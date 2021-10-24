The Topeak SmartGauge D2X is an easy-to-use digital tyre gauge that's compact and light enough to carry on longer rides. The 360 degree swivel head makes the bright LCD display easy to read from any angle, and as it reads to 260psi it can even handle suspension forks and shocks. It's quite pricey, though.

If you're looking for an easy-to-use pressure gauge that offers reliable results up to very high pressures – a gauge you can easily keep in a jersey pocket – then look no further than Topeak's Smartgauge D2X. It's well-built from a hardy, engineering-grade polymer which could easily take a few knocks in the line of duty. It only weighs 52g without the CR2032 battery, and 55g with it, so no big deal.

Furthermore, it works with both Presta or Schrader valves – just flick the switch on the head to select the one you need. I tested this on both types of valve on a road bike, gravel bike, a motorcycle and a car, and it worked perfectly in each situation.

To check the pressure, turn the unit on and choose the units via the button on the body – it reads in psi, bar, and kg/cm2. Then you just push the head onto the valve and hey presto – the reading pops up on the bright LCD readout.

You do need to hold the gauge firmly, though, otherwise small movements can result in the unit stopping reading.

Rubber grips on both sides of the body make it easy to hold, and you can swivel the screen part through 360 degrees for easy reading at awkward angles.

Accuracy

Against our trusty Lezyne Digital Drive floor pump, the SmartGauge offers near identical results – the Topeak reads ever so slightly higher at between 0.5-1psi more. So either the D2X is pretty accurate, then, or it's almost exactly as inaccurate at the Lezyne by sheer coincidence. Choose the most likely.

If the pressure is a too high, you can easily release air with the large button built into the neck.

The display won't automatically change, however – you have to press the pressure reading button, at which point the unit will go into Air Pressure Adjusting Mode, giving you an updated reading every time it changes.

The only issue I had was when attaching this Presta valves, which always lost a couple of psi before the gauge locked on. In fairness, Lezyne says it will in the instructions. That might not sound like a big deal, but if you like your tyre pressure just so, having to whip out your pump after every check to replace it can be irritating.

Value

Want a cheaper option than the £39.99 D2X? Funnily enough, Topeak also makes the SmartGauge D2, and the only differences are that the D2X reads up to 260psi as opposed to 250psi, weighs slightly less, and rotates 360 degrees rather than 180. The D2 costs a tenner less, though, which is a decent saving.

If you like the idea of the SmartGauge for taking on longer rides, but also want to carry a pump, then something like Topeak's Roadie DA with Gauge might work. It's a competent mini pump with an gauge built in, and it's only £27.99. It's an analogue readout though, so not as precise.

Overall

Versatile as it is, at just under £40 the Smartgauge is a pretty expensive way of checking your tyres, especially as most decent floor pumps cost only a bit more. But in my mind, it's not built to replace the various pumps you might already own, but rather it's there to augment – to give you a way of simply checking pressures without the faff of digging out and securing a pump.

Verdict

Slightly upgraded version of a simple, light and accurate gauge that's good for home or ride use

