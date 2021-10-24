The Topeak SmartGauge D2X is an easy-to-use digital tyre gauge that's compact and light enough to carry on longer rides. The 360 degree swivel head makes the bright LCD display easy to read from any angle, and as it reads to 260psi it can even handle suspension forks and shocks. It's quite pricey, though.
If you're looking for an easy-to-use pressure gauge that offers reliable results up to very high pressures – a gauge you can easily keep in a jersey pocket – then look no further than Topeak's Smartgauge D2X. It's well-built from a hardy, engineering-grade polymer which could easily take a few knocks in the line of duty. It only weighs 52g without the CR2032 battery, and 55g with it, so no big deal.
> Buy this online here
> Find your nearest dealer here
Furthermore, it works with both Presta or Schrader valves – just flick the switch on the head to select the one you need. I tested this on both types of valve on a road bike, gravel bike, a motorcycle and a car, and it worked perfectly in each situation.
To check the pressure, turn the unit on and choose the units via the button on the body – it reads in psi, bar, and kg/cm2. Then you just push the head onto the valve and hey presto – the reading pops up on the bright LCD readout.
You do need to hold the gauge firmly, though, otherwise small movements can result in the unit stopping reading.
Rubber grips on both sides of the body make it easy to hold, and you can swivel the screen part through 360 degrees for easy reading at awkward angles.
Accuracy
Against our trusty Lezyne Digital Drive floor pump, the SmartGauge offers near identical results – the Topeak reads ever so slightly higher at between 0.5-1psi more. So either the D2X is pretty accurate, then, or it's almost exactly as inaccurate at the Lezyne by sheer coincidence. Choose the most likely.
If the pressure is a too high, you can easily release air with the large button built into the neck.
The display won't automatically change, however – you have to press the pressure reading button, at which point the unit will go into Air Pressure Adjusting Mode, giving you an updated reading every time it changes.
> road.cc's Best Cycling Gadgets and Accessories of the Year 2019/20
The only issue I had was when attaching this Presta valves, which always lost a couple of psi before the gauge locked on. In fairness, Lezyne says it will in the instructions. That might not sound like a big deal, but if you like your tyre pressure just so, having to whip out your pump after every check to replace it can be irritating.
Value
Want a cheaper option than the £39.99 D2X? Funnily enough, Topeak also makes the SmartGauge D2, and the only differences are that the D2X reads up to 260psi as opposed to 250psi, weighs slightly less, and rotates 360 degrees rather than 180. The D2 costs a tenner less, though, which is a decent saving.
If you like the idea of the SmartGauge for taking on longer rides, but also want to carry a pump, then something like Topeak's Roadie DA with Gauge might work. It's a competent mini pump with an gauge built in, and it's only £27.99. It's an analogue readout though, so not as precise.
Overall
Versatile as it is, at just under £40 the Smartgauge is a pretty expensive way of checking your tyres, especially as most decent floor pumps cost only a bit more. But in my mind, it's not built to replace the various pumps you might already own, but rather it's there to augment – to give you a way of simply checking pressures without the faff of digging out and securing a pump.
Verdict
Slightly upgraded version of a simple, light and accurate gauge that's good for home or ride use
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Topeak SmartGauge D2X
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Topeak says, "This sleek, lightweight and compact digital tire pressure gauge works seamlessly with Presta and Schrader valves without changing internal head parts. The digital gauge provides accurate pressure readings up to 260psi / 18bar. The illuminated 360o rotating gauge is easy to read from any angle in daylight or darkness. Compatible with bike / motorcycle / car tires, forks and shocks and the Air Pressure Adjusting Mode continuously reads pressure when using the air release button to fine tune tire pressure."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
HEAD SmartHead
GAUGE Illuminated Display
5~260 psi / 0.35~18bar
(0.1psi resolution)
UNIT psi, bar, kg / cm2
BATTERY CR2032 x 1 (included)
PRESSURE TUNING Air release button
MATERIAL Engineering grade polymer
ADDED FEATURES Rotating gauge, Auto-on and auto-off functions, Last reading alarm
SIZE 11.8 x 4.2 x 1.9 cm / 4.6 x 1.7 x 0.7in
WEIGHT 56 g / 1.98 oz
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Solid and sturdy enough to take a few knocks.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Easy to use, with immediate results.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Hard to say without at least a year of constant pressure checking, but after a few weeks it still looks new.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Easy to hold, even with bigger hands.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
It's expensive for a gauge, considering you can get a whole floor pump for the same price.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Gives accurate results that are easy to read on the display – you do need a steady hand while you're pushing on the valve, though.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The ability to carry it anywhere.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Losing a couple of psi when checking Presta valves.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Topeak also makes the SmartGauge D2, and the only differences are that the D2X reads up to 260psi as opposed to 250psi, weighs slightly less, and rotates 360 degrees rather than 180. The D2 costs a tenner less, though, which is a decent saving.
If you like the idea of the SmartGauge for taking on longer rides, but also want to carry a pump, then something like Topeak's Roadie DA with Gauge might work. It's a competent mini pump with an gauge built in, and it's only £27.99. It's an analogue readout though, so not as precise.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Price aside, the D2X is a brilliant thing to have. It's light enough to carry on you, so you can check pressures on longer rides as easily as you can at home. It's simple to use, the display is clear and adjusting over-inflated tyres is quick and painless.
Age: 39 Height: 6'4 Weight: 175lbs
I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,
The key is to blend the gravy 50:50 with horseradish to improve its adhesive properties.
The question doesn't make any sense. There's no such thing as 'the average Londoner'. The remit of the Mayor is not to fulfil the priorities of...
God forbid that anything should remind road users to drive safely.
Yours doesn't seem to have got out much judging by the plants. +1 for the practical accessories - IGH, rack, mudguards. I'd love something like...
I regularly send videos of dangerous driving to West Midlands Police through the Nextbase website & occasionally hear from one officer to...
I don't have a strong evidence-based opinion on the overall effects of these and it seems that those who've put the effort in to find out suggest...
The previous version has been excellent, and I have been carrying around a spare battery for several years and even the original battery refuses to...
There are just too many variables using tubeless tyres, and I have four sets of wheels waiting for them to wear out: valve seating, tyre seating, ...
didnt Larry Lamb and his son do something similar on Channel 5 ? travelogues by bicycle can be done well, I did enjoy watching Mickey Flanagans...
Great, thanks. I'll give it a go.