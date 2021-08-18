Santini Karma Kite Jersey

Just when you thought there weren't enough jerseys in the world to choose from, the Santini Karma Kite comes along and makes it all better. It's cool, comfortable, stylish and really nicely made. Oh, and it's got a tiny Italian flag on it, which will probably make you faster.
Santini says this is its 'Classic comfort fit,' but in my recommended medium that translates to pretty much skin-tight everywhere – especially in the relatively long arms – with just a modicum of breathing room across the chest.
The 'Classic' cut is apparently longer in the body than Santini's other styles, too, but I wouldn't exactly call the front long. It's neat and comfortable on the bike, though, and the tail is well judged and secure with its broad silicone gripper.
The sleeves are raw cut and just as secure, and though they're pretty tight I never found them uncomfortable.
There's a good stretch to the fabric – it's the familiar polyester and elastane mix – and yet more give in the mesh side panels. These run right up to your armpits, and the whole thing breathes well. It proved very comfortable on some unusually hot UK days.
It also resists smells pretty well, so you don't have to wash it every single time. That's about as eco as it gets, though: there's no mention of recycled fabric or Bluesign certification, as is increasingly the case elsewhere.
You do get some meaningful reflective tabs for safety on the back, and of course that little flag that says 'ciao baby' to everyone you pass.
It's all very well stitched with undetectable-in-use seams, and the usual three pockets work, you'll be amazed to hear, as well as usual. There's no zipped pocket for valuables, mind you.
The plastic teeth of the main zip are colour coded, and the big metal puller has a soft, grippy little tab for easy use at speed. Hey, there's a little Italian flag on the back of this too! That's another 2mph right there.
At £80 the Karma Kite – such an odd name for a close-fitting jersey – is closer to the lower end of the market than the top. Few we've tested recently have been less than £55, while £100+ is pretty common.
The Endura Asym Short Sleeved Jersey I tested over much the same period is actually fair competition at £69.99, and gives a similar tight-yet-comfortable fit. Meanwhile, the Rapha Men's Classic Jersey II, also bearing an allegedly relaxed (but actually quite close) fit like the Santini, is £110.
So while £80 for a short sleeve jersey is hardly cheap, the price seems fair against the competition.
Overall
The Santini Karma Kite is great – it's comfortable, nicely shaped and reassuringly well made. And it's got that famous Italian flair underpinning its styling. Don't pretend that doesn't count...
Verdict
Stylish, comfortable and breathable, plus a great fit – if not such a 'relaxed' one as claimed
Make and model: Santini Karma Kite Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Santini says: "Classic fit jersey with side extra ventilation mesh panels. Featuring a stylish pattern design and high vis reflective back details."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Santini lists:
GREAT FIT
Classic comfort fit with silicone waistband gripper and raw cut sleeves.
BREATHABLE AND LIGHTWEIGHT
Breathable mesh side panels.
EASY STORAGE
Triple rear pocket for convenient access.
HIGH VISIBILITY
Reflective details on the rear for extra visibility on the road.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
It's not what I'd call relaxed, personally, but it's very comfortable.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
I can't see any reason why you couldn't size up for a genuinely more relaxed fit, but it's still good in the recommended size.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – keeps you cool and comfortable, and looks good while doing it.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The quality, style and performance.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes – especially at the current discounted price of £56.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good! You could only really complain about the lack of a zipped pocket (not uncommon) or the not-very-relaxed fit (but then, it's Italian).
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
