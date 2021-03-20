The Rivelo Penbarras Cycling Shoes combine smart, traditionally styled lace-up looks with good stiffness and the versatility to take either two or three-bolt cleats. They are solid and well made, but the roomy fit won't suit those with narrow feet.

There's no denying these are a stylish and smart pair of cycling shoes. Opinion and preferences are divided on lace-up shoes, but for those who like them, these are a classic design. The upper is a matt-finish synthetic leather, with a smart logo in gloss script.

The shoes come with two sets of laces, including a snazzy red set for those who want to jazz things up a bit, and there's a tab to prevent them flapping about.

The outsole is a tough nylon/TPU, with lots of mesh-protected ventilation to keep feet from overheating (a good thing given the totally synthetic build). Toe and heel bumpers help stop damage in those high wear areas, and add a little grip when off the bike.

Unusual at this price is the Penbarras' ability to take pretty much any cleat (shim required for Speedplay), both in two and three-bolt styles.

Those with chunky feet will definitely want to take a look at these, as the unisex fit is spacious and – unusually for cycling shoes, which typically run small – true to stated size. Rivelo's sizing table is accurate, too. The combination of a long tongue and the laces make getting a secure and comfortable fit a doddle.

The forefoot is very roomy, however, and if your feet aren't broad/tall enough to fill it well, you can't snug the fit down all the way.

My foot is fairly average in terms of volume, neither especially wide or narrow, and the Penbarras' are simply too spacious for me. Unfortunately, going down a size is out as the length here is just right, and these are only available in full size increments.

The removable insoles are beautifully shaped to support the arch of the foot, but I just can't get the upper cinched in tight enough to not feel loose. If you often find cycling shoes on the snug side, put these on your list.

Despite this issue, the Penbarras remain incredibly comfortable on the bike. The soles are rigid enough that power transfer is good, while pulling up feels secure too.

The perforations in the uppers mean you don't overheat too badly, despite the shoes being fully synthetic and black, but they probably won't be at their best on long, hot summer rides.

The tough nylon sole means I was happy dabbling in a bit of gravel in them too, although the grip is fairly minimal.

Value

At this price you're often looking at BOA fastenings and/or carbon soles, neither of which the Penbarras has. On the other hand, the cleat attachments make them very versatile both on and off-road. And you can still spend more without getting either carbon or BOAs, too.

The Giro Republic LX R also has laces and a nylon sole, for instance, but is significantly more at £179.99. And it only takes two bolt cleats.

The Rapha Classic Shoes are £180 and also feature laces and a synthetic upper, but offer a little extra stiffness with a carbon section in the sole. Again, though, they're three-bolt only.

The Rivelo is pretty comparable to the Pearl Izumi Tour Road Shoe, which is a shade cheaper at £119.99.

Overall

The Rivelo Penbarras fill a niche not filled by many. Neither truly entry-level nor advanced, these give a relatively cost-effective option to those looking for certain things – namely a traditionally-styled lace-up shoe with the versatility to take two or three bolt cleats.

They cover a lot of bases and do it well, but those with slim or even averagely forefeet won't get on with the fit.

Verdict

Classic design, well made and compatible with almost every cleat out there, but shaped for pretty broad feet

