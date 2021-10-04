Support road.cc

Tifosi Sledge Interchangeable Lens Sunglasses

by Stu Kerton
Mon, Oct 04, 2021 15:45
£69.99

VERDICT:

Great coverage and good optics, plus you get three lenses, though they do lack adjustment
Three lenses cover all eventualities
Comfortable
Plenty of colour options
Robust frame
Nose-piece isn't adjustable
Weight: 
40g
Contact: 
www.tifosi-optics.co.uk
With a large, sturdy frame, the Tifosi Sledge Interchangeable Lens Sunglasses give great coverage while also feeling as good as some twice the price – and with a hardcase and three lenses for less than 70 quid they are quite the bargain too.

Larger glasses are coming back into fashion, and these Sledge sunnies very much have that covered. Tifosi recommends these for those people who have medium to large face sizes.

> Find your nearest dealer here

I like them a lot. They give great coverage and even though the lenses are vented to stop them steaming up there is no issue with breezes whipping around your eyeballs – especially important for those who suffer from hayfever.

The Grilamid TR-90 thermoplastic used for the frame has plenty of flex so you can be a bit rough with them, and should you drop them the lenses have so far resisted any damage.

2021 Tifosi Optics Sledge Interchangeable Lens Sunglasses - side.jpg

They have a frame all the way around (unlike the Sledge Lites which don't have the bottom section) but it never really gets into your eyeline and restricts your vision.

2021 Tifosi Optics Sledge Interchangeable Lens Sunglasses - front.jpg

The matt finish helps it grip your skin and not slide around, boosted by the fact that there are rubber grippers on the arms and the nose section.

2021 Tifosi Optics Sledge Interchangeable Lens Sunglasses - arm.jpg

Tifosi's website states that both the arms and nose section are adjustable, but they aren't – or at least I can't see a way they would be. You can't even compress the nose grippers for a better fit. I didn't have an issue with that, as the fit for me was fine, but if it isn't for you then you're kind of stuck with it.

2021 Tifosi Optics Sledge Interchangeable Lens Sunglasses - nose bridge.jpg

In the hardcase you'll find three lenses: Clear, AC Red, which Tifosi says is a high contrast medium tint, and Smoke, a darker tint with a mirror finish.

2021 Tifosi Optics Sledge Interchangeable Lens Sunglasses - case open.jpg

It's pretty much all you need, covering you from the dark right through to bright sunshine; the only downside compared with photochromic lenses is that you'll have to carry them with you if conditions are changeable.

2021 Tifosi Optics Sledge Interchangeable Lens Sunglasses - extra lenses.jpg

Changing the lens relies on the flex of the frame to allow you to pop one out and swap another in; it takes a bit of a leap of faith as you don't know how far away you are from something snapping, but I've changed them loads of times now without issue. You will need to wipe the fingerprints off before you wear them, though.

2021 Tifosi Optics Sledge Interchangeable Lens Sunglasses - hinge.jpg

Other than the Matte White option there's a choice of four other colours which come with different lens options.

> Buyer’s Guide: 31 of the best cycling sunglasses

The clarity of the lenses is good, with no distortion from the consistent curve as it travels from left to right.

2021 Tifosi Optics Sledge Interchangeable Lens Sunglasses - inside.jpg

It's quite the package for £64.99.

That's the same price as the 30 South Trail RX glasses that Shaun was impressed with, and there is no option to change the lens there.

> Buyer’s Guide: 13 of the best cheap cycling glasses

Madison offers the Code Breaker Glasses, which come with three lenses like the Tifosis for £55, which is a good price, although Liam did say they can be tricky to put back together and there is the risk of scratching the lens using the twistlock system.

Conclusion

On the whole, I love the shape of the Sledge glasses thanks to that large lens and comfortable frame, and with the triple lenses they're great value for money. If they don't fit you out of the box, though, there is no adjustment.

Verdict

road.cc test report

Make and model: Tifosi Sledge Interchangeable Lens Sunglasses

Size tested: Fits L-XL face size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Tifosi says, "Big is beautiful with the Tifosi Optics Sledge. Targetting the increasing demand for really full coverage shield lenses, the Sledge builds on the success of the Aethon and Davos models with a huge wraparound lens within a full frame.

The Sledge offers class-leading levels of protection and strength, while majoring on style, ventilation and aerodynamics in equal measure.

The Sledge comes equipped with Smoke, All Conditions Red, and Clear Interchangeable lenses, a zipped hardshell case and a microfibre cleaning pouch."

If they fit straight out of the box then these are a bargain for all kinds of riding.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Tifosi lists:

FEATURES

Fits L-XL face size

Weight: 33 grams

Tifosi Grilamid Logo

Grilamid TR-90 Frame - Light & Durable Nylon Material

Tifosi PolyCarbonate Lens Logo

Polycarbonate Lens - Scratch-Resistant And Shatterproof Material

Tifosi Hydrophilic Rubber Logo

Hydrophilic Rubber - Increased Grip For Security, Even When You Sweat

Tifosi UV Protection Logo

UV Protection - Eye Protection From UVA/UVB Rays

Tifosi Vented Lenses Logo

Vented Lenses - Airflow To Prevent Fogging

Tifosi Adjustable Ear Pads Logo

Adjustable Ear Pieces - Limits Slippage And Increases Comfort

Tifosi Adjustable Nose Pieces

Adjustable Nose Pieces - Limits Slippage & Increases Comfort

Tifosi Case Logo

Case Included - Zippered Case & Cleaning Bag

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Plenty of coverage and good optics.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Three lenses cover pretty much all light conditions.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

No adjustability if they don't fit.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

For a triple lens option they are good value, although the Madisons run them close.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They offer good clarity and coverage, and the three lenses for this money is impressive. If you need to adjust the fit, though, you're out of luck.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

