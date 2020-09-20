The Topeak Pakgo GearPack is not only a great way to transport riding kit easily and safely, it works really well as neat home storage too. The numerous pockets are perfectly proportioned and the pack is perfectly sized for planes. It's expensive and relatively heavy for a kit bag, but the quality, performance and hardshell protection make it worthwhile.

During the last few months I've travelled a fair bit with road and cyclocross bikes, and the Topeak Pakgo GearPack has quickly become essential.

> Find your nearest dealer here

At 41 x 31 x 30 cm the GearPack is a really good size for taking shoes, helmet, spares and kit without a tight squeeze, and it's inside the usual cabin luggage limits for planes, too. I've found its boxy shape excellent for storage at home too, as it fits efficiently into tight spots (and perfectly into Ikea cube shelves...)

Empty it weighs 1.28kg – not super light, but still not enough to feel heavy fully loaded or trouble airline scales. The two side compartments are hardshell, which offers good protection for the contents (something it's easy to appreciate when packing a helmet).

The whole bag folds right down when empty so it's not bulky to store, the two handles are sturdy, and the detachable shoulder straps convert it into a backpack.

Inside the GearPack is compartmentalised really well with well-sized slots for shoes, a helmet and general 'kit' – an HRM, gloves, chamois cream and the like.

The two hard shell side compartments are great for spares, chain lube and so on, plus for stashing sweaty or wet kit post ride (the lining is waterproof to prevent damage, and there are drain holes in the bottom).

There are four further small internal pockets – I use these for valuables, the Garmin and food – and an array of outer straps for lashing on extra gear.

Topeak even recommends the folded-down hardshell as a tray for shoes and kit during triathlon transitions.

Basically, the pockets cover all the bases. Yes, you can use a standard gym bag for travelling, but the GearPack's organisation and shaping just makes the whole process easier.

The construction is high quality, with that rugged hardshell and solid straps and zips, but at £109.99, the Topeak PakGo GearPack is an expensive replacement for a £20 gym bag. It does, however, offer useful features regular bags lack.

The £59.95, sports-focused KitBrix Bag is similar, but significantly smaller with fewer pockets. Castelli does the similarly-sized Weekender Duffle for £85, though its pockets are for clothing and laptops rather than cycling gear, while the Scicon Essentials Cycling Kit Race Day Rain Bag also has fewer pockets, is less versatile and costs more at £115.

> 17 of the best bike bags and boxes — keep your bike safe when travelling

I'm really impressed with the Topeak PakGo GearPack. I've been surprised how much I've used it day to day, and am now a massive fan of dedicated kit bags for cycling gear. It's certainly better than a gym bag, and the GearPack is a well constructed, well designed way to store and transport your kit.

Verdict

High quality hardshell kit bag works brilliantly for both travel and home storage

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website