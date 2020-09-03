The SunGod Velans FF sunglasses combine sophisticated precision optics with impressive build quality and an easily customisable fit. They offer excellent defence against wind, glare and indeed, projectiles. However, while I was bowled over by their performance, they're not photochromatic and their aesthetic won't please everyone.

The Valens are part of this British company's new bike-specific Pace Series, which comprises two designs: the Velans and the higher-spec Vulcans. The Velans feature SunGod's 8KO lenses made from 2mm co-nylon – as opposed to the usual polycarbonate – and treated with a triple layer scratch-resistant finish.

The lenses also employ a hydroleophobic element to repel water and oil – rain, sweat and fingerprints – and come in eight tints. Ours are blue mirror smoke, which are contrast-enhancing.

The 'adventure proof' flexible frames have a lifetime warranty and employ 'Pop-Lock' screwless hinges, while the earsocks and nose pad are SunGod's 'Grip-Lock' hydrophilic rubber.

The Velans offer significant opportunity for customisation with 4,000 combinations of lens, frame, icon and ear socks. There's also the option to convert between half and full frame, and no fewer than four nose pad sizes.

The fit

The stock version graced me perfectly straight from the box, and I can cruise along all day without having to nudge or adjust them. Optical quality and detail perception are top notch too, and despite the lack of photochromatic lenses (for that you need SunGod's Iris lenses) they react to brightness changes in a consistent and progressive way.

While photochromatic lenses react quicker to, say, riding from sunlight into a dark underpass or vice versa, it's still less than 10 seconds before these are tamed and I never found my eyes struggling even after a day's riding. The curved lens certainly helps in this respect, minimising distortion when making over the shoulder checks.

Low light performance is good, though glasses such as the Shimano S-Phyre blow the Velans into the weeds, and are genuinely viable when it's 5am and the sun is nowhere to be seen.

Coverage wise, the SunGods literally (as in figuratively) filled my face and while looking a little too technical for some tastes, protection from wind, dust, insects and indeed other airborne projectiles is excellent. The odd stray stone has scored a direct hit, with no sign of impact damage.

While they sit close, there's enough airflow rammed through the bridge and frames to prevent annoying fogging. The coatings also keep pace with persistent, heavy rain without recourse to manually wiping them.

At £140 for the full frame version, the Velans sit alongside the likes of the Roka SR-1X (£140), the Smith Trackstand Glasses (£139) and the superb Shimano S-Phyre R, which are my defaults and a tenner cheaper at £129.99

SunGod's lifetime warranty and custom options boost the value, of course, though the latter can be had for less: the £85.16 Ekoi Perso Evo-9 Glasses offer lots of scope for customisation and excellent optics.

Summary

The Sun God Velans are very good with a secure, tunable fit and excellent optics. The bold styling and customisable elements also mark them out, though they're best suited to bright conditions – and more expensive than some that cope well with all levels of light.

Verdict

Very competent glasses with impressive custom options

