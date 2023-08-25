Skratch Labs Energy Bars (12x50g)

Skratch Labs Energy Bars are made using natural ingredients that provide plenty of carbs while out riding. This choc chip and almond flavour (there are others) tastes amazing, and the bars are a great size to store in your jersey pockets, but the choc chips can melt if it's a warm day.

As well as being made with natural ingredients, using mainly whole foods, the bars are non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and vegan. These natural ingredients allow for a more gut-friendly bar and (obviously) avoid the synthetic ingredients that are found in many other sports bars. I found that they sat nicely in the stomach even on some muggy rides where I would usually struggle to eat.

The bars come in five flavours including the Chocolate Chips + Almonds I received, and honestly they taste so good – a complete change to your standard sports bars with their sickly-sweet taste. The combination of chocolate and almonds provides you with a sweet and salty taste which, on the bike, is perfect, especially if you are using it in conjunction with energy drinks.

My first time using the bars was on quite a cold day; I bit into the bar, and it was a bit like biting into a hard-boiled sweet. More a crunch than a chew to it. However, after getting a bit more sweaty, the bars started to soften up and gave a really nice mouth feel. The only trouble with these is, if you get too sweaty the chocolate chips will start to melt.

I never thought the packaging of a bar could make me so happy, but the Skratch Labs wrappers are so easy to open – you can hit it against the handlebar to split the top of it open. It's hard to explain the method for this, but grab the bar relatively loosely then hit the base of the bar against the handlebar and it'll split the wrapper at the top. This results in a clean opening and no messy wrapper.

Each bar delivers 260 calories, which is quite high for a 50g bar, and is most likely down to the use of whole foods as the fats will carry more calories. Each bar has 33g of carbohydrates, which is a useful amount when combined with an energy drink, and there is also a small amount of protein (4g) and 125mg of sodium.

Value

For a pack of 12, at £2.49 a go, these aren't a cheap option, but they're not dissimilar to others on the market.

Veloforte bars, for example, cost £2.75 each, though they're slightly bigger at 62g and provide 50g of carbs. They also use natural ingredients and got a great review back in 2017 – Jim thought they were also super tasty.

Liam found the organic Torq Energy Bars tasty and easy on the stomach when he tried them back in 2020. They've gone up in price since then, to £32.25 for 15, so they work out slightly cheaper at £2.25 each, though that's for a 45g bar, delivering 154 kcals and 34g of carbs.

Conclusion

These are definitely super tasty bars that I could happily eat off the bike as a snack – and I can't say the same about many other energy bars! The wrapper is really easy to open on the bike without faffing about, and the shape means they're easy to store in rear pockets.

Verdict

Super tasty bar delivering a useful amount of energy – just beware the melty choc chips in this flavour

