Roka SR-1X glasses

The Roka SR-1X performance glasses are superlight and immensely comfortable, but for the near-premium price tag you might expect a spare lens.

Visibility is obviously crucial in a pair of glasses and it appears Roka has put real attention into its C3 lenses. The High-Contrast (HC) Fusion Mirror lens on test is designed for "partly cloudy to bright and sunny conditions", and it hits the nail on the head. The glasses provided little help on really overcast and dark days, but on brighter days enhanced vision by boosting the colour contrast, creating a crisper view.

Roka's SR series only comes with one lens, but there are two other options available: a Carbon lens and HC Octane Mirror lens. There's no option on the UK site for purchasing spare lenses at the moment, but we're told that's going to change in the next few months.

The Roka lens coating is probably key to its quality. A 'hydro/oleophobic' coating is applied to the front and back of the lens to prevent moisture from sticking to it, to make it both sweat- and supposedly fingerprint-resistant. I'm not convinced on the fingerprint front as I definitely had to wipe them down a few times. The anti-scratch protection applied front and back seemed to do its job, though, when fumbling fingers failed me at a number of café stops.

There's also an 'anti-fog ri-pel' coating on the back of the lens, a multi-layer anti-reflective coating, and a multi-layer mirror coating or polarisation film creating the "optimized visibility for road cycling".

Removing the lens either for cleaning or replacement is really easy, without any worries of damaging the frame. The centre of the lens pulls away from the frame before the corners follow suit.

The SR-1X lens tested is 50mm in height; if you want a smaller lens the SR-1's is 46.5mm.

Comfort

Personally, I rate the comfort of a pair of glasses on equal par with visibility, on longer rides anyway. The last thing you want on a long ride is any irritation around your face or ears. No such problems with these Roka SR-1X glasses – they have totally won me over for comfort.

First, ours weighed in at just 23g which, as described on the Roka site, is '#lightaf'. So light in fact that you barely notice them on.

The titanium core wires in the arms provide the necessary retention without being overly tight around the ears, while the arms themselves are covered in the Roka trademarked 'GEKO fit retention system' – an elastomer in a form "inspired by the soft but amazingly sticky feet of the Gecko", apparently. It's claimed to be hydrophilic, chemical-resistant and designed to support multi-directional traction... I certainly never had to worry about the glasses slipping off.

I did, however, have to push the glasses back into place on my nose. As with the lenses, the SR Series only comes with one nose-pad, unlike the three you get with the more expensive Roka GP and CP Series, and even though it's made with the same GEKO technology as the arms, it didn't sit perfectly with me.

Frame

The semi-rimmed design, with the thin frame running along the top edge, took nothing away from my field of view on everyday rides. Very occasionally when in the drops I'd find myself looking over the top of the lens. If you're looking for performance glasses for time trials where you're constantly straining to look ahead, the Roka GP Series is probably a better option.

I'm a fan of the sleek and simple design, but if you're looking for more colourful frames you might want to check out Roka's US site, where there's a huge range of frame, lens, temple grips and nose-pad colours to choose from.

Value

Costing between £125 and £140 based on the choice of lens, the Roka SR-1X glasses certainly aren't cheap, but they do look pretty good value compared to some: the Scicon Aerotechs are £224, while the Poc Do Half Blades start at £195, and Oakley's Radar Path EVs are £160.

That said, the 100% Racetrap glasses are the same price but come with two lenses.

Conclusion

The Roka SR-1X glasses aren't cheap, especially when you factor in buying a second lens if you want one, but the quality and comfort are first class.

Verdict

Good glasses that enhance your vision on bright days, with a comfortable fit and weightless feel

