The Scicon Aeroshade Kunken Monogram shades have an excellent frame that's comfortable, adjustable and light, but the lens – at least in this 'monogrammed' version – distorts the light. It's like wearing dirty glasses all the time.
In recent years we have seen cycling glasses get bigger and bigger, to the extent they now often mimic ski googles. It's a love it or hate it, Marmite sort of look.
> Buy now: Aeroshade Kunken Monogram from Scicon for £180
However, the Aeroshade Kunken Monogram are taking divisiveness to a whole new level, as they are not only big, but they're big with words all over them.
They're like billboards for your eyes, and the 'monograms' have a smeary effect on vision. It's one thing to have a Marmite look, quite another feel like they've actually got Marmite on them.
Wear these and nobody will be in any doubt about your brand of choice, though you could then be accused of showing off. I suppose it makes a change from reading 'Jack Wills' all over people, at least. There is no doubt that Scicon has things to show off about – they sponsor the winner of the previous two Tours de France – but for me this sort of in/on/all over your face bragging is all a bit OTT.
The lenses are therefore a good place to start and, as you may have guessed, I have mixed feelings about them.
Crisply fuzzy
First off, although you can't clearly see the logos with them on, there is a slight difference in clarity between the lettering and the clear sections. It's not enough to stop you seeing things, but the view is look different through the logos to the rest.
It's a bit like having grease on the lens – initially, in fact, I kept trying to wipe them thinking the guys in the office must have put fingerprints all over them (see me pointing my greaseless finger of blame), until I realised that they were as clean as they could be. The glasses, that is, not the guys in the office.
It's frustrating, because between the logos the lenses are really good. They offer good clarity and protection, and the six vents mean these don't fog up whilst you're moving. Even when you stop after an intense interval, they clear very quickly.
You've been framed
There's nothing to obstruct your peripheral vision either, and you can only just see the top of the frame if you're really straining to look upwards. They're also very comfortable, thanks to the amount of adjustability combined with their relatively low weight.
The Flexfit nose pad is highly adjustable, soft enough to avoid causing irritation and grippy too – I didn't find they slipped down even when I was at my most sweaty. The tips are similarly grippy and adjustable, so it's easy to get a really good fit.
> 31 of the best cycling sunglasses — protect your eyes from sun, crud and flying bugs
You can change the lens (extra lenses are cost extras) too, and it's easy: pull down on the centre of the lens, remove the nose piece, and unclip from either side of the frame.
Value
At £180 these aren't the most expensive we've seen, but they're certainly up there. The good news is they're £20 more than the non-monogrammed Aeroshade Kunkens, which means you can get a better view for less money.
Alternatively the Koo Spectros start at £169 and are 1g lighter with a great lens, although they don't have the same levels of venting. The MAAP x 100% Glendale glasses are pretty similar in terms of venting, and while they're 5g heavier there's no distortion and the £195 price includes a spare lens.
Overall
The Kunken frames are excellent, the venting is top class, and they're very comfortable to wear. However, the logos all over the lens are a strong look, and going for that look will cost you £20 and some clarity over the standard lens. I'm pretty sure that with a 'plain' lens these would be very, very good glasses, but in this version they're pretty difficult to recommend.
Verdict
Excellent, comfortable frames with impressive venting, but the 'monogram' logos distort your vision
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Scicon Aeroshade Kunken Monogram
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Scicon says: "Developed with vision enhancing engineering to suit the needs of world class athletes, the Aeroshade Kunken Sport Performance Sunglasses with a cylindrical shield lens improve your vision and performance. Your most versatile pair of quality sport performance sunglasses with a custom fit for total comfort and protection."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Quality Made In Italy
Designed for intensive use in outdoor sports
Cylindrical base-6 shield lens
Color: Multimirror Red - Monogram
Light Transmission: 14,5%
Filter Category: 3
Light Conditions: Bright Light
Interchangeable Lens System
Large Field of Vision
Impact resistant lenses
Best in class protection
Power Ergo Design Fit
Flexifit Nose pad
Flexible and adjustable temple arms
Total ergonomic adaptability
Clip Switch System
High level of customisation options
Panorama Arch technology
Horizon Adapt mechanism (height adjustable nose pad)
Various frame & lens color options
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
The frame is very well made and the design is excellent, with well placed venting, comfortable adjustable temple tips and nose pad, and a relatively low weight.
Rate the product for performance:
5/10
The frame is excellent, but those lenses make it seem like you always have grease on them, and it's very distracting.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
They feel well made and likely to last a long time.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Pretty much right for this price.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Very comfortable with adjustability to make sure they sit just right.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
These cost £20 more than the lens version that doesn't look dirty all the time.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
If you judged them purely on the frames they would score well, but frankly these lenses are pretty annoying to use.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Everything apart from the logos on the lens.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The logos on the lens.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £180 these aren't the most expensive we've seen, but they're certainly up there. The good news is they're £20 more than the non-monogrammed Aeroshade Kunkens, which means you can get a better view for less money.
Alternatively the Koo Spectros start at £169 and are 1g lighter with a great lens, although they don't have the same levels of venting. The MAAP x 100% Glendale glasses are pretty similar in terms of venting, and while they're 5g heavier there's no distortion and the £195 price includes a spare lens.
Did you enjoy using the product? No
Would you consider buying the product? I would buy the cheaper version without the logos
Would you recommend the product to a friend? The no-logo version, yes...
Use this box to explain your overall score
The frame is great, it's comfortable, venting is excellent, and they're pretty lightweight. However, having a lens that always looks like you've got greasy fingerprints all over them and charging more for the privilege is so disappointing from otherwise excellent glasses.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
Andrew....
Gammon whingeing.
On a shared path or pavement, if it is alongside a road, then the user nearest the road should face the oncoming traffic. So you can't just say...
Don't worry, the danger posed by the size of this vehicle is totally mitigated by the reduced 50mph limit that applies to them on single...
A couple of reports on local FB groups of local filling stations being "out", diesel seems to be the most affected. Just Stop Oil being blamed....
They could bank the corners like a berm, that might be fun?!
How much training have they done? A one day CBT, and that's probably it; that really isn't going to give them any road sense, awareness, etc
FTFY
Thank you, but I didn't mean it as a correction, and it may be mere somantics, but to me the term segregation has so many (justifiably) negative...
I'm getting on well with Giro's HV sizing. It appears they have dropped this from their range. Can anyone describe the width of the standard shoes?