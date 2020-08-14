Support road.cc

Energy & recovery bars

Torq Energy Bars (Box of 15)

by Liam Cahill
Fri, Aug 14, 2020 15:45
£29.25

VERDICT:

Tasty bars for a decent boost, but chewy – and expensive
Tasty
Easy on stomachs
Organic
Vegan
Not cheap
A bit chewy
Weight: 
53g
Contact: 
www.torqfitness.co.uk

The Torq Energy Bar is a very good option for long days in the saddle, providing a tasty snack and a boost from 32g of carbs. The consistency is a little more like normal food than average, which helps if you need a few in one ride, though they still take a little chewing. They're organic and vegan too, though at almost £30 for 15, they're expensive.

These energy bars have a pretty light consistency compared to a great many stodgy bars I've chewed my way through in the past. They're pleasant to eat, though I did find myself reaching for my drink after every few bites.

2020 torq bar Performance Energy Bars - Zesty Orange and Zingy Apple flavour 2.jpg

It's not one for more intense rides – they're just a bit too chewy – but on those easy Sunday morning and mid-week group rides, they're great. The zesty orange and zingy apple flavours are quite tasty, if a little muted. You can build your box of 15 from up to five different flavours.

The nutrition profile changes a little between them, but you're still getting a minimum of 31.9g of carbs per bar, which is ideal for seeing you through the miles.

Should you be into your vegan, veggie or organic food then these boxes are ticked too. The ingredients are a collection of actual foods instead of the usual list of chemicals.

> How to eat right for sportives and long rides

I had zero stomach issues, though as I always recommend, it's still better to try one off the bike so you don't implode 40 miles from home. It has happened...

At £29.75 for a box of 15, you're certainly paying for the organic ingredients. My go-to energy bar for big training rides is still the Clif Bar at £20 for 12, which is less chewy and has better-defined flavours.

Torq Energy Bars provide a useful boost of carbs, are palatable (if quite chewy) and suit those who want subtle flavours and natural ingredients. They'll please vegans too – it's only really the price that's hard to swallow.

Verdict

Tasty bars for a decent boost, but chewy – and expensive

road.cc test report

Make and model: Torq Energy Bars (box of 15)

Size tested: 45g

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Torq says these bars use: "...a blend of glucose-derivatives and fructose that are exceptionally close to the 2:1 ratio recommended by a now substantial body of peer-reviewed published research."

"You can custom build your box of 15 bars by selecting flavours in multiples of three."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Energy (kJ) 650 1445

Energy (Kcal) 153 341

Fat (g) 0.8 1.8

of which saturates (g) 0.1 0.3

Carbohydrates (g) 34 76

of which sugars (g) 17 38

Fibre (g) 1.6 3.5

Protein (g) 1.7 3.7

Salt (g) 0.06 0.14

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Pleasant to eat and gentle on the stomach, so they're easy to use.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

A nice way to get carbs in with subtle flavours.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Chewy consistency is little hard to eat when the pace goes up.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Slightly more expensive than some, but considering the organic ingredients, not too bad.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These bars have a lot going for them in just about every area, and if they were cheaper they'd be an eight. But at almost £2 per bar even when bought bulk, the price is restrictive and they're a seven.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 24  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

