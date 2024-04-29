Velocio Arm Warmer

The Velocio Arm Warmers strip things right back – with no grippers, silicone or fleecy lining in sight. This keeps the bulk down and I found them spot on for cool starts/evenings on warm days. I found their generous length a positive and they're easy to stow away – about the only thing I can't rave about is the price.
> Buy now: Velocio Arm Warmers for £46 from Velocio
Velocio is clear that these are for the early and late hours of sunny days – they are a thin layer of protection against dawn or evening chills, not for super-cold and wet rides.
Their low-bulk 74% polyamide and 26% elastane composition blends seamlessly into your jersey sleeve without any ridges. Their light, Lycra-style fabric against my skin reminded me of time-trialling skinsuits from racing days, and their compressive, non-constrictive fit could well appeal to early season racers.
They don't offer heaps of protection, just enough to stop the hairs on your arms rising in the morning chill, and their 100% breathable fabric means you can keep them on longer than fleece-backed warmers.
They're long too – they pull right up without leaving your wrist exposed. There was no slipping or wrinkling at the elbow, and the left-right tailoring and flatlock seams are well executed.
At 47g, these roll down as small as a snack bar, but even with this minimal design, Velocio has managed a reflective tab – arguably better than something printed directly on the fabric.
Value
By comparison to alternatives, which are likely to offer more protection against the elements, Velocio's warmers are pretty pricey. That said, the 7Mesh Colorado arm warmers are more still at £50, though Neil rated them highly.
Orro's arm warmers are presently just £14.99 but while John liked them, he felt they sized up small.
Conclusion
Although not cheap, I think these are excellent. They're comfy, packable and well made, and perfect for keeping off the early morning chill. Their performance and packability make them ideal if you're heading to warmer climes for mountain training or for early season races.
Verdict
Brilliantly executed design for cool starts and chilly ends to warm days, trips to the mountains, or early season races...
Make and model: Velocio Arm Warmer
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Velocio recommended its arm warmers for days when there are bound to be temperature swings, with cold mornings and sunny afternoons.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Ultra soft, no gripper and a matte finish for incredible feel
Light compression for muscle support and excellent fit
Reflective logos and trim for visibility
UPF 50+ protection from the sun
Flatlock seams
Rate the product for quality:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Excellent, lightweight protection for mild conditions.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Portability, and they stayed in place well without grippers.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The label in the left warmer was excessively large. It didn't irritate in any way, but it could have been smaller – it was actually adding a good amount of bulk considering how thin the fabric is.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They don't come cheap. And while you could get more expensive with the likes of 7mesh, there are also plenty of cheaper options out there, for example from Endura and Orro.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Excellent fit, fabrics, construction and functionality. It's not common to find such lightweight arm warmers, but that's not to say there isn't a need for them. These may come at a price, but if something fits and does a job this well, then it's worth it. They're excellent.
Age: 42 Height: 173cm Weight: 64kg
I usually ride: Road My best bike is: Carbon road.
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!
