Trek Émonda SL 5 Disc

Trek's Émonda SL 5 Disc is a solid all-round race bike offering great handling, a stiff platform for performance and a comfortable riding position, plus it's all wrapped up in a minimalistic, clean-looking package. This build isn't exactly lightweight though.
Trek launched this latest Émonda design last year, giving what has always been considered its lightweight climbing machine an aerodynamic makeover that takes it into what I consider quality all-rounder territory.
From a ride point of view, I can't fault it. It's firmer than a lot of carbon bikes on the market, and I kind of like that. Getting smashed about isn't fun, but neither is a bike that mutes all the signals from the road below. The Émonda balances this well.
There is no harshness, though; it's well within the limits of comfort for a race bike, and that gives it its eagerness, its 'attitude' if you like. If you ride it hard, you get rewards.
It also helps that it looks the business too. The large tube junctions flow smoothly, while the chunky down tube gives a hint at just how stiff the Émonda is.
Stand hard on the pedals for a climb or sprint and the bike feels tight everywhere, although most notably around the bottom bracket area. There is no flex anywhere, and it just eggs you on to keep hammering away when your legs are screaming to ease up.
Chubby chaser
The only downside is that this SL 5 build's weight can just take the shine off. This 56cm model weighs in at 9.16kg, which is on the beefy side for a near three-grand bike.
The SL 6 Pro I rode last year came with an Ultegra mechanical groupset and 35mm deep Bontrager Aeolus Elite carbon wheels, and weighed 8.23kg. It felt much nippier than the SL 5 when it matters.
As an experiment I switched the SL 5's wheels for a pair of 1,400g Scribe Élan Wide+ 42-D wheels I had on test, and that unlocked the Émonda's potential. I'm not saying you should go out and blow £1,190 on newwheels, just that you shouldn't be put off by the standard weight of the SL 5. It can be tweaked without spending a fortune in the future.
On all but the steepest of climbs though, the Émonda doesn't feel as heavy as the road.cc scales would suggest. It still feels nippy as you accelerate out of corners or crest those short power climbs, and it always seems to have an eagerness to keep rolling.
Right angles
The geometry helps too. This is a proper race bike with a steepish 73.5° head angle for quick steering, plus a short 151mm head tube to allow a low front end and a short wheelbase. At just 983mm, this certainly gives it a nimble and flickable feeling in the bends.
On the downhills I found I could let the Émonda go even when the road surface was less than perfect. It just feels really planted, and coupled with that firm frame passing through loads of feedback from the tyres, I left me feeling perfectly in tune with it.
The steering is on the fun side of neutral, and allows you to just point the handlebar and aim for the apex. The Émonda is also very responsive to slight changes in body position if you need to tweak your line or get yourself out of trouble. I found this out when riding somewhere I had never ridden before – a descent which was easily 40mph+ in sections.
The Trek just nailed it, even though I didn't know what was around the next corner. With less caution than I probably should use, I could throw the Émonda through the bends while constantly making little tweaks to my position to line it up for the next one.
The SL 5 is also a quality mile muncher. The firm ride didn't seem to fatigue my joints any sooner than normal, and although the position is racy, it isn't extreme either. I could ride on the hoods for hours without discomfort and made good use of the shallow drops too.
Frame and fork
As I mentioned earlier, the Émonda focuses more on aerodynamics now than ever before, but that doesn't mean it has become a rocket ship on the road. The Émonda is a climbing bike after all, so Trek's engineers have honed in on 'unsteady aerodynamics,' which they say give larger effects at lower speeds when ascending, rather than on curves for cutting through at high speeds in straight lines.
For starters the front end has been made as smooth as possible, with all cables and hoses directed through the head tube into the frame and fork, giving a very clean look. The head, down and top tube junction is large and beautifully sculpted for airflow too. As a whole the Trek has been optimised for 25mm tyres, although it will swallow 28mm with 6mm of space around the tyre.
The integrated spacer is designed to line up perfectly with the frame when the handlebar is pointed straight ahead, although it does limit how far the bar will turn in each direction. It can feel a bit daunting at first – I kept worrying I might not have enough lock to negotiate a tight turn at low speed.
It proved an unfounded worry though, and the only time I reached the turning limit was when trackstanding at the lights.
The top-end Émonda SLRs use a carbon fibre all-in-one handlebar and stem to take things even further, but there isn't the budget for that here.
As for the seatpost, Trek has decided to do things a little differently. The seat tube extends high, up past the top tube by some way. An external seat mast slides over the top and clamps into position, and the seat tube inside the mast allows a bit of flex, which aids comfort.
The top tube flares out at the seat tube junction, which I find I often rub my thighs against. I got around it by running the saddle 5mm further forward, but it's worth bearing in mind if you have large legs.
The frame and fork are created using Trek's 500 Series OCLV carbon fibre. It's a bit heavier than the new 800 Series found on the more expensive SLR range, but still gives a reasonable claimed weight of 1,142g for the frame and 380g for the fork. There are a massive eight sizes available, too, ranging from 47cm up to 62cm.
The Émonda range is now disc brake only, which means you're getting 12mm thru-axles and flat mounts for the disc calipers.
Big bottom
Trek has gone down the T47 bottom bracket route. Standard threaded bottom brackets have the bearing cups sitting outside the frame, which limits the width the bottom bracket shell can be without pushing the Q-factor (the distance between the pedals) too wide.
