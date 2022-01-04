The Santini Vega Multi Women's Jacket is a high-quality option for riding through foul, wet conditions down to high single-digit temperatures – and that can be extended with the addition of a baselayer. It's great for those days when there's rain about, or already on the road, and you'd be very grateful for some breathability as you are digging deep at times during the ride. However, you might find the fit around the arms isn't quite what you're looking for – the sleeves are much baggier than the fit of the rest of the jacket and they come up slightly short, too, so sizing down really isn't an option.

The jacket uses Polartec's Powershield Pro, a three-layer softshell fabric that consists of a hydrophobic outer, breathable membrane and fleece-like gridded inner, which has a fairly soft finish.

It isn't aimed at extremely cold days; rather, the softshell is more of an insulating layer with effective waterproof protection thanks to the Polartec fabric and details including a high collar and a considerably dropped tail flap.

> Buy this online here

In terms of waterproofing, Santini gives the jacket a 5,000mm water column rating, and the seams are taped, or thermowelded as Santini puts it, to keep the rain out, and I found it did keep me dry on rainy rides.

Santini reckons the jacket works best in temperatures between 5 and 15°C, but I found this estimate a bit generous at either end – unless you're particularly impervious to the cold and are happy to take it really easy in milder weather. But five degrees is still fully manageable when in combination with a good baselayer.

The zipper has a sizeable tag so I was able to grab this with full-fingered gloves to cool myself down on a milder winter day or after putting in a higher-intensity effort up a long steep climb.

The fit is comfy and relaxed, well suited to everyday riding and long winter endurance rides. It's reasonably close fitting across the chest but there's plenty of stretch to the fabric and it's in no way restrictive. Santini classes it as 'Slim Fit', which sits between its racier 'Sleek Fit' and regular 'Classic Fit'. The idea is that it still gives you a sleek profile that remains close in order to minimise drag.

That said, there's enough room underneath for pulling on a baselayer when the weather takes a cold turn, and with the fairly close chest cut I was able to comfortably throw on Santini's form-fitting Redux Stamina gilet on top on days where the temperature dropped during the ride and I needed a touch of extra warmth.

The sleeves, though, are much baggier than I was expecting, and they're also a touch on the short side. I certainly needed to wear gloves with a particularly long cuff to avoid painfully cold wrists.

The jacket stays put thanks to the silicone strips along the edge of the very much dropped tail. It does a pretty marvellous job of defending against road spray flicking up if you've yet to put your mudguards on, or more likely, you're one to just yolo it in the winter with your race bike.

You've got three reasonably sized rear pockets with slightly dipped outer edges for easier access while riding, as well as a handy zipped waterproof pocket on the exterior of the middle pocket for stashing valuables. The entrance, which measures 11.5cm, is wide enough to slot in my large smartphone. While the pocket will take my phone, it only does so by tucking it underneath the overhanging fabric at the top of the pocket, so it's not possible to retrieve it quickly during a ride.

There is the choice between two bright shades, orange or light blue, and navy blue or black if you want a slicker look.

If you do opt for the darker shades for a more subtle look during the daylit hours, you'll be pleased to hear this jacket will still cover you past sunset or before sunrise too with that reflective strip that runs down the back of the jacket. The Santini logo on the dropped tail is also reflective, and there's a reflective shoulder band.

Value

At £215 it's not unreasonable for a jacket using such high quality fabrics. It's a little less than Castelli's Alpha RoS 2 Light Women's Jacket (now £240) which really impressed Emma with its suitability for such a wide range of temperatures and weathers.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jackets here

dhb's Aeron Women's Rain Defence Jacket makes use of the Polartec Powershield Pro fabric for a much cheaper price of £150, though, and Lusso's Aqua Repel Jacket, with Windtex's alternative three-ply fabric called Stormshield, is also much cheaper than Santini's offering at £134.99.

> Buyer’s Guide: 55 of the best winter cycling jackets

Overall, the Vega Multi is a wonderfully warm and functional option for braving challenging weather conditions. The aim of this jacket is to provide a good balance between warmth and breathability, in weather that could include very wet conditions, and it very much achieves this. The fit around the arms could be improved, though.

Verdict

High quality and versatile, breathable enough to be ridden in the dry while also fending off the rain, but check the fit

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website