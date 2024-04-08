Kranx Fast Flow Alloy Tubeless Valves (Pair) 44mm

The Kranx Fast Flow Alloy Tubeless Valves are a good solution, especially if you're running a tyre insert, though they're not as fast flowing as the name would suggest.

There have been some excellent attempts to improve the flow rate of Presta-sized valves of late, with the Reserve Fillmore and 76 Projects Hi Flow valves worthy of note.

In spite of their name, these are pretty standard valves really, in 44mm and 60mm (£4 extra) lengths, with a removable core which you can unscrew with the supplied alloy dust caps.

The base is a conical rubber affair which sealed fine for me, although you don't get the different bung options you do on some other valves.

The air exits the valve at 90 degrees to the stem, so if you're running a tyre liner it won't seal against the valve (which makes adjusting pressure difficult). It's a similar design to the more expensive (£29.99) Juice Lubes valve.

I found I had to remove the cores to seat my tyres on the rim, and you'd definitely want to do that to add sealant through the valve, so I'm not really sure how they're 'fast flow' as opposed to 'standard flow'. But I'm used to doing that anyway.

They're very serviceable valves and they'd be a good choice if you're running tyre liners of any kind as they're less likely to gum up in that scenario thanks to their design. They're not especially expensive, so if you just want to colour match then they're a good choice for that too as there are 10 colour options available.

Verdict

Good valves that are especially well suited to a tyre liner setup

