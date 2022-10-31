Scott Endurance +++ bibshorts

Living up to their name, the Scott Endurance +++ bib shorts provide all-day comfort for all-day rides or bikepacking trips. While the chamois is one of, if not the most comfortable I've used, Scott hasn't achieved as good a fit around the leg with these as some of the best cycling bib shorts.
As the name suggests, Scott has used its +++ chamois for these Endurance +++ bib shorts, which provides extra padding for all-day comfort on those hefty rides. I cannot thank Scott enough for this, as it might just be the most comfortable chamois I have ever used.
Designed for all-day comfort rather than aero gains, the shorts do lack some of the finishing touches of those made for racing, such as laser-cut leg ends. Instead you have the material doubling back to provide a hemmed finish.
The 82% polyamide and 18% elastane mix DUROxpand fabric is a four-way stretch knit that allows for all sorts of movement, perfect for longer days in the saddle. It's slightly thicker and bulkier than many, but it does provide some extra insulation if it's a bit chilly out.
For spring bikepacking adventures that thickness might come in handy, but I was wearing them a fair bit during our notoriously hot summer, and even with Scott's DRYOxcell technology, claimed to be super-wicking, I found I could get rather sweaty and the shorts would remain wet.
The legs do come up quite short compared to the modern trend of a longer leg reaching down closer to the knee. Personally, I really like the shorter leg, great for a crisp tan line and showing off those beautiful quads.
The front of the shorts drops low enough that when you need a nature break you can go and hydrate the plants without having to strip down.
The straps are made of mesh and are supersoft, with no itchiness from the seams. The back of the straps join together fairly high up, and this is home to three back pockets.
Three rear pockets on bib shorts? Yep, and they're great. They're large enough for a decent sized smartphone, some spare tools and a pump, maybe even a few energy bars. They keep your pocket contents secure in place but are easy enough to get your hand in if you're wearing a baggy jersey or shirt.
You won't want to wear a tight-fitting cycling jersey over the top, as it can feel a bit uncomfortable, but there's no need for one. I recommend the hipster vibe of a flannel shirt while rolling to your local pub for a sociable pint in the summer.
Sizing
I definitely suggest going for the size Scott advise and this will usually be your usual size. The fit is not race fit but 'athletic'.
Value
While a penny off £100 is a fair amount to pay for some bib shorts, these are very comfortable, especially in terms of the chamois, and they are cheaper than some.
They're the same price, bar a penny, as Rapha's Core Cargo bib shorts, though you might prefer the placement of the cargo pocket, but Pearl Izumi's Expedition bib shorts cost more – £119.99. Stu rated them 'very good' last year.
Altura's All Roads Cargo bib shorts are a cheaper alternative at £80. George got his hands on a pair earlier this year and found them very similar to these shorts, with a comfy pad but a fit around the leg that won't necessary suit everyone.
Conclusion
These are very comfortable bib shorts with some convenient rear pockets if you don't want to wear a tight cycling jersey, but the thickness of the material might cause some overheating on hot and humid days, and can retain sweat.
Verdict
Comfortable bib shorts that can be worn for hours on the bike, with three convenient rear pockets like a jersey
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Scott Endurance +++ bibshorts
Tell us what the product is for
Scott says: "Ergonomically cut out of breathable fabrics, these SCOTT Endurance +++ bibshorts feature the SCOTT +++ Pro padding . It also adds a new mesh suspenders for the best comfort possible and performance."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Scott lists:
TECHNOLOGIES
DRYOxcell quick dry knit fabric, DUROxpand 4-way stretch knit fabric
COMPOSITION
Main fabric: 82% Polyamide, 18% Elastane, Mesh: 85% Polyester, 15% Elastane
FIT
Slim/above knee
PADDING
+++ Pro Padding Men
SIZE
S-XXL
APPROX. WEIGHT
190g
CARE INSTRUCTIONS
Machine wash: Normal treatment (max. 30°C)
Do not bleach
Do not tumble dry
Do not iron
Do not dryclean
Do not use fabric softener
Turn inside out before washing
Key features:
FEATURES
SCOTT +++ Pro padding
Modern patterning
Silicone bottom hem gripper
Mesh suspenders for better ventilation
3 back pockets
Reflective stripes
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Keep you comfortable all day and the pockets hold essentials nice and secure.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Materials seem to be holding up well, with no wear showing after many long days in the saddle and being washed.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
A little too snug on the leg, even on my skinny stick-like legs.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Pretty much spot on in terms of length but are tight.
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
Not the lightest shorts out there, and the chamois is fairly thick.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Maybe the comfiest chamois I have ever ridden in, but the fit around the leg isn't the best, and the thicker fabric can hold onto sweat.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Decent price for the expensive 'bibs with pockets' market.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Standard 30 degree, delicates wash. Allow to dry naturally.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
You can ride in these all day without the chamois feeling uncomfortable, but they do hold a bit of sweat in the leg because of the thicker material.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The three rear pockets and ultra-comfy chamois.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The thick material on the leg can stay damp if you start to sweat.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The three rear pockets are Scott's answer to cargo pockets, and so to compare these with cargo rivals, they're the same as Rapha's £100 Core Cargo bib shorts, while Pearl Izumi's Expedition bib shorts cost more – £119.99. They're £20 more than Altura's All Road Cargo Shorts.
They're around £25 less than the Scott RC Premium bib shorts and have a more comfortable chamois, but the material isn't cut as aerodynamically to hug the leg.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, I'd say they're good. The chamois is one if not the most comfortable I've ever used, but the thicker leg material doesn't sit that nicely on the skin, and can hold onto sweat.
Age: 21 Height: 185cm Weight: 69kg
I usually ride: Dolan Rebus My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, commuting, club rides, Always love some off-road with some mates.
Something Martin would do no matter how much he rails for them on bikes. Afterall he doesn't want to give out details to me to pass onto...
It's a manual.
Tax Advoidance if done in line with international tax treaties. Which politicians would rather not take action on however much faux outrage the...
I had reflective sidewalls on some of my winter contis at some point, not very effective when running rim brakes for me, on alloys not the ceramic....
Someone told me that if you hold a Shell up you can hear the sea. All I got was 6 years for armed robbery.
These or Spatz Pro 2? .....or Ekoi Heat Concept?
You mean "a top lawyer"?
I didnt need it either but I liked the tech and was building a new bike that needed a new set of wheels so I went for it. ...
wow I was more interested in the 6 wheeled merc on the streetview on that dropped pin, to be honest! 😅
that's the one everyone will remember - horrible car centric double ended roundabout thing that it is