Tru-Tension Cycle Snow Foam is a waterless detailer, designed to allow quick and convenient sprucing of lightly soiled bikes. Saving time and indeed mess, I've tended to apply ours in the garage, but it won't betray clandestine fettling if you've got busy in the kitchen. However, we're talking light, filmy grime – it can't tackle proper winter filth and mud, and there's a definite knack to getting the very best from it. It's expensive, too.

> Buy this online here

Tru-Tension recommends spraying this foam on and then leaving it for five to 30 seconds, before wiping away the grime. You then buff the remainder to a shine, as the foam leaves a protective layer of slippery silicone to make it harder for fresh dirt to stick.

Cycle Snow Foam is recommended for frames, wheels and components – and is safe on plastic and paint – but for obvious reasons, swerve braking surfaces, saddles, bar wraps and the like.

In practice, speed is of the essence. Even applied in the shade with just 20 seconds standing time, Snow Foam is eager to dry out and leave a patchy effect. Getting rid of it requires a repeat application, since it won't buff out.

I tested the Snow Foam across my fleet, where it made short work of organic and petrochemical grime alike. It leaves a deep, glossy shine to frames, mudguards, rims and components, and generally takes around 12 minutes start to finish. I was pleasantly surprised to discover it can even shift a chain's wet-lube splatter.

> 8 best bicycle chain lubes — but should you get wet or dry lube?

The results on satin and gloss finishes are very pleasing, as they are on metallic, polished, anodised and plated surfaces. Avoid using it on matt finishes, though – it leaves unsightly oily splodges.

Cleanliness/Durability

Once Snow Foam is applied, rain beads up and rolls away, and showery spatter is easily wiped off, even four weeks and 550 miles after the product went on. While furniture polishes will do much the same thing, they need redoing far more frequently – think weekly during summer, and after every session on the indoor trainer.

Value

At £10 for 500ml, Cycle Snow Foam isn't cheap. Muc-Off High Performance Waterless Wash is £11.99 for 750ml – so around £8 for 500ml – while Duck Smart Bike Ezee is £6.99 for 500ml. The latter doesn't achieve a comparable lustre, however, so Tru-Tension does offer a little extra for the money.

Summary

Ultimately, the Tru-Tension Cycle Snow Foam does everything it promises, and to a decent, lasting standard. It's a good option for the time poor, when putting bikes into storage, or simply for extending washing intervals. It's quick but still takes a bit of work, though – and there are cheaper options out there too.

Verdict

Convenient and effective, but needs fast buffing – and it's expensive

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website