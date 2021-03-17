Topeak Nano Torqbox X

The Topeak Nano Torquebox X is a very compactly storable addition to your on-bike tool kit, turning any 5mm hex into a 2-6Nm torque tool. Presented in a sturdy box with five of the most-common bit sizes, it should see you right for most trailside repairs.

If you don't own a torque tool compact enough to take on every ride, you could be asking for trouble, especially if you run lightweight or carbon components and something needs attention mid-ride. Accurate torque application can mean the difference between a happy ride and a trip to the bike shop or even hospital after a part fails. Contrary to popular belief, no one – not even pro mechanics – can judge torque accurately using their fingers. (This was tried at a bike trade show a few years back, and the readings were all over the place.) The issue of judging torque becomes even more prevalent if you happen to be tired/cold/wet/wearing gloves.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Fortunately there is now a wide selection of compact, light tools on the market, easily slipped into a pocket or bag. Topeak has a range of torque tools, including ratcheting levers and single-setting 'clicker' bits that cam over once you reach the preset force.

There are basically three types of torque tool: ones preset to a single setting that cam out once met, ones adjustable to different values that then cam out or click once met, and ones with a variable amount of torque marked on the side, that twist internally as force is applied but do not cam out – so you need to watch carefully as the only indication is visual. The Nano Torqbox X is this final variant.

Handily, Topeak has made both ends of the tool magnetic – so you're unlikely to drop bits in the grass. Speaking of which... in the case you get five 1/4-inch drive bits: a 3, 4 and 5mm hex, and Torx 20 and 25. Whether these are all you need for your bike is a moot point, but there's certainly plenty of space for at least another five, plus a bit of cloth to stop them rattling.

The case also has a rubber strap that hooks around the outside, so you can slip a multi-tool under it, thereby keeping your tools in one package.

The Nano Torqbox X is easy enough to use. You have to line up the reference mark on the black end so you can see it. The mark rotates around as you tighten, so it can take a few goes to get it visible enough as you start to approach your desired setting. Typically you have to reposition the tool bit two or three times to hit the magic combination of indicator alignment and visibility to see it happen. This is, of course, not an issue with a ratcheting tool where the torque measurement is in the handle.

The scale moves inwards as it tightens, which leads me to believe there's a spring being wound up inside. As for every other torque tool of this type, you must never use it to undo a fastener, as that will result in loss of calibration. This means if you are in a trial-and-error process like getting handlebar angle just so, you'll be doing a lot of shuffling back and forth between the almost-certainly 4mm bit in the Nano Torqbox to tighten, and your multi-tool's 4mm hex to undo things.

> Buyer’s Guide: 9 of the best torque wrenches for bikes

Working practically in the same way that the Silca Ti-Torque does, the Nano Torqbox is certainly much easier to read than the Ti-Torque. It's shorter and one third the price – but is also over twice the weight for the actual torque bit, and you don't get all the ratchety goodness included with the Silca. If you're a gram-counter and have the money, the Silca Ti-Torque is still pretty much the lightest way to go, and you can buy just the second-generation easier-to-read torque bit on its own for half the price of the kit.

For exactly the same weight you should also seriously consider the Feedback Sports Range Torque Ratchet. It is over twice the price, mind, and you'll want somewhere to keep the bits you need without using the large and heavier case. Having the ability to act as a ratchet, be able to undo as well as tighten, be super-low-profile, and read up to 10Nm still makes the FBS Range a serious contender for the only on-bike torque tool you'll ever need.

> Buyer’s Guide: 12 of the best cycling multi-tools

For £39 the Nano Torqbox X does the job it sets out to, with the shortcomings inherent to all tools using its design. If you understand your use case – and let's face it, 99% of the time it'll be the easily accessed handlebar/stem/seatpost – for the price it's a good option.

Verdict

Good choice for simple torque-dependent work where you have room to move, at a decent price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website