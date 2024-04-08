Support road.cc

review
Inner tubes
KranX Fast Flow Alloy Tubeless Valves (Pair) 44mm2023 Kranx All Cycle Fast Flow Alloy Tubeless Valves

KranX Fast Flow Alloy Tubeless Valves (Pair) 44mm

7
by dave atkinson
Mon, Apr 08, 2024 15:45
0
£19.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Good valves that are especially well suited to a tyre liner setup
Easy to fit
Available in a good range of colours
Designed to work well with tyre inserts
Not that fast flow
Base not configurable
Weight: 
6g
Contact: 
www.bob-elliot.co.uk
The Kranx Fast Flow Alloy Tubeless Valves are a good solution, especially if you're running a tyre insert, though they're not as fast flowing as the name would suggest.

There have been some excellent attempts to improve the flow rate of Presta-sized valves of late, with the Reserve Fillmore and 76 Projects Hi Flow valves worthy of note.

In spite of their name, these are pretty standard valves really, in 44mm and 60mm (£4 extra) lengths, with a removable core which you can unscrew with the supplied alloy dust caps.

The base is a conical rubber affair which sealed fine for me, although you don't get the different bung options you do on some other valves.

The air exits the valve at 90 degrees to the stem, so if you're running a tyre liner it won't seal against the valve (which makes adjusting pressure difficult). It's a similar design to the more expensive (£29.99) Juice Lubes valve.

> 9 things they don’t tell you about tubeless tyres

I found I had to remove the cores to seat my tyres on the rim, and you'd definitely want to do that to add sealant through the valve, so I'm not really sure how they're 'fast flow' as opposed to 'standard flow'. But I'm used to doing that anyway.

They're very serviceable valves and they'd be a good choice if you're running tyre liners of any kind as they're less likely to gum up in that scenario thanks to their design. They're not especially expensive, so if you just want to colour match then they're a good choice for that too as there are 10 colour options available.

Verdict

Good valves that are especially well suited to a tyre liner setup

road.cc test report

Make and model: Kranx Fast Flow Alloy Tubeless Valves (Pair) 44mm

Size tested: 44mm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

Distributor Bob Elliott lists these details:

Fast flowing tubeless valves

Available in a range of colours

Dual hole base

Suitable for tyre inserts

Prevents sealant blockage

44mm valve

Rate the product for quality:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They're good valves. Easy to fit and seal.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Easy to fit, available in a good range of colours, and designed to work well with tyre inserts.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Not that fast flow, base isn't configurable.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

For anodised alloy ones, they're not expensive. Similar to the Juice Lubes ones which are a tenner more.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? If I was running tyre liners I would.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Depending on their needs, yes.

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're good. I wouldn't say they were 'fast flow' exactly, but they work well and they're not expensive.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 50  Height: 189cm  Weight: 98kg

I usually ride: whatever I'm testing...  My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track

Dave Atkinson

Dave is a founding father of road.cc, having previously worked on Cycling Plus and What Mountain Bike magazines back in the day. He also writes about e-bikes for our sister publication ebiketips. He's won three mountain bike bog snorkelling World Championships, and races at the back of the third cats.

