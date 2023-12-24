Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Bags
Restrap Utility Hip Pack2023 Restrap Utility Hip Pack - on bars.jpg

Restrap Utility Hip Pack

8
by Bryn Davies
Sun, Dec 24, 2023 09:45
0
£94.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Great multipurpose bag that can be fitted quickly on body or bike and loaded up for adventures
Easy to swap from waist bag to bar bag
Waterproof
Quick access
Clearance between bag and front wheel on smaller bikes is tight
Weight: 
368g
Contact: 
restrap.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Restrap Utility Hip Pack is perfect for carrying extra supplies when out riding. It isn't misnamed – it's a multi-purpose bag that can be worn around the waist or fitted to handlebars – and it's excellent at keeping its contents dry and protected. It features plenty of adjustability, as well as some bonus pockets for easy access.

If you're new to all this, our feature on cycling luggage for beginners is a good place to start, or check out our guide to the best bikepacking bags, and 15 easy ways to carry stuff on your bike.

> Buy now: Restrap Utility Hip Pack for £94.99 from Restrap

Waist bag

With its focus on bikepacking, Restrap has designed the Hip Pack with long days in mind, "tailored to enhance your bikepacking expeditions". Comfort is a big part of that, and when in waist bag mode the pack fits well.

2023 Restrap utility hip pack worn (1)

There's plenty of adjustability: the two waist straps can be lengthened and shortened through a buckle on either side, and there is a lot of strap to enable you to get the fit dialled in, with the excess tucking away with a handy clip. Restrap says it's suitable for waist sizes from 24in/61cm to 54in/137cm.

2023 Restrap Utility Hip Pack - waist strap detail.jpg

Once it's on, the bag sits just above the hip, and some padding helps it feel comfy against the lower back. This padding also helps keep the bag stable and in place when you're riding over bumpy or challenging terrain.

2023 Restrap utility hip pack side on (1)

It can get a little warm and sweaty where it sits, though it's far less warm than carrying a rucksack.

Bar bag

Swapping the bag into handlebar mode is pretty straightforward. The two waist straps tuck away behind the padding, secured in place with Velcro…

2023 Restrap Utility Hip Pack - straps.jpg

…and once they're out of the way, two stretchy rubber straps fix the bag around the handlebars and close with a buckle.

2023 Restrap Utility Hip Pack - on bars back.jpg

To tighten it further there's a bungee cord at the bottom of the bag which can be stretched and twisted around the head tube to keep the bag in place and stable. It doesn't provide quite as much support as a more rigid strap, but is surprisingly stable, with little movement when riding.

2023 Restrap Utility Hip Pack - head tube bungee.jpg

The only downside I found was that on my bike (a size 52cm) there was very little clearance between the bottom of the bag and the front wheel. This could potentially lead to rubbing with a heavier load or on bumpier terrain.

2023 Restrap Utility Hip Pack - on bars front.jpg

Other details

At 6 litres for the main bag, it's not the biggest option, but there are two extra side pockets for items you can access quickly, ideal for snacks or a water bottle, which fits perfectly. And for extra safety these items can be secured with straps on both sides.

The main pouch is closed using the same method many Restrap bags have – a Fidlock magnet. This fastens over the roll top of the bag to hold it in place and make sure the bag stays shut and waterproof.

On that note, with taped seams internally the bag worked really well at keeping out rain and spray from the road. The waterproof material does mean the bag is a little on the heavy side at 368g, but once loaded you hardly notice it's there, and for the added protection it's definitely worth it.

The Hip Pack also includes some reflective detailing on the top and side straps, giving extra peace of mind in grim and rainy weather.

Value

The Hip Pack comes in at £94.99, putting it at the premium end of things, though it does offer more versatility than some rivals.

The Evoc Handlebar Pack Boa WP 2.5, for example, reviewed on our sister site off.road.cc, shares the great waterproofing of the Restrap, but it only offers 2.5 litres of space and is slightly more expensive at £100. It uses a Boa dial closure, which is interesting, but it does seem to cause some issues when being fitted to a bike with cables, and makes for not very easy access, two problems the Restrap Hip Pack doesn't suffer from.

The Apidura City Messenger we reviewed last month is another option, at £91. It is also highly waterproof and comfortable to ride with, with a main compartment big enough for a 13-inch laptop, but it's not something you can attach to your handlebar.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a well-designed, very usable pack that can be swapped from waist bag to bar bag easily. It's a simple design that works well, with the addition of great weatherproofing.

Verdict

Great multipurpose bag that can be fitted quickly on body or bike and loaded up for adventures

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Restrap Utility Hip Pack

Size tested: One size - 6L

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Restrap says: "This bag is both a hip pack and a bar bag, with considered design in both areas there is no compromise in either function.

"With an ergonomic fitting that accommodates a wide range of body types, the Utility Hip Pack ensures a comfortable and secure fit during long rides. Its adjustable retention system allows for a personalised fit, keeping the bag snugly positioned against your lower back, minimising movement and maximising stability.

"Versatility is at the core of the Utility Hip Pack's design. The bag's waist straps ingeniously fold into the back panel, seamlessly transforming it into a practical bar bag with a fast strap retention system, letting you switch between hip and bar configurations on-the-go. Also included is a headtube retention system.

"The Utility Hip Pack boasts a roll top closure featuring a fully waterproof and tape-sealed internal compartment, shielding your belongings from the harshest weather conditions. The addition of an easy Fidlock magnetic closure ensures quick and hassle-free access while maintaining a secure seal.

"Also included is reflective detailing to enhance visibility during low-light conditions, and stretch mesh side pockets which offer quick and effortless access to smaller essentials. Whether you need to reach for energy bars or store a water bottle, these pockets provide easy organization and accessibility.

"Finished with our classic vegan friendly PU Restrap label."

I think the bag is very aligned with what Restrap says, and all of the features work well. The bag is perfect for bikepacking or commuting.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Fidlock magnet closure

Fully waterproof

tape-sealed internal compartment

reflective detailing

two mesh side pockets

Weight - 361g

Capacity - 6L

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

It performs very well, and is very easy to use.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

After lots of riding in mud and off road it has maintained its great performance without any issues.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
6/10

A little on the heavy side because of its waterproofing.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
7/10

The bag is comfortable to wear, though it can get a little sweaty.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

It's similarly priced to others, but is more versatile and does have lots of features.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It is easy to use and quick to swap from waist bag to bar bag. It has lots of great features and is super waterproof. It doesn't bounce around and is secure throughout. It's a great option for carrying extra things.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The multipurpose design.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The gap between the front wheel and the bag when fitted to the handlebar.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The Evoc Handlebar Pack Boa WP 2.5 is similarly priced at £100, but is only a bar bag, and quite small at 2.5 litres. The Apidura City Messenger is slightly cheaper at £91, but it can't be fitted to handlebars.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Overall it's great, though the tight gap between it and the front wheel could be an issue for some setups.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 21  Height: 171cm  Weight: 72kg

I usually ride: Windover Bostal  My best bike is: Windover Bostal

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Semi pro

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, mtb, Gravel and ultra-endurance racing

Restrap Utility Hip Pack 2023
Restrap Utility Hip Pack
Restrap 2023
Restrap

Latest Comments

 