Santini Karma Kite Jersey

Just when you thought there weren't enough jerseys in the world to choose from, the Santini Karma Kite comes along and makes it all better. It's cool, comfortable, stylish and really nicely made. Oh, and it's got a tiny Italian flag on it, which will probably make you faster.

Santini says this is its 'Classic comfort fit,' but in my recommended medium that translates to pretty much skin-tight everywhere – especially in the relatively long arms – with just a modicum of breathing room across the chest.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The 'Classic' cut is apparently longer in the body than Santini's other styles, too, but I wouldn't exactly call the front long. It's neat and comfortable on the bike, though, and the tail is well judged and secure with its broad silicone gripper.

The sleeves are raw cut and just as secure, and though they're pretty tight I never found them uncomfortable.

There's a good stretch to the fabric – it's the familiar polyester and elastane mix – and yet more give in the mesh side panels. These run right up to your armpits, and the whole thing breathes well. It proved very comfortable on some unusually hot UK days.

It also resists smells pretty well, so you don't have to wash it every single time. That's about as eco as it gets, though: there's no mention of recycled fabric or Bluesign certification, as is increasingly the case elsewhere.

You do get some meaningful reflective tabs for safety on the back, and of course that little flag that says 'ciao baby' to everyone you pass.

It's all very well stitched with undetectable-in-use seams, and the usual three pockets work, you'll be amazed to hear, as well as usual. There's no zipped pocket for valuables, mind you.

The plastic teeth of the main zip are colour coded, and the big metal puller has a soft, grippy little tab for easy use at speed. Hey, there's a little Italian flag on the back of this too! That's another 2mph right there.

At £80 the Karma Kite – such an odd name for a close-fitting jersey – is closer to the lower end of the market than the top. Few we've tested recently have been less than £55, while £100+ is pretty common.

> Buyer’s Guide: 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys

> Buyer’s Guide: 8 of the best cheap cycling jerseys

The Endura Asym Short Sleeved Jersey I tested over much the same period is actually fair competition at £69.99, and gives a similar tight-yet-comfortable fit. Meanwhile, the Rapha Men's Classic Jersey II, also bearing an allegedly relaxed (but actually quite close) fit like the Santini, is £110.

So while £80 for a short sleeve jersey is hardly cheap, the price seems fair against the competition.

Overall

The Santini Karma Kite is great – it's comfortable, nicely shaped and reassuringly well made. And it's got that famous Italian flair underpinning its styling. Don't pretend that doesn't count...

Verdict

Stylish, comfortable and breathable, plus a great fit – if not such a 'relaxed' one as claimed

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website