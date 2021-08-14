The Schwalbe G-One Allround Evolution is a brilliant do-it-all summer tubeless tyre that rolls extremely well on the tarmac, is reliable and predictable on gravel, and performs well on the trails too. It's not a tyre for wet riding, though, and the price is up there.

When we reviewed the original Schwalbe G-One it scored 9/10 thanks to its speed on tarmac, capability off-road and generally excellent all-round performance. This new 'Allround' version is promisingly familiar – such as in that close-packed tread pattern – but also promise some welcome changes.

For one thing, the Allrounds are available in 35, 40 or 45mm widths for 700c wheels, and 40 or 57mm for 650b. These options will please many, as 'gravel' riding grows to encompass more and more terrain.

I've got the 45mm 700c version on test, and Evolution means they're Schwalbe's range topping version – they're better than the Performance versions thanks to the ADDIX SpeedGrip compound. Schwalbe says this version has the best durability in the range, and puncture protection only beaten by the much heavier DD-Raceguard.

Like the vast majority of gravel rides, mine involve portions of road too: my favourite loop, for example, involves 15km on tarmac before reaching the abundance of tracks in Afan forest. Even if I'm not trying to go fast, the low rolling resistance of the G-Ones is more than welcome, and they're right up there with the very fastest gravel tyres on the market.

Without specialist equipment it's hard to quantify just how quick the G-One Allrounds are, but I can say that they waste very few Watts. I say this having previously been switching between Pirelli Cinturato H and Continental Terra Speed TRs – both seriously fast tyres in their own right.

There's no hint of sluggishness, as with the more aggressive Ultra Bite versions, to the Allroads.

Rock and roll

On gravel, the round profile combined with the consistent tread pattern that wraps around shoulder means that cornering and grip are delightfully predictable. The grip on dry rocks, stone or gravel tracks is outstanding, allowing the steepest climbs to be tackled and braking distances shortened.

They brush off rock hits, and scuffs on the sidewalls show they've not had an easy ride, yet have remained fully inflated and unripped. On dry mud the tyres also perform exceptionally.

Dampened enthusiasm

When the rain starts falling, the Allrounds reach their limit. Wet grass cannot be tackled as confidently as with the G-One R version, slick mud soon overcomes the low-profile knobbles, and trails become treacherous.

This should come as no surprise – and the G-One Allrounds are actually one of the better 'summer' tyres when things do get slippy – but if the majority of your rides are wet, there are plenty of better options out there.

As with the majority of modern gravel tyres, the G-Ones are tubeless ready. Fitting proved pretty easy: one tyre went on with just a track pump, and while the other was slightly more stubborn, it went on first time with a pressurised shot of air.

Both tyres seated instantly, although they came up at 44mm instead of 45mm on my 21mm internal-width rims. They were near enough bang-on on some 23mm rims.

Value

At £59.99 the G-Ones are by no means cheap, but they're not alone at that price. The Zipp Tangente Course G40 is also very impressive in the dry, but is even more expensive at £64. The Pirelli Cinturato H tyres mentioned earlier are slightly cheaper at £54.99, roll very well on the road and cope well with rocky terrain – but don't feel as supple as the G-Ones.

Overall

Having ridden on the G-One Allround for six weeks through a mix of heatwaves and localised flooding on tarmac, gravel and the odd XC trail, I'm impressed. For all the dry riding on all the various surfaces, they're great – a little expensive, yes, but great.

Verdict

Fast rolling and grippy tubeless gravel tyres for any terrain – so long as it's dry

