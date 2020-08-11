Velocio Recon Wallet

The Velocio Recon is an attractive looking water-resistant phone wallet, although a bit smaller than I expected, and there is no padding. It's a simple, no-fuss design, with a small divider inside to separate the phone from credit cards and cash or perhaps a house key.

The Recon wallet is well constructed out of Polartec Neoshell, which is slightly stretchy, breathable and highly water resistant. The zip feels good quality and is also water resistant, zipping right to the very edge to keep water out.

It looks very trendy, with its Italian style, and is available in three different colour combinations: Olive, Cherry or Grey. There is a small loop on the side, which could be clipped into a rucksack, keyring or carabiner.

The wallet measures 16cm x 9.5cm, so is just a few centimetres bigger than the iPhone it will contain. It's designed to fit an iPhone 6, 7 or 8 with a slim case; I was able to store my iPhone 8, three credit cards, a few puncture patches, and a house key inside. That is pretty much the usable limit, as the Recon is then pretty stuffed.

I did find the zip toggle itself a little tricky to squeeze the phone past, as the wallet is so small. If it was just a few centimetres bigger it would be much easier to whip the phone out for taking those all-important mid-ride Instagram and Facebook photos, or paying for coffee and cake at the café stop.

The Recon is certainly water resistant, though. I tested it with the phone, plus a few tissues inside to try to detect any water ingress during damp rides, and there was none at all. I then tried running a tap on full over the wallet for a few minutes to try to get it to leak, and it doesn't. The Polartec Neoshell fabric construction is impressive in this regard.

At £23, the price is pretty competitive in the marketplace, although the Recon has some tough competition out there – the SeeSense Phone Pouch at £20 is bigger and able to take pretty much any phone out there, as well as being water resistant and padded in case of any accidental drops.

In the style stakes, the Velopac Ridepac Lite is a good looking wallet, and has separate compartments, that all-important padding, plus room for a few extras such as gels and a multi tool.

In summary, the Velocio Recon does the job it sets out to do, which is to keep an iPhone and a few credit cards dry. However, the tight fit means that there is little room for anything else, and although stylish, the lack of padding compared to the competition brings the score down to a 6.

Verdict

Stylish and water-resistant phone wallet, but a tight fit means a lack of room for much else, and no padding

