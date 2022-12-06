The Storm Skin Bike Cover is incredibly rugged and protective, with good ventilation and easy-to-use locking slits, but despite being very roomy, it won't suit the widest of handlebars, so check before you buy.

Designed for a single bicycle, the cover is made from tough heavy-duty fabric, the same sort of material used for hiking backpacks. It's fully waterproof and even has taped seams.

Velcro-enabled ventilation slits allow you to lock the bike to something, there’s an elasticated drawstring at the top, and underneath there’s a drawstring adjustment at the front and rear – and a hook and strap to pass underneath the bike to help reduce volume in windier weather. The whole thing packs into its own integral zipped storage bag.

Thanks to handy logos indicating where the front is, the cover is a breeze to fit. It pulls over the bike effectively and the top, front and back drawstrings are straightforward. The under-bike strap is a little bit more fiddly but no real drama, and that's largely optional anyway, stopping the cover flapping about if it's windier.

The fabric is reassuringly tough, and it kept the rain out. And because of the design of the lock/ventilation openings, even those didn't let the weather in. The fabric is UV stabilised too, which should ensure its durability rather than degrading during prolonged use, which some covers will do. Storm Skin backs this up with a 12-month guarantee.

My only real issue is with the shape of the cover. In spite of being genuinely roomy, its shape meant it really did only cover the manufacturer's max stated handlebar width of 65cm. Other covers I have used have had a flatter top section above the bar, allowing you to eke out a little extra room – but not the Storm Skin.

This isn't a problem for most road and gravel bikes, but slightly at odds with Storm Skin's claim that the cover is suitable for most machines, including e-bikes and mountain bikes, which often come with bars wider than 65cm. That's a shame, as I could see this being very popular for e-bikes, given the protection it offers. If you are considering buying this, check your bike’s bar width first.

The cover’s locking ports were easy to use, making it straightforward to secure the bike effectively even when covered. I wouldn't call the cover exactly camo, but if you're leaving your bike in your garden, it'll blend in nicely – not so much in an alleyway in a housing estate.

Because of the cover’s bulk and weight, I’d be less inclined to lug it around when commuting. There are covers more suited to this purpose, and Storm Skin doesn't claim it to be a portable protection option. It's not really designed to be a travel cover either, so think more of it as bike protection for long-term use at home.

Value and conclusion

At £55 Storm Skin is more expensive than most covers, but with its build quality and tough protective UV-stabilised fabric, it should last a good bit longer than many of the cheaper options.

It's more expensive than the lighter and more portable £39.95 Bike Parka Urban that I tested but the Storm Skin is tougher.

And it's a tenner more than the BTR Waterproof Heavy Duty Bike Cover which has gone up to £44.99 since Dave reviewed it (and liked), but I'd say the build quality of the Storm Skin makes it a longer-term proposition.

Overall, it's a good choice if you regularly leave your pride and joy out in the elements and want to know it's well protected.

Verdict

Heavy-duty, rugged and protective cover, spot on for long-term use, but double-check it fits your handlebar

