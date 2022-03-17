Support road.cc

review
Shoes
Sundried Men’s Road Cycle Shoes

Sundried Men’s Road Cycle Shoes

5
by Stu Kerton
Thu, Mar 17, 2022 09:45
0
£130.00

VERDICT:

5
10
Look good, but a higher spec shoe can be had for a lot less, and the sizing is way off...
Grippy heel stops foot movement
Atop dials give plenty of adjustment
Size up small
Poor spec for the money
Weight: 
579g
Contact: 
www.sundried.com
The Sundried Men's Road Cycling Shoes have a classy look to them, the black and white colourway looking smart, and they are well finished around the sole area. They are pricey for the spec, though, and they come up at least a size too small.

At first glance these look to be a quality pair of shoes. The manmade upper is soft and smooth and the way it wraps around the shoe under the sole is neat and tidy, with no excess glue visible.

You are also getting an Atop dial, which gives easy adjustment by turning it one way or the other, tightening (but not loosening) in increments, and a Velcro strap for added retention.

Inside the shoes you'll find a 'shark tooth' internal liner which is designed to stop your heel lifting when pedalling. It's not something you usually see on shoes at this price point and it works well.

2021 Sundried Men's Road Cycle Shoes - back.jpg

Aside from this, though, the Sundried shoes are quite under-specced for their £130 price tag.

First up you're getting a TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) sole – don't be fooled by the fact that it's been moulded to look like carbon fibre underneath the three-bolt cleat fixing point – whereas with these Van Rysels you get a stiff full-carbon sole for the same price. The sole on these Sundrieds is flexible for all but the most sedate of efforts.

2021 Sundried Men's Road Cycle Shoes - sole toe.jpg

Boardman's Carbon Cycle Shoes aren't the stiffest I've ever worn but they do offer more pedalling resistance than the Sundrieds thanks to a carbon fibre sole, and they are just £85.

2021 Sundried Men's Road Cycle Shoes - sole heel.jpg

Not helping matters is the sizing. This pair is supposedly a UK11 – well, that's what it says on the box, but they are nowhere near.

It's all been a bit Cinderella in the office trying to find who they'd fit, and after making their way to and from a size-11-footed tester's house, it fell to me. I'm a size 10, and even then they are tight. With a pair of summer cycling socks on, my toes are rubbing the end.

2021 Sundried Men's Road Cycle Shoes - instep.jpg

That's not so much an issue in the winter – though I'd struggle to wear them with thicker socks – but the warmth of summer or a long ride causing swelling would see these well under size.

The size guide (within the product pics) suggests a UK 11 is a 46, par for the course, but Sundried does offer free returns (just don't wear the shoes outside before you're happy with the fit!).

2021 Sundried Men's Road Cycle Shoes - side.jpg

Breathability is decent enough, with vents running under the soles and more on the upper. The wind isn't going to flow through massively in warmer times, though.

Comfort on the whole is pretty good (once you've sized up) thanks to the plush padding of the insole. It's quite firm but feels comfortable and supportive, and minimises the chances of hot-spots caused by the flexible sole.

Conclusion

Overall, looks aside, the Sundried shoes don't really deliver on what you'd expect for the price. The flexible sole is below par for the money, once you've sorted out the sizing...

Verdict

Look good, but a higher spec shoe can be had for a lot less, and the sizing is way off...

road.cc test report

Make and model: Sundried Men's Road Cycle Shoes

Size tested: 11

Tell us what the product is for

Sundried says, "The Sundried men's cycle shoes have all the advanced technology you need to increase your power efficiency and improve your ride, all while providing superior comfort and longevity. These will be the best cycle shoes you've ever owned and are comfortable and practical both on and off the bike."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Sundried lists:

Two-way edging to the back prevents your heel slipping out and gives a locked-in feel while pedalling

Laser cut detailing to the top of the cycle shoe provides ventilation

The breathable soft inner liner wicks moisture and keeps feet dry

Expert fastenings improve speed, ease, practicality, and precision

Use the dial to fasten the shoes and make micro adjustments to the fit any time, even mid-ride

A stiff, efficient TPU sole provides excellent power transfer with enough flexibility to stay comfortable

Please note that these shoes are a narrow fit

These cycle shoes are compatible with both Look Keo and Shimano SPD-SL cleat designs.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
6/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
4/10

These come up at least a UK size too small.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They're well suited to rides that don't require a lot of power to be put through the pedals.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The Atop dials allow plenty of adjustment.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Come up small.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

For the same price you can get a pair from Van Rysel with carbon fibre soles which are much stiffer. Boardman also offers a pair with carbon soles which are a touch stiffer than the Sundried, and £40 cheaper.

Did you enjoy using the product? Not massively.

Would you consider buying the product? No

Would you recommend the product to a friend? No

Use this box to explain your overall score

The build quality is good and they are well finished, but the spec isn't that great for the money, so overall I'd say they're average. They also come up small, so be prepared to return/exchange...

Overall rating: 5/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

