Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Glasses
Scicon Aeroshade Kunken Monogram

Scicon Aeroshade Kunken Monogram

4
by George Hill
Thu, Apr 14, 2022 09:45
2
£180.00

VERDICT:

4
10
Excellent, comfortable frames with impressive venting, but the 'monogram' logos distort your vision
Light
Comfortable, even on long rides
Good venting means minimal fogging
The monogrammed look affects performance
Weight: 
36g
Contact: 
sciconsports.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Scicon Aeroshade Kunken Monogram shades have an excellent frame that's comfortable, adjustable and light, but the lens – at least in this 'monogrammed' version – distorts the light. It's like wearing dirty glasses all the time.

In recent years we have seen cycling glasses get bigger and bigger, to the extent they now often mimic ski googles. It's a love it or hate it, Marmite sort of look.

> Buy now: Aeroshade Kunken Monogram from Scicon for £180

However, the Aeroshade Kunken Monogram are taking divisiveness to a whole new level, as they are not only big, but they're big with words all over them.

They're like billboards for your eyes, and the 'monograms' have a smeary effect on vision. It's one thing to have a Marmite look, quite another feel like they've actually got Marmite on them.

2022 Scicon Aeroshade Kunken Monogram Sport Performance Sunglasses - front detail.jpg

Wear these and nobody will be in any doubt about your brand of choice, though you could then be accused of showing off. I suppose it makes a change from reading 'Jack Wills' all over people, at least. There is no doubt that Scicon has things to show off about – they sponsor the winner of the previous two Tours de France – but for me this sort of in/on/all over your face bragging is all a bit OTT.

2022 Scicon Aeroshade Kunken Monogram Sport Performance Sunglasses 2.jpg

The lenses are therefore a good place to start and, as you may have guessed, I have mixed feelings about them.

Crisply fuzzy

First off, although you can't clearly see the logos with them on, there is a slight difference in clarity between the lettering and the clear sections. It's not enough to stop you seeing things, but the view is look different through the logos to the rest.

It's a bit like having grease on the lens – initially, in fact, I kept trying to wipe them thinking the guys in the office must have put fingerprints all over them (see me pointing my greaseless finger of blame), until I realised that they were as clean as they could be. The glasses, that is, not the guys in the office.

2022 Scicon Aeroshade Kunken Monogram Sport Performance Sunglasses - inside.jpg

It's frustrating, because between the logos the lenses are really good. They offer good clarity and protection, and the six vents mean these don't fog up whilst you're moving. Even when you stop after an intense interval, they clear very quickly.

You've been framed

There's nothing to obstruct your peripheral vision either, and you can only just see the top of the frame if you're really straining to look upwards. They're also very comfortable, thanks to the amount of adjustability combined with their relatively low weight.

2022 Scicon Aeroshade Kunken Monogram Sport Performance Sunglasses - arm detail.jpg

The Flexfit nose pad is highly adjustable, soft enough to avoid causing irritation and grippy too – I didn't find they slipped down even when I was at my most sweaty. The tips are similarly grippy and adjustable, so it's easy to get a really good fit.

> 31 of the best cycling sunglasses — protect your eyes from sun, crud and flying bugs

You can change the lens (extra lenses are cost extras) too, and it's easy: pull down on the centre of the lens, remove the nose piece, and unclip from either side of the frame.

Value

At £180 these aren't the most expensive we've seen, but they're certainly up there. The good news is they're £20 more than the non-monogrammed Aeroshade Kunkens, which means you can get a better view for less money.

Alternatively the Koo Spectros start at £169 and are 1g lighter with a great lens, although they don't have the same levels of venting. The MAAP x 100% Glendale glasses are pretty similar in terms of venting, and while they're 5g heavier there's no distortion and the £195 price includes a spare lens.

Overall

The Kunken frames are excellent, the venting is top class, and they're very comfortable to wear. However, the logos all over the lens are a strong look, and going for that look will cost you £20 and some clarity over the standard lens. I'm pretty sure that with a 'plain' lens these would be very, very good glasses, but in this version they're pretty difficult to recommend.

Verdict

Excellent, comfortable frames with impressive venting, but the 'monogram' logos distort your vision

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Scicon Aeroshade Kunken Monogram

Size tested: n/a

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Scicon says: "Developed with vision enhancing engineering to suit the needs of world class athletes, the Aeroshade Kunken Sport Performance Sunglasses with a cylindrical shield lens improve your vision and performance. Your most versatile pair of quality sport performance sunglasses with a custom fit for total comfort and protection."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Quality Made In Italy

Designed for intensive use in outdoor sports

Cylindrical base-6 shield lens

Color: Multimirror Red - Monogram

Light Transmission: 14,5%

Filter Category: 3

Light Conditions: Bright Light

Interchangeable Lens System

Large Field of Vision

Impact resistant lenses

Best in class protection

Power Ergo Design Fit

Flexifit Nose pad

Flexible and adjustable temple arms

Total ergonomic adaptability

Clip Switch System

High level of customisation options

Panorama Arch technology

Horizon Adapt mechanism (height adjustable nose pad)

Various frame & lens color options

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

The frame is very well made and the design is excellent, with well placed venting, comfortable adjustable temple tips and nose pad, and a relatively low weight.

Rate the product for performance:
 
5/10

The frame is excellent, but those lenses make it seem like you always have grease on them, and it's very distracting.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

They feel well made and likely to last a long time.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10

Pretty much right for this price.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10

Very comfortable with adjustability to make sure they sit just right.

Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

These cost £20 more than the lens version that doesn't look dirty all the time.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

If you judged them purely on the frames they would score well, but frankly these lenses are pretty annoying to use.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Everything apart from the logos on the lens.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The logos on the lens.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £180 these aren't the most expensive we've seen, but they're certainly up there. The good news is they're £20 more than the non-monogrammed Aeroshade Kunkens, which means you can get a better view for less money.

Alternatively the Koo Spectros start at £169 and are 1g lighter with a great lens, although they don't have the same levels of venting. The MAAP x 100% Glendale glasses are pretty similar in terms of venting, and while they're 5g heavier there's no distortion and the £195 price includes a spare lens.

Did you enjoy using the product? No

Would you consider buying the product? I would buy the cheaper version without the logos

Would you recommend the product to a friend? The no-logo version, yes...

Use this box to explain your overall score

The frame is great, it's comfortable, venting is excellent, and they're pretty lightweight. However, having a lens that always looks like you've got greasy fingerprints all over them and charging more for the privilege is so disappointing from otherwise excellent glasses.

Overall rating: 4/10

About the tester

Age: 33  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

Scicon Aeroshade Kunken Monogram 2022
Scicon Aeroshade Kunken Monogram
Scicon 2022
scicon
George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

Latest Comments