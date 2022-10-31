Scott Endurance +++ bibshorts

Living up to their name, the Scott Endurance +++ bib shorts provide all-day comfort for all-day rides or bikepacking trips. While the chamois is one of, if not the most comfortable I've used, Scott hasn't achieved as good a fit around the leg with these as some of the best cycling bib shorts.

As the name suggests, Scott has used its +++ chamois for these Endurance +++ bib shorts, which provides extra padding for all-day comfort on those hefty rides. I cannot thank Scott enough for this, as it might just be the most comfortable chamois I have ever used.

Designed for all-day comfort rather than aero gains, the shorts do lack some of the finishing touches of those made for racing, such as laser-cut leg ends. Instead you have the material doubling back to provide a hemmed finish.

The 82% polyamide and 18% elastane mix DUROxpand fabric is a four-way stretch knit that allows for all sorts of movement, perfect for longer days in the saddle. It's slightly thicker and bulkier than many, but it does provide some extra insulation if it's a bit chilly out.

For spring bikepacking adventures that thickness might come in handy, but I was wearing them a fair bit during our notoriously hot summer, and even with Scott's DRYOxcell technology, claimed to be super-wicking, I found I could get rather sweaty and the shorts would remain wet.

The legs do come up quite short compared to the modern trend of a longer leg reaching down closer to the knee. Personally, I really like the shorter leg, great for a crisp tan line and showing off those beautiful quads.

The front of the shorts drops low enough that when you need a nature break you can go and hydrate the plants without having to strip down.

The straps are made of mesh and are supersoft, with no itchiness from the seams. The back of the straps join together fairly high up, and this is home to three back pockets.

Three rear pockets on bib shorts? Yep, and they're great. They're large enough for a decent sized smartphone, some spare tools and a pump, maybe even a few energy bars. They keep your pocket contents secure in place but are easy enough to get your hand in if you're wearing a baggy jersey or shirt.

You won't want to wear a tight-fitting cycling jersey over the top, as it can feel a bit uncomfortable, but there's no need for one. I recommend the hipster vibe of a flannel shirt while rolling to your local pub for a sociable pint in the summer.

Sizing

I definitely suggest going for the size Scott advise and this will usually be your usual size. The fit is not race fit but 'athletic'.

Value

While a penny off £100 is a fair amount to pay for some bib shorts, these are very comfortable, especially in terms of the chamois, and they are cheaper than some.

They're the same price, bar a penny, as Rapha's Core Cargo bib shorts, though you might prefer the placement of the cargo pocket, but Pearl Izumi's Expedition bib shorts cost more – £119.99. Stu rated them 'very good' last year.

Altura's All Roads Cargo bib shorts are a cheaper alternative at £80. George got his hands on a pair earlier this year and found them very similar to these shorts, with a comfy pad but a fit around the leg that won't necessary suit everyone.

Conclusion

These are very comfortable bib shorts with some convenient rear pockets if you don't want to wear a tight cycling jersey, but the thickness of the material might cause some overheating on hot and humid days, and can retain sweat.

Verdict

Comfortable bib shorts that can be worn for hours on the bike, with three convenient rear pockets like a jersey

