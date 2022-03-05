The Sealskinz Waterproof Heated Cycle Glove is... well, you can probably tell. Each one contains a battery and heating elements, but the greatest warmth doesn't quite reach your fingertips and the heavy powercells are noticeable. They're very well made gloves and priced similarly to motorcycle versions, but as they're not massively better than a quality set of normal winter gloves, it's a hard sum to justify.

First things first – these gloves are £150, more than double the price of our luxury pick for the year, the £70 Assos Assosoires Winter Gloves. They're a significant investment, so realistically you are only going to be considering them if you suffer particularly from the cold – for example if you have Raynaud's syndrome, which restricts circulation to the hands – or you're doing very long rides.

Small battery packs on the wrists feed heated elements over the back of the hand and along the top of the thumb and each finger, and the gloves themselves use a three-layer bonded fabric, stuffed with Primaloft Gold insulation. Together it keeps rain out and heat in.

A simple button toggles between the three heat modes and off. It's easy enough to operate with the gloves on (luckily...) and the positioning on the back of the hand means it's accessible during a ride.

An off-bike test registered up to 42.6°C just under the main heated panel, dropping to just below body temperature (36.2) inside the fingertips. This correlates with how they feel when riding - my hands stayed warm for the most part, but my fingertips didn't feel quite the same benefits.

Riding with one heated glove and one regular (if non-cycling-specific) one – Sealskinz own Waterproof Extreme Cold Weather Down Glove – I actually found my fingertips felt much the same in both, even with the heated one on full power.

Heating aside (or off), these are still very well-made and warm gloves. The leather palm, whilst being non vegetarian/vegan friendly, is soft and pliable. The pressure dots at the bottom of each finger may help to relieve discomfort on longer rides, but some may feel that they are an irritant and that a wider padded section would be more comfortable than dots.

The cuffs make a good seal against the wind and are a reasonable length, while the neoprene gives them a little stretch. The inner layers are well bonded so the liner doesn't bunch or get twisted at the end of the fingers, but these things are relatively stiff; they are at least pre-shaped into a bar-friendly position.

The battery pack zips into the cuff and I found it constantly noticeable (they're 6cm x 5cm x 1.5cm), plus it makes watch-wearing very uncomfortable. The batteries give 5-6hrs on the lowest of the three settings, but for me that wasn't warmer than good thermal gloves by enough to warrant the use.

Instead I tended to use full power, then switch off to conserve battery when my hands had warmed up. They easily last two hours constantly on full, though. To recharge, you remove the battery and plug in with the supplied recharging cable.

There are small reflective elements for safety, and a nose-wipe for... well, wiping, but beware – as the gloves can't be washed, the nosewipe can't either. They also don't do touchscreens, as the fingertips are leather-covered and as we all know, cows are rubbish at working phones.

Value

What price warm hands? £150. That was simple. These seem to be the first cycling specific heated gloves, but comparable products for motorcycle use retail at a very similar price, so in that sense the price is fair.

Alternatively, high-quality 'regular' winter cycling gloves such as the DexShell ThermFit NEO (£35) or the Sportful WS Essential 2 (£50) cost so much less it's hard to justify this option when it's not transformative.

These may be transformative for you if you suffer greatly from cold, but otherwise they're only a little bit better than normal gloves for a lot more money. Also, if you're prepared to stop to unfreeze your hands, gadgets like the £25 Lifesystems Outdoor USB Rechargeable Warmer work very well and frequently double as powerbanks, too. And you'll still be spending less.

Overall

These gloves do what they set out to do - they're like touching the back of your hand to radiator, and they generally keep you a bit warmer. But as the significant heat doesn't extend to the all-important fingertips, they didn't quite live up to my hopes.

Verdict

Well made and pretty effective, but need more warmth in the fingertips – and more comfortable batteries

