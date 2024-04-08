The Kranx Fast Flow Alloy Tubeless Valves are a good solution, especially if you're running a tyre insert, though they're not as fast flowing as the name would suggest.
There have been some excellent attempts to improve the flow rate of Presta-sized valves of late, with the Reserve Fillmore and 76 Projects Hi Flow valves worthy of note.
In spite of their name, these are pretty standard valves really, in 44mm and 60mm (£4 extra) lengths, with a removable core which you can unscrew with the supplied alloy dust caps.
The base is a conical rubber affair which sealed fine for me, although you don't get the different bung options you do on some other valves.
The air exits the valve at 90 degrees to the stem, so if you're running a tyre liner it won't seal against the valve (which makes adjusting pressure difficult). It's a similar design to the more expensive (£29.99) Juice Lubes valve.
> 9 things they don’t tell you about tubeless tyres
I found I had to remove the cores to seat my tyres on the rim, and you'd definitely want to do that to add sealant through the valve, so I'm not really sure how they're 'fast flow' as opposed to 'standard flow'. But I'm used to doing that anyway.
They're very serviceable valves and they'd be a good choice if you're running tyre liners of any kind as they're less likely to gum up in that scenario thanks to their design. They're not especially expensive, so if you just want to colour match then they're a good choice for that too as there are 10 colour options available.
Verdict
Good valves that are especially well suited to a tyre liner setup
Make and model: Kranx Fast Flow Alloy Tubeless Valves (Pair) 44mm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Distributor Bob Elliott lists these details:
Fast flowing tubeless valves
Available in a range of colours
Dual hole base
Suitable for tyre inserts
Prevents sealant blockage
44mm valve
Rate the product for quality:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They're good valves. Easy to fit and seal.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Easy to fit, available in a good range of colours, and designed to work well with tyre inserts.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Not that fast flow, base isn't configurable.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
For anodised alloy ones, they're not expensive. Similar to the Juice Lubes ones which are a tenner more.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? If I was running tyre liners I would.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Depending on their needs, yes.
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're good. I wouldn't say they were 'fast flow' exactly, but they work well and they're not expensive.
Age: 50 Height: 189cm Weight: 98kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
