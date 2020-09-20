The Topeak Pakgo GearPack is not only a great way to transport riding kit easily and safely, it works really well as neat home storage too. The numerous pockets are perfectly proportioned and the pack is perfectly sized for planes. It's expensive and relatively heavy for a kit bag, but the quality, performance and hardshell protection make it worthwhile.
During the last few months I've travelled a fair bit with road and cyclocross bikes, and the Topeak Pakgo GearPack has quickly become essential.
At 41 x 31 x 30 cm the GearPack is a really good size for taking shoes, helmet, spares and kit without a tight squeeze, and it's inside the usual cabin luggage limits for planes, too. I've found its boxy shape excellent for storage at home too, as it fits efficiently into tight spots (and perfectly into Ikea cube shelves...)
Empty it weighs 1.28kg – not super light, but still not enough to feel heavy fully loaded or trouble airline scales. The two side compartments are hardshell, which offers good protection for the contents (something it's easy to appreciate when packing a helmet).
The whole bag folds right down when empty so it's not bulky to store, the two handles are sturdy, and the detachable shoulder straps convert it into a backpack.
Inside the GearPack is compartmentalised really well with well-sized slots for shoes, a helmet and general 'kit' – an HRM, gloves, chamois cream and the like.
The two hard shell side compartments are great for spares, chain lube and so on, plus for stashing sweaty or wet kit post ride (the lining is waterproof to prevent damage, and there are drain holes in the bottom).
There are four further small internal pockets – I use these for valuables, the Garmin and food – and an array of outer straps for lashing on extra gear.
Topeak even recommends the folded-down hardshell as a tray for shoes and kit during triathlon transitions.
Basically, the pockets cover all the bases. Yes, you can use a standard gym bag for travelling, but the GearPack's organisation and shaping just makes the whole process easier.
The construction is high quality, with that rugged hardshell and solid straps and zips, but at £109.99, the Topeak PakGo GearPack is an expensive replacement for a £20 gym bag. It does, however, offer useful features regular bags lack.
The £59.95, sports-focused KitBrix Bag is similar, but significantly smaller with fewer pockets. Castelli does the similarly-sized Weekender Duffle for £85, though its pockets are for clothing and laptops rather than cycling gear, while the Scicon Essentials Cycling Kit Race Day Rain Bag also has fewer pockets, is less versatile and costs more at £115.
I'm really impressed with the Topeak PakGo GearPack. I've been surprised how much I've used it day to day, and am now a massive fan of dedicated kit bags for cycling gear. It's certainly better than a gym bag, and the GearPack is a well constructed, well designed way to store and transport your kit.
Verdict
High quality hardshell kit bag works brilliantly for both travel and home storage
Make and model: Topeak PakGo GearPack
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Topeak says: "Carry all your cycling gear in one easy-to-pack bag when you head out for your riding adventure. Featuring the same cool shape as our PakGo travel cases, the hard shell GearPack features three divided compartments, six side pockets and keeps your helmet, cycling & post ride clothes, water bottles and more neatly organized, packed and ready to go."
The bag meets the brief; on holiday with my cyclocross bike, it could easily fit all the equipment I needed to travel with.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Topeak:
COMPARTMENTS - 3 compartments, 6 side pockets
CAPACITY - 38 L / 2320 ci
MATERIAL - 600 D / EVA foam
MAX LOAD CAPACITY - 3 kg / 6.61 lb
ADDED FEATURES - Shoulder strap, Carry handle
SIZE - 41 x 31 x 30 cm / 16.1' x 12.2' x 11.8'
WEIGHT - 1.28 kg / 2.82 lb
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
The zips, exterior and pockets all feel really high quality.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
The hardshell makes this more durable than your typical kit bag.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
4/10
1.28kg is heavier than most bags of this size, but fully packed weight easily clears 'small baggage' weight limits for planes.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
5/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
At £110 it's expensive for a kit bag, but average against other hardshell luggage.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The numerous pockets are the perfect shape and size for their purpose.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Relatively heavy for a kit bag.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
at £109.99, the Topeak PakGo GearPack is an expensive replacement for a £20 gym bag. It does, however, offer useful features regular bags lack. For instance, the £59.95, sports-focused KitBrix Bag is similar, but significantly smaller with fewer pockets.
Castelli does the similarly-sized Weekender Duffle for £85, though its pockets are for clothing and laptops rather than cycling gear, while the Scicon Essentials Cycling Kit Race Day Rain Bag also has fewer pockets, is less versatile and costs more at £115.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? I have!
Use this box to explain your overall score
This bag exceeded my expectations in making travel really easy with bike gear, and it actually works really well for storing equipment at home too. Its design and construction are high quality. If it was significantly cheaper it could be a 10 – it's a lot to spend on a bag – but even so it's a nine.
Age: 29 Height: 182cm Weight: 69kg
I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Pro My best bike is: Specialized CruX Expert
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, club rides, Gravel on a CX bike
