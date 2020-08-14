The Torq Energy Bar is a very good option for long days in the saddle, providing a tasty snack and a boost from 32g of carbs. The consistency is a little more like normal food than average, which helps if you need a few in one ride, though they still take a little chewing. They're organic and vegan too, though at almost £30 for 15, they're expensive.
These energy bars have a pretty light consistency compared to a great many stodgy bars I've chewed my way through in the past. They're pleasant to eat, though I did find myself reaching for my drink after every few bites.
It's not one for more intense rides – they're just a bit too chewy – but on those easy Sunday morning and mid-week group rides, they're great. The zesty orange and zingy apple flavours are quite tasty, if a little muted. You can build your box of 15 from up to five different flavours.
The nutrition profile changes a little between them, but you're still getting a minimum of 31.9g of carbs per bar, which is ideal for seeing you through the miles.
Should you be into your vegan, veggie or organic food then these boxes are ticked too. The ingredients are a collection of actual foods instead of the usual list of chemicals.
I had zero stomach issues, though as I always recommend, it's still better to try one off the bike so you don't implode 40 miles from home. It has happened...
At £29.75 for a box of 15, you're certainly paying for the organic ingredients. My go-to energy bar for big training rides is still the Clif Bar at £20 for 12, which is less chewy and has better-defined flavours.
Torq Energy Bars provide a useful boost of carbs, are palatable (if quite chewy) and suit those who want subtle flavours and natural ingredients. They'll please vegans too – it's only really the price that's hard to swallow.
Verdict
Tasty bars for a decent boost, but chewy – and expensive
Make and model: Torq Energy Bars (box of 15)
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Torq says these bars use: "...a blend of glucose-derivatives and fructose that are exceptionally close to the 2:1 ratio recommended by a now substantial body of peer-reviewed published research."
"You can custom build your box of 15 bars by selecting flavours in multiples of three."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Energy (kJ) 650 1445
Energy (Kcal) 153 341
Fat (g) 0.8 1.8
of which saturates (g) 0.1 0.3
Carbohydrates (g) 34 76
of which sugars (g) 17 38
Fibre (g) 1.6 3.5
Protein (g) 1.7 3.7
Salt (g) 0.06 0.14
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Pleasant to eat and gentle on the stomach, so they're easy to use.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
A nice way to get carbs in with subtle flavours.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Chewy consistency is little hard to eat when the pace goes up.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Slightly more expensive than some, but considering the organic ingredients, not too bad.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These bars have a lot going for them in just about every area, and if they were cheaper they'd be an eight. But at almost £2 per bar even when bought bulk, the price is restrictive and they're a seven.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
