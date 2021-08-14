The Schwalbe G-One Allround Evolution is a brilliant do-it-all summer tubeless tyre that rolls extremely well on the tarmac, is reliable and predictable on gravel, and performs well on the trails too. It's not a tyre for wet riding, though, and the price is up there.
When we reviewed the original Schwalbe G-One it scored 9/10 thanks to its speed on tarmac, capability off-road and generally excellent all-round performance. This new 'Allround' version is promisingly familiar – such as in that close-packed tread pattern – but also promise some welcome changes.
For one thing, the Allrounds are available in 35, 40 or 45mm widths for 700c wheels, and 40 or 57mm for 650b. These options will please many, as 'gravel' riding grows to encompass more and more terrain.
I've got the 45mm 700c version on test, and Evolution means they're Schwalbe's range topping version – they're better than the Performance versions thanks to the ADDIX SpeedGrip compound. Schwalbe says this version has the best durability in the range, and puncture protection only beaten by the much heavier DD-Raceguard.
Like the vast majority of gravel rides, mine involve portions of road too: my favourite loop, for example, involves 15km on tarmac before reaching the abundance of tracks in Afan forest. Even if I'm not trying to go fast, the low rolling resistance of the G-Ones is more than welcome, and they're right up there with the very fastest gravel tyres on the market.
Without specialist equipment it's hard to quantify just how quick the G-One Allrounds are, but I can say that they waste very few Watts. I say this having previously been switching between Pirelli Cinturato H and Continental Terra Speed TRs – both seriously fast tyres in their own right.
There's no hint of sluggishness, as with the more aggressive Ultra Bite versions, to the Allroads.
Rock and roll
On gravel, the round profile combined with the consistent tread pattern that wraps around shoulder means that cornering and grip are delightfully predictable. The grip on dry rocks, stone or gravel tracks is outstanding, allowing the steepest climbs to be tackled and braking distances shortened.
They brush off rock hits, and scuffs on the sidewalls show they've not had an easy ride, yet have remained fully inflated and unripped. On dry mud the tyres also perform exceptionally.
Dampened enthusiasm
When the rain starts falling, the Allrounds reach their limit. Wet grass cannot be tackled as confidently as with the G-One R version, slick mud soon overcomes the low-profile knobbles, and trails become treacherous.
This should come as no surprise – and the G-One Allrounds are actually one of the better 'summer' tyres when things do get slippy – but if the majority of your rides are wet, there are plenty of better options out there.
As with the majority of modern gravel tyres, the G-Ones are tubeless ready. Fitting proved pretty easy: one tyre went on with just a track pump, and while the other was slightly more stubborn, it went on first time with a pressurised shot of air.
Both tyres seated instantly, although they came up at 44mm instead of 45mm on my 21mm internal-width rims. They were near enough bang-on on some 23mm rims.
Value
At £59.99 the G-Ones are by no means cheap, but they're not alone at that price. The Zipp Tangente Course G40 is also very impressive in the dry, but is even more expensive at £64. The Pirelli Cinturato H tyres mentioned earlier are slightly cheaper at £54.99, roll very well on the road and cope well with rocky terrain – but don't feel as supple as the G-Ones.
Overall
Having ridden on the G-One Allround for six weeks through a mix of heatwaves and localised flooding on tarmac, gravel and the odd XC trail, I'm impressed. For all the dry riding on all the various surfaces, they're great – a little expensive, yes, but great.
Verdict
Fast rolling and grippy tubeless gravel tyres for any terrain – so long as it's dry
Make and model: Schwalbe G-One Allround Evolution
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Schwalbe says: "THE MULTI-PURPOSE GRAVEL TIRE. It impresses with unique versatility and balanced riding characteristics, whether on asphalt pavement, dirt roads or even off-road. The versatile tread rolls easily and with low vibration, but grips safely and reliably on gravel roads and smoother, dry trails."
I agree with all that, and they're a good choice for dry weather gravel riding.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Size: ETRTO 45-622 (28 x 1.70Inch)
Type: Folding
Compound: ADDIX SpeedGrip
Execution: Super Ground
Colour: Black
Seal: TLE
Weight: 540 g
Pressure: max. 5.00 Bar (max. 70psi)
Maximum load: 100 kg
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
They're expensive, but excellent for dry gravel and more versatile than most other tyres.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Quick and grip well on tarmac, dry gravel and trails; rugged enough for rocky terrain; seemingly slower-wearing than the original G-Ones, yet still supple.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Their speed on roads.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Soon become slicks on wet trails, but then they don't claim to be good in this area.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're not cheap, but are on par with tyres of similar performance. For those looking to spend less, the Panaracer Gravelking SK could be a good alternative.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A brilliant tyre as long – as things stay dry – these are supple, super fast on the road, grip excellently and are rugged enough for rocky stuff too. They appear more durable than the first iterations of G-Ones, yet retain all the good bits. The price, especially as you still need alternatives for wet riding, is really the only downside.
Age: 23 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
