The Restrap Utility Hip Pack is perfect for carrying extra supplies when out riding. It isn't misnamed – it's a multi-purpose bag that can be worn around the waist or fitted to handlebars – and it's excellent at keeping its contents dry and protected. It features plenty of adjustability, as well as some bonus pockets for easy access.

Waist bag

With its focus on bikepacking, Restrap has designed the Hip Pack with long days in mind, "tailored to enhance your bikepacking expeditions". Comfort is a big part of that, and when in waist bag mode the pack fits well.

There's plenty of adjustability: the two waist straps can be lengthened and shortened through a buckle on either side, and there is a lot of strap to enable you to get the fit dialled in, with the excess tucking away with a handy clip. Restrap says it's suitable for waist sizes from 24in/61cm to 54in/137cm.

Once it's on, the bag sits just above the hip, and some padding helps it feel comfy against the lower back. This padding also helps keep the bag stable and in place when you're riding over bumpy or challenging terrain.

It can get a little warm and sweaty where it sits, though it's far less warm than carrying a rucksack.

Bar bag

Swapping the bag into handlebar mode is pretty straightforward. The two waist straps tuck away behind the padding, secured in place with Velcro…

…and once they're out of the way, two stretchy rubber straps fix the bag around the handlebars and close with a buckle.

To tighten it further there's a bungee cord at the bottom of the bag which can be stretched and twisted around the head tube to keep the bag in place and stable. It doesn't provide quite as much support as a more rigid strap, but is surprisingly stable, with little movement when riding.

The only downside I found was that on my bike (a size 52cm) there was very little clearance between the bottom of the bag and the front wheel. This could potentially lead to rubbing with a heavier load or on bumpier terrain.

Other details

At 6 litres for the main bag, it's not the biggest option, but there are two extra side pockets for items you can access quickly, ideal for snacks or a water bottle, which fits perfectly. And for extra safety these items can be secured with straps on both sides.

The main pouch is closed using the same method many Restrap bags have – a Fidlock magnet. This fastens over the roll top of the bag to hold it in place and make sure the bag stays shut and waterproof.

On that note, with taped seams internally the bag worked really well at keeping out rain and spray from the road. The waterproof material does mean the bag is a little on the heavy side at 368g, but once loaded you hardly notice it's there, and for the added protection it's definitely worth it.

The Hip Pack also includes some reflective detailing on the top and side straps, giving extra peace of mind in grim and rainy weather.

Value

The Hip Pack comes in at £94.99, putting it at the premium end of things, though it does offer more versatility than some rivals.

The Evoc Handlebar Pack Boa WP 2.5, for example, reviewed on our sister site off.road.cc, shares the great waterproofing of the Restrap, but it only offers 2.5 litres of space and is slightly more expensive at £100. It uses a Boa dial closure, which is interesting, but it does seem to cause some issues when being fitted to a bike with cables, and makes for not very easy access, two problems the Restrap Hip Pack doesn't suffer from.

The Apidura City Messenger we reviewed last month is another option, at £91. It is also highly waterproof and comfortable to ride with, with a main compartment big enough for a 13-inch laptop, but it's not something you can attach to your handlebar.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a well-designed, very usable pack that can be swapped from waist bag to bar bag easily. It's a simple design that works well, with the addition of great weatherproofing.

Verdict

Great multipurpose bag that can be fitted quickly on body or bike and loaded up for adventures

