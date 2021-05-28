Vaude Isny II

Vaude's Isny II daypack is an eco-friendly option with a spacious main compartment and a roll-top closure to keep everything perfectly dry inside. It's a bit light on features though – it only comes with two pockets and an unpadded sleeve for a laptop - and there are no zipped compartments.

Made in Germany, this waterproof 20L backpack has a height-adjustable roll lid that can add another 8L to its large main compartment.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Its felt-padded shoulder straps are absolutely delightful. Vaude says the fibres are made from cow's milk that can no longer be sold for drinking – it's processed with wool to produce a felt composite. It's silky soft, which is particularly good with sleeveless tops.

Comfort would be higher still with a padded back and a chest strap for reducing pressure on the shoulders, but unfortunately both are absent.

This backpack is PVC-free, and uses Vaude's water-repellent Eco Finish. It beads water without using environmentally harmful fluorocarbons, and effectively held off heavy downpours during testing – it's great to see an eco alternative without any performance compromise.

There's not much else on the outside, bar two handy holes for hooking rear lights on and a reflective logo. It looks smart, but it's lacking some practical essentials: there are no easy-access zipped pockets for essentials such as phones, nor a water bottle holder or a handle.

The main compartment is large, which means it's easy to load up bulkier essentials. There's also a key holder, a padded phone pocket, another slightly wider pocket and a sleeve that fits a 15inch laptop. This sleeve only rises two thirds of the way up and isn't padded, though.

> 18 of the best cycling rucksacks — carry your stuff the easy way

While the laptop is held securely enough, the sleeve doesn't protect it from your other stuff, and the pocket's too slim to take a computer in its own sleeve. Absent all these extra touches, it's no surprise the bag weighs in at a rather light 580g.

It does allow you to pack it full without it becoming too heavy, but at the same time the lack of chest strap and back padding reduces comfort over longer periods. For short commutes, it's effective at carrying the essentials and keeping them dry.

Value

At £85, the Isny II is expensive for a bag with so few pockets and features. For me, the eco credentials add value, though, and it is reassuring knowing it's backed by Vaude's five-year guarantee against defects.

That said, the 100% Transit Backpack is cheaper at £69.99 and has 10 pockets for a proper organised commuter system. It doesn't come with a waterproof cover, however, and also lacks a supportive chest strap.

The Merida Fifteen II backpack is even cheaper at £49.99, and impresses with its stability on the bike. It's also lighter than the Isny II, but it's not waterproof.

For a simple waterproof backpack, though, the Vaude Isny II is effective, stylish and comfortable.

Verdict

Minimalistic, eco-friendly waterproof pack with comfy felt straps, but lacking commuter-friendly features

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website