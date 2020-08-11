Velocio Recon Wallet

The Velocio Recon is an attractive looking water-resistant phone wallet, although a bit smaller than I expected, and there is no padding. It's a simple, no-fuss design, with a small divider inside to separate the phone from credit cards and cash or perhaps a house key.
The Recon wallet is well constructed out of Polartec Neoshell, which is slightly stretchy, breathable and highly water resistant. The zip feels good quality and is also water resistant, zipping right to the very edge to keep water out.
It looks very trendy, with its Italian style, and is available in three different colour combinations: Olive, Cherry or Grey. There is a small loop on the side, which could be clipped into a rucksack, keyring or carabiner.
The wallet measures 16cm x 9.5cm, so is just a few centimetres bigger than the iPhone it will contain. It's designed to fit an iPhone 6, 7 or 8 with a slim case; I was able to store my iPhone 8, three credit cards, a few puncture patches, and a house key inside. That is pretty much the usable limit, as the Recon is then pretty stuffed.
I did find the zip toggle itself a little tricky to squeeze the phone past, as the wallet is so small. If it was just a few centimetres bigger it would be much easier to whip the phone out for taking those all-important mid-ride Instagram and Facebook photos, or paying for coffee and cake at the café stop.
The Recon is certainly water resistant, though. I tested it with the phone, plus a few tissues inside to try to detect any water ingress during damp rides, and there was none at all. I then tried running a tap on full over the wallet for a few minutes to try to get it to leak, and it doesn't. The Polartec Neoshell fabric construction is impressive in this regard.
At £23, the price is pretty competitive in the marketplace, although the Recon has some tough competition out there – the SeeSense Phone Pouch at £20 is bigger and able to take pretty much any phone out there, as well as being water resistant and padded in case of any accidental drops.
In the style stakes, the Velopac Ridepac Lite is a good looking wallet, and has separate compartments, that all-important padding, plus room for a few extras such as gels and a multi tool.
In summary, the Velocio Recon does the job it sets out to do, which is to keep an iPhone and a few credit cards dry. However, the tight fit means that there is little room for anything else, and although stylish, the lack of padding compared to the competition brings the score down to a 6.
Verdict
Stylish and water-resistant phone wallet, but a tight fit means a lack of room for much else, and no padding
Make and model: Velocio Recon Wallet
Size tested: Fits an iPhone 6/7/8 with slim case
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Velocio says: "The recon wallet is a water resistant essentials case for your daily commute or on any outdoor adventure. The Polartec Neoshell fabric will keep your cell phone protected from the elements, your cash and cards and any other valuables dry and stowed within reach."
The Recon wallet is an attractive looking accessory, although a bit smaller than I expected, and there is no padding. It's quite simple, with a small divider inside to separate the phone from credit cards and cash, or perhaps a few house keys or coins. There is not much room for anything else.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Velocio lists:
YKK Aquaguard water resistant zip
Internal divider keep cash, cards and phone organised
16cm x 9cm
Reflective Velocio logo / Woven trim detail
Loop for easy carry
Designed to fit an IPhone 6/7/8 with slim case
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
The Recon wallet is constructed out of Polartec Neoshell, which is slightly stretchy, and is breathable and highly waterproof. The stitching and zip construction feels well made.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
The Velocio Recon wallet does what it claims to, which is to hold an iPhone in waterproof case, with a few cards and cash. Perhaps a few puncture repair patches and house key as well. It is very waterproof. A soaking during heavy rain had my iPhone emerging still completely dry afterwards. Running it constantly under a tap for two minutes, still no water got through. I think it would take prolonged torrential rain, and water pooling in your pockets, to get your phone wet. The YKK water resistant zip goes right up to the edge of the wallet, to ensure no gap for water to enter.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No signs of wear at all during the four-week testing period. As long as the zip holds out, it should last.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
At 19g, it's extremely light, though it achieves such a light weight by having no protective padding.
Rate the product for value:
Similar to other phone wallets.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
For keeping the iPhone dry, it performs well: a good soaking in the rain, and a test under running tap for several minutes did not allow any water to affect my iPhone. However, there is not really any additional room for storing much beyond a few credit cards and tyre patches.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The waterproofing is excellent, and it looks stylish.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Its small size limits its usefulness. I would liked to have seen more padding, and a bit more room for a few more items. When fitting the phone into the wallet, a little bit of effort is required to lever it past the zip. Adding one or two centimetres additional length to the wallet's dimensions could avoid this.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Other phone wallets around this price are similarly waterproof but feature padding, and can store more stuff.
Did you enjoy using the product? It was okay, I did wish it fitted a few more things in though.
Would you consider buying the product? Probably not.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe, if they just need a water resistant phone wallet and not much else to carry.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a nice looking item, and it does what it claims to well – keeps an iPhone dry, along with a few things like credit cards. However a few niggles let it down: the tight fit past the zip toggle means it is a little tricky manoeuvring the phone in and out. There is also not much room for extras beyond a few credit cards and puncture patches. It also lacks the padding that similarly priced rivals have.
Age: 41 Height: 181 Weight: 92 Kilos
I usually ride: GT Grade My best bike is: Boardman ASR 8.9
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
