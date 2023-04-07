Specialized/Fjällräven Snack Bag

The Specialized/Fjallraven Snack Bag is a stem-mounted holder that's ideal for keeping a water bottle or snacks within easy reach. The closure is very easy to use one-handed while you ride, and rapid snack access can only be a good thing. It's not the lightest, and it's one of the pricier options out there, but it's built to last, has good weatherproofing and looks great.
Many brands that make bikepacking bags, such as Restrap, Birzman, Apidura and Brooks, have a stem bag in their range. Despite that, we've only ever reviewed one before on road.cc: AlpKit's Stem Cell.
So, while the Specialized/Fjallraven Snack Bag may not have much company around these parts, there's plenty of competition bidding for your cash online. So let's have a closer look.
S/F's offering is constructed from the same material as the rest of its bikepacking range: that is, Vinylon F: 100% vinylal, with a 100% polyamide 210D lining. And if that means anything to you, hello professor! Could you explain to... oh, he's gone.
Basically, and as I've found with all S/F bags, the material has surprisingly good weather resistance most of the time, but ultimately it's not fully waterproof.
It comes in the full spectrum of S/F colours, including Ochre, Ox Red, Black and Green, so you can match the Stem Bag to your other S/F cockpit bags. A reflective logo is located on the side facing you.
It's a semi-soft design, with thin foam padding all the way around and under the base to create a flexible structure. It'll happily support a full water bottle without feeling flimsy. At the bottom is an eyelet which acts as a drain hole, so your snacks won't drown should water find its way in.
Inside there's plenty of space for whatever you wish to stow, so long as there's not more than 0.8L of it, and a 500ml water bottle fits perfectly. The elasticated mesh pocket round the front can fit several snack bars (or discarded wrappers). I was also able to fit my XL mitts without issue – the bag measures 15x10x10cm.
S/F says it weighs just 95g, though it came in at a slightly heavier 102g on our scales and it's certainly not competitive in its class. The 0.8L Apidura Backcountry Food Pouch, by comparison, weighs just 55g.
An elasticated nylon closure with a drawstring style cinch lock allows for one-handed opening and closing on the move. It's very neat, and certainly a cut above the more rudimentary drawstring closures found on many other stem bags; the Restrap Stem Bag, for example, can't easily be operated while riding.
The S/F Stem Bag comes with three simple Velcro straps – one for the handlebars, one for the stem, and one to (optionally) attach to your head tube. There are four attachment loops along the top of the bag, and two sets of four around the perimeter, giving you a decent amount of options for mounting.
With all three straps attached I found it very secure whilst riding on gravel, even with a full bottle of water inside – helped no doubt by the head tube strap, which stops the bottom of the bag moving.
Value
The £40 price tag is quite high, but the S/F Snack Bag goes some way to justifying the price by having a really good closure system that outperforms competitors. That said, if you're not too bothered about this, there are cheaper alternatives, such as the Restrap Stem Bag at £34.99.
The AlpKit Deluge Stem Pack is slightly more capacious at 1.4L and only costs £24.99 and, for a real bargain, there's always Birzman's Packman Travel Bottle Pack at £19.99 – half the price of this.
Overall
It's not cheap, but the S/F Snack Bag is really well made, works really well and has a really good closure system.
Verdict
Super-easy snack or drink access – this is a high quality stem bag
Make and model: Specialized/Fjällräven Snack Bag
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
S/F says, "Easy-access handlebar holder for a bottle, snacks or other small items. Helps keep hydration and spirits up on warm, high intensity days in the saddle. A cinch-and-release snowlock closure makes for easy handling and keeps contents in place on bumpy rides. Made from durable Vinylon with an all-around foam padding for structure and ease of use.
"Attaches to the handlebar post with up to three Velcro straps. Can also be attached to the webbing on the front of S/F Handlebar Bag. Part of the Fjällräven/Specialized series for urban rides and bikepacking adventures."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Material: Vinylon F: 100% vinylal
Lining: 100% polyamide 210D
Height: 15 cm
Width: 10 cm
Depth: 10 cm
Volume: 0,8 l
Weight: 95 g
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very good, with some nice details (like the mesh pocket for extra storage).
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Great - secure, easy to access, and good weather resistance.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Other S/F products have lasted me very well with no issues, and I have no doubt this will too.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
It's at the heavier end of the scale against similar size stem bags, though it makes up for it a little by being very sturdy, with a semi-rigid foam padding all around. You also get the extra pocket on the front.
Rate the product for value:
3/10
Pricey, though the one-handed drawstring does help to justify the price tag over cheaper competitors.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Plenty of space for snacks or a single bottle, and it's easy to access/operate the closure.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The one-handed closure system.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's £6 more expensive than the 0.8L Restrap Stem Bag, £15 more than the 1.4L AlpKit Deluge Stem Pack, and twice as expensive as the 0.75L Birzman Packman Travel Bottle Pack.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The S/F Snack Bag is more expensive than similar competitors, though I'd argue that the extra £5-10 you're paying goes towards the excellent closure system. It's also good looking, and a great match if you have other S/F bags already. It's well made and should last a long time, and it performs really well.
Age: 39 Height: 6'4 Weight: 175lbs
I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,
