Ritchey WCS Venturemax XL handlebar

Ritchey has gone wide with the XL version of its WCS Venturemax handlebar, a massive 52cm at the hoods to be precise! Designed for the bikepacker, the Venturemax XL brings extra stability and loads of hand positions – you'll need a lot of bar tape, though.

Dave tested the standard width WCS Venturemax bar (44cm) back in 2016 and, to be fair, this XL version isn't much different.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy this online here

You are getting a shallow drop, with multiple, comfortable hand positions throughout. I especially liked the 'ergo bio' bend at the bottom of the drops where the bar kicks back up to create a sort of flat section to rest your hands. I used this a lot, most notably during long, flat sections into the wind.

If you've bought a gravel/adventure bike over the last couple of years then it more than likely came with a flared handlebar, where the drops sit outboard of the hoods. The reason for this is that the wider stance you get when riding in the drops gives you more stability thanks to the way it changes your weight distribution, and it also slows the steering down a touch – perfect when you are moving at speed on a loose surface and you don't want any twitchiness.

Loading a bike up with bags/racks/panniers changes the way it behaves, and this is why Ritchey has developed the Venturemax XL. (The photo below shows the width in comparison to the 44cm Venturemax.)

It really steadies the steering when descending and the huge 24-degree flare from hood to drop means your hand position puts a lot less stress on your wrist when steering and braking; well, it did for me anyway.

When riding on the hoods, the wide position seemed to cause less fatigue in my shoulders, too, when negotiating rough terrain – the width of the bar also allows a decent amount of flex, promoting comfort.

As well as the flared drops, the top of the bar kicks back towards you by 4.6 degrees either side, which reduces the reach to the bar.

There is also loads of room for bar bags, lights, GPS devices and so on with the 140mm central round section.

Downsides?

If you are spending most of your time off-road on large, open gravel trails, then to be honest there aren't many downsides. When you first fit it to your bike you are going to need to redo the gear cables and hydraulic brake system hoses because of the extra distance needed to get from the components to the levers. You'll need to choose your bar tape carefully as well.

Other than that, if you find yourself in a wooded section on a trail you really need to watch the distance between trees and things – it's easy to forget how wide this bar is, a massive 647mm at its widest!

It's the same in an urban environment – filtering through traffic can be a challenge and the steering can often feel a little ponderous at low speeds.

Tight turns need to be well planned too.

Value

Priced at £95, the Venturemax XL isn't cheap, and unlike most components in Ritchey's range this bar doesn't come in different materials to lower the price, like a Comp option rather than just this WCS one.

Quality gravel bars do command this sort of price though. The Deda Gravel Zero 100 comes in at £94.99. The one I tested was 42cm wide, so with the Venturemax XL you are at least getting a lot more material for your money.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best road and gravel drop bars

Our sister site, off.road.cc, has a full list of extra wide gravel bars and they are all pretty similarly priced to the Ritchey aside from the PNW Coast, which does look very good value at just £66.

Overall, if you spend a lot of time out in the wilds with a fully loaded bike then you will definitely see the advantages of going wide. The Venturemax XL is also a very well made and comfortable handlebar.

Verdict

Top quality gravel bar that offers plenty of stiffness and comfortable hand positions

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website