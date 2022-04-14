The Scicon Aeroshade Kunken Monogram shades have an excellent frame that's comfortable, adjustable and light, but the lens – at least in this 'monogrammed' version – distorts the light. It's like wearing dirty glasses all the time.

In recent years we have seen cycling glasses get bigger and bigger, to the extent they now often mimic ski googles. It's a love it or hate it, Marmite sort of look.

However, the Aeroshade Kunken Monogram are taking divisiveness to a whole new level, as they are not only big, but they're big with words all over them.

They're like billboards for your eyes, and the 'monograms' have a smeary effect on vision. It's one thing to have a Marmite look, quite another feel like they've actually got Marmite on them.

Wear these and nobody will be in any doubt about your brand of choice, though you could then be accused of showing off. I suppose it makes a change from reading 'Jack Wills' all over people, at least. There is no doubt that Scicon has things to show off about – they sponsor the winner of the previous two Tours de France – but for me this sort of in/on/all over your face bragging is all a bit OTT.

The lenses are therefore a good place to start and, as you may have guessed, I have mixed feelings about them.

Crisply fuzzy

First off, although you can't clearly see the logos with them on, there is a slight difference in clarity between the lettering and the clear sections. It's not enough to stop you seeing things, but the view is look different through the logos to the rest.

It's a bit like having grease on the lens – initially, in fact, I kept trying to wipe them thinking the guys in the office must have put fingerprints all over them (see me pointing my greaseless finger of blame), until I realised that they were as clean as they could be. The glasses, that is, not the guys in the office.

It's frustrating, because between the logos the lenses are really good. They offer good clarity and protection, and the six vents mean these don't fog up whilst you're moving. Even when you stop after an intense interval, they clear very quickly.

You've been framed

There's nothing to obstruct your peripheral vision either, and you can only just see the top of the frame if you're really straining to look upwards. They're also very comfortable, thanks to the amount of adjustability combined with their relatively low weight.

The Flexfit nose pad is highly adjustable, soft enough to avoid causing irritation and grippy too – I didn't find they slipped down even when I was at my most sweaty. The tips are similarly grippy and adjustable, so it's easy to get a really good fit.

You can change the lens (extra lenses are cost extras) too, and it's easy: pull down on the centre of the lens, remove the nose piece, and unclip from either side of the frame.

Value

At £180 these aren't the most expensive we've seen, but they're certainly up there. The good news is they're £20 more than the non-monogrammed Aeroshade Kunkens, which means you can get a better view for less money.

Alternatively the Koo Spectros start at £169 and are 1g lighter with a great lens, although they don't have the same levels of venting. The MAAP x 100% Glendale glasses are pretty similar in terms of venting, and while they're 5g heavier there's no distortion and the £195 price includes a spare lens.

Overall

The Kunken frames are excellent, the venting is top class, and they're very comfortable to wear. However, the logos all over the lens are a strong look, and going for that look will cost you £20 and some clarity over the standard lens. I'm pretty sure that with a 'plain' lens these would be very, very good glasses, but in this version they're pretty difficult to recommend.

Verdict

Excellent, comfortable frames with impressive venting, but the 'monogram' logos distort your vision

