Torq Energy Bars (Box of 15)

The Torq Energy Bar is a very good option for long days in the saddle, providing a tasty snack and a boost from 32g of carbs. The consistency is a little more like normal food than average, which helps if you need a few in one ride, though they still take a little chewing. They're organic and vegan too, though at almost £30 for 15, they're expensive.

These energy bars have a pretty light consistency compared to a great many stodgy bars I've chewed my way through in the past. They're pleasant to eat, though I did find myself reaching for my drink after every few bites.

It's not one for more intense rides – they're just a bit too chewy – but on those easy Sunday morning and mid-week group rides, they're great. The zesty orange and zingy apple flavours are quite tasty, if a little muted. You can build your box of 15 from up to five different flavours.

The nutrition profile changes a little between them, but you're still getting a minimum of 31.9g of carbs per bar, which is ideal for seeing you through the miles.

Should you be into your vegan, veggie or organic food then these boxes are ticked too. The ingredients are a collection of actual foods instead of the usual list of chemicals.

I had zero stomach issues, though as I always recommend, it's still better to try one off the bike so you don't implode 40 miles from home. It has happened...

At £29.75 for a box of 15, you're certainly paying for the organic ingredients. My go-to energy bar for big training rides is still the Clif Bar at £20 for 12, which is less chewy and has better-defined flavours.

Torq Energy Bars provide a useful boost of carbs, are palatable (if quite chewy) and suit those who want subtle flavours and natural ingredients. They'll please vegans too – it's only really the price that's hard to swallow.

Tasty bars for a decent boost, but chewy – and expensive

