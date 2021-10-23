The BikeBox Alan Triathlon Aero Easyfit Bikebox is a secure, easy-to-pack thing that's brilliantly thought out. The wide section for handlebars means there's no need to start dismantling your bike, but that extra bulk can cause a few issues with car boots and check-ins.

We got this in for testing around January 2020, but you can probably guess why this review has been delayed...

Nearly two years later the world is absolutely fine (terms and conditions apply), so I was very happy to jet off to the south of France for a week with a brand new Merida Scultura Team E. I know, I know; it's still a bit of a chore, but please don't feel sorry for me.

The Team E was wearing the new Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 groupset, and with the price of the whole lot easily spilling into five figures, I thought some serious protection would be a sensible idea.

The Triathlon Aero Easyfit immediately has a significant advantage over other boxes, because it doesn't require you to remove your handlebar. That's not just a good feature for those who are picky about position, it's also nice not to be wrestling with an integrated front end – something we commonly see on road race bikes these days.

To get the 54cm Merida into the box, I had to remove the wheels and pedals. That was it. The wheels go into clearly-labelled slots and are held by Velcro straps. I thought it would be a little flimsy, but soon realised the wheels weren't going anywhere.

Next, you angle the bars into the big space at the bottom corner and secure the frame with yet more Velcro straps. Again I was impressed by how firmly everything was held in place.

Foam cutouts separate the wheels from the frame to prevent scratching, and an anti-crush bar forms once the box is closed.

There is plenty of space left for spare kit, tools and even a track pump. You just need to wrap and wedge everything carefully. Your pedals can be secured with dedicated straps too, though I prefer to carry mine in hand luggage with my shoes. It just makes hiring a bike a bit easier, should the airline misplace your own. Your own, ten grand bike...

Wheeling the box from carpark to airport through check-in proves a doddle. Even the tight turns of the rat-in-a-maze queues presented no issues thanks to the steerable wheels at the front.

The only issue I can see is with the width of the base. Where I was, the base wouldn't fit on the weighing belt at check-in. It wasn't an issue this time – my box supposedly weighed just 8kg – but I can envisage a scenario where a jobsworth gets funny about not being able to weigh it perfectly accurately. And by jobsworth I mean 'person responsible for stopping your overweight plane plunging into a field.'

Still, you could always turn it upside down and stand it on the narrower edge (the box, not the jobsworth).

The wide base was also behind some gentle(ish) ramming of the box into a Peugeot hire car, but I'll happily blame the designer of the wavy Peugeot boot for this one. The box is fastened by a number of clasps, and they can be locked into place with a small combination lock if you're nervous about them popping open.

At the other end, the lack of assembly means that you can crack a beer, order a pizza/fire up the BBQ and get your bike built within minutes. Just remember to use pad spacers if you've got disc brakes.

At £610, the Aero Easyfit is a bit of an investment, but the ease of use and its sheer sturdiness make it a potentially very good one, especially if you have a high-value bike. The lack of damage from this flight suggests it'll last for years, too.

If you don't need to keep your front end assembled, you can save a bit of cash with a standard BikeBox Alan at £438, while Douchebags' The Savage is very secure and easier to store on account of being a bag. It's now called The Djärv and, at £519, is actually £106 cheaper than it was when we reviewed it in 2019.

The most affordable option we've tested recently is the Merlin Cycles Elite Travel Bike Bag at £380, though it is pretty much on a constant discount which takes it down to £199.

Conclusion

Appropriately, the Easyfit is one of the easiest bike flight cases I've had the pleasure of packing. Its design is a little bulkier than others, but the benefits of not having to pull apart the front end of your bike are very welcome. If you've got the cash and want an easy life, this is a brilliant choice.

Verdict

Easy to pack and very secure, with the bonus of swallowing front ends fully assembled