To allow a wider shell, which in turn lets the down tube, seat tube and chainstays all have larger joins for increased stiffness at this crucial point, many brands use press-fit cups. These sit inside the frame, allowing a wider shell while keeping the Q-factor the same. In the past there have been creaking and wear issues due to slack tolerances between the cups and the frame, though, so some people have fallen out of love with them.
The T47 is kind of the best of both worlds, as the bearings sit inside the frame but they are threaded into place rather than pressed. That gives a better (and easier) fit, but still allows for that wide bottom bracket shell.
To finish everything off, the SL 5 is available in two colours: this Quicksilver/Brushed Chrome, or Carbon Blue Smoke/Metallic Blue, which I reckon looks even better.
Finishing kit
The SL 5 is adorned with a Shimano 105 R7000 11 speed groupset, which cannot really be faulted, either from my own experience of riding it for thousands of miles on test bikes, or from Dave's in-depth review from a couple of years ago.
The gear shifting is precise and works well even under load – especially at the chainset – and the feel at the lever is practically the same as Ultegra R8000.
Trek has paired a 50/34t chainset with an 11-30t cassette, which gives a decent spread of gears for a bike with racing intentions. Crank length is determined by frame size, ranging from 165mm to 175mm.
Alongside the flat mount 105 calipers the SL 5 uses 160mm SM-RT70 rotors front and rear.
Stopping power is great, as is the modulation and control.
If you weren't aware, Trek's in-house kit and component brand is Bontrager, so it's no surprise to find this adorning the Émonda throughout. The Comp VR-C Road is a shallow drop bar with a compact design, making it usable for most riders regardless of flexibility.
There is nothing flash about it, but it is comfortable, has a decent length of central section for computer mounts or lights, and its aluminium construction is stiff enough for out-of-the-saddle efforts.
The Bontrager Elite Stem is another component that just gets on with its job. On the 56cm frame you get a 110mm, and it comes with Trek's Blendr compatibility.
This means you get a selection of mounts for various accessories, such as lights and computers, to sit out in front of the stem. On Trek's website it's £59.99 (£30 more than the handlebar), so it's certainly not a budget component.
The saddle is called the Verse Comp and it's a good 'un, at least for me. It's got a swoopy shape I found gave me plenty of different position options (I like to slide back to climb, for instance). It's 270mm long and 145mm wide (155mm on the smaller frames) with steel rails and a central cut-out. It's also compatible with Blendr accessories.
The frame itself is compatible with DuoTrap S, which is a Blutooth/ANT+ sensor which can send all sorts of data and works with Garmin, Bontrager, PowerTap and more, though the sensor is sold separately.
Wheels and tyres
As with the rest of the finishing kit, the wheels are Bontrager. Using their sealed alloy hubs mated to Paradigm SL rims, they have an internal width of 21mm and 24 spokes front and rear. As I mentioned earlier, they are a bit weighty, but they rode well enough throughout the test period, and I had no durability or trueness issues. They are tubeless ready for a bit of futureproofing.
I'm a fan of Bontrager's tyres. I've ridden a few, and was impressed when I tested the R3 Hard-Case Lite a couple of years back. The SL 5 uses the entry-level R1 Hard-Case Lite, and it's pretty good. With a 60tpi (threads per inch) casing it isn't the most supple, but it doesn't detract too much from the ride quality.
They roll pretty well too, and grip is more than adequate in both the wet and dry. More importantly though, considering the review period took in the end of winter, they seem robust and suffered no punctures.
Still, as with the wheels the SL 5 deserves better in the long term. If you want to keep things in the Bontrager family, those R3s mentioned retail for £42.99 now, or £52.99 if you want to go tubeless.
Value
Bike prices are all over the place at the moment, and there have been some big jumps in Trek's line-up. That SL 6 Pro I reviewed was £3,350 in 2021, and it's now £3,900 with what looks to be the same build. The frameset has gone up from £2,200 to £2,700. Meanwhile this SL 5 has come through relatively unscathed at £2,750, up just £25 over last year's prices.
Around the time this Émonda was released, Specialized launched its new Tarmac SL 7 (I was lucky enough to review the S-Works model), and it's a similar sort of bike to the Trek. For 2022 Specialized has largely used SRAM components on its road bikes though, so there's no direct comparison with the SL 5.
However, the entry-level Tarmac SL 7 is the Comp model, which comes with a Rival eTap AXS electronic groupset and DT Swiss alloy shallow section wheels for £5,000, while Trek's SL 6 eTap comes with the same wireless groupset and the Bontrager 35mm deep carbon wheels for £4,300.
There is some tough opposition out there though, with Canyon's new Ultimate CF SL 7 Disc featuring a 105 groupset, a full aero carbon cockpit and a claimed weight of 8.2kg for just £2,149.
Giant's TCR Advanced Disc 2 doesn't quite have the aero attributes of the SL 5, but it is considered a very good lightweight all-round race bike. For £2,349 you are getting a 105 groupset, full carbon frameset and Giant's own alloy wheels.
Conclusion
The Émonda SL 5 is a great bike to ride, and that's down to the top-notch frame and fork paired to good quality finishing kit. True, the wheels and tyres can take the shine off of the performance a touch, but that is true of many entry-point bikes. This is a bike that will tackle any kind of topography or race and excel at it. The frameset is great and it's ripe for upgrades over time too.
Verdict
The Émonda is a classic all-rounder, fun, fast and stiff, although this model isn't the lightest
Make and model: Trek Émonda SL 5 Disc
