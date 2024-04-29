Velocio Arm Warmer

The Velocio Arm Warmers strip things right back – with no grippers, silicone or fleecy lining in sight. This keeps the bulk down and I found them spot on for cool starts/evenings on warm days. I found their generous length a positive and they're easy to stow away – about the only thing I can't rave about is the price.

> Buy now: Velocio Arm Warmers for £46 from Velocio

Velocio is clear that these are for the early and late hours of sunny days – they are a thin layer of protection against dawn or evening chills, not for super-cold and wet rides.

Their low-bulk 74% polyamide and 26% elastane composition blends seamlessly into your jersey sleeve without any ridges. Their light, Lycra-style fabric against my skin reminded me of time-trialling skinsuits from racing days, and their compressive, non-constrictive fit could well appeal to early season racers.

They don't offer heaps of protection, just enough to stop the hairs on your arms rising in the morning chill, and their 100% breathable fabric means you can keep them on longer than fleece-backed warmers.

They're long too – they pull right up without leaving your wrist exposed. There was no slipping or wrinkling at the elbow, and the left-right tailoring and flatlock seams are well executed.

At 47g, these roll down as small as a snack bar, but even with this minimal design, Velocio has managed a reflective tab – arguably better than something printed directly on the fabric.

Value

By comparison to alternatives, which are likely to offer more protection against the elements, Velocio's warmers are pretty pricey. That said, the 7Mesh Colorado arm warmers are more still at £50, though Neil rated them highly.

Orro's arm warmers are presently just £14.99 but while John liked them, he felt they sized up small.

Our best arm and leg warmers buyer's guide lists our favourite options.

Conclusion

Although not cheap, I think these are excellent. They're comfy, packable and well made, and perfect for keeping off the early morning chill. Their performance and packability make them ideal if you're heading to warmer climes for mountain training or for early season races.

Verdict

Brilliantly executed design for cool starts and chilly ends to warm days, trips to the mountains, or early season races...