winter Hat back in 2015 and were generally impressed. It's still available for below twenty quid. In my opinion though, the Stolen Goat is a step above both in terms of performance, and justifies its price.

If you want to step things up a notch further there's the Velobici Belgian Ride Cap, made from herringbone fabric, for £45.

Overall

I'm a big fan of the Stolen Goat Mekon Belgian Winter Cap thanks to its performance, comfort and quality. I actually can't wait for the mercury to plummet so I can really exploit its abilities.

Verdict

Warm, breathable and impressively finished hat for the worst the weather can throw at you

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website