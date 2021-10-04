With a large, sturdy frame, the Tifosi Sledge Interchangeable Lens Sunglasses give great coverage while also feeling as good as some twice the price – and with a hardcase and three lenses for less than 70 quid they are quite the bargain too.

Larger glasses are coming back into fashion, and these Sledge sunnies very much have that covered. Tifosi recommends these for those people who have medium to large face sizes.

I like them a lot. They give great coverage and even though the lenses are vented to stop them steaming up there is no issue with breezes whipping around your eyeballs – especially important for those who suffer from hayfever.

The Grilamid TR-90 thermoplastic used for the frame has plenty of flex so you can be a bit rough with them, and should you drop them the lenses have so far resisted any damage.

They have a frame all the way around (unlike the Sledge Lites which don't have the bottom section) but it never really gets into your eyeline and restricts your vision.

The matt finish helps it grip your skin and not slide around, boosted by the fact that there are rubber grippers on the arms and the nose section.

Tifosi's website states that both the arms and nose section are adjustable, but they aren't – or at least I can't see a way they would be. You can't even compress the nose grippers for a better fit. I didn't have an issue with that, as the fit for me was fine, but if it isn't for you then you're kind of stuck with it.

In the hardcase you'll find three lenses: Clear, AC Red, which Tifosi says is a high contrast medium tint, and Smoke, a darker tint with a mirror finish.

It's pretty much all you need, covering you from the dark right through to bright sunshine; the only downside compared with photochromic lenses is that you'll have to carry them with you if conditions are changeable.

Changing the lens relies on the flex of the frame to allow you to pop one out and swap another in; it takes a bit of a leap of faith as you don't know how far away you are from something snapping, but I've changed them loads of times now without issue. You will need to wipe the fingerprints off before you wear them, though.

Other than the Matte White option there's a choice of four other colours which come with different lens options.

The clarity of the lenses is good, with no distortion from the consistent curve as it travels from left to right.

It's quite the package for £64.99.

That's the same price as the 30 South Trail RX glasses that Shaun was impressed with, and there is no option to change the lens there.

Madison offers the Code Breaker Glasses, which come with three lenses like the Tifosis for £55, which is a good price, although Liam did say they can be tricky to put back together and there is the risk of scratching the lens using the twistlock system.

Conclusion

On the whole, I love the shape of the Sledge glasses thanks to that large lens and comfortable frame, and with the triple lenses they're great value for money. If they don't fit you out of the box, though, there is no adjustment.

Verdict

Great coverage and good optics, plus you get three lenses, though they do lack adjustment

