The Restrap Utility Hip Pack is perfect for carrying extra supplies when out riding. It isn't misnamed – it's a multi-purpose bag that can be worn around the waist or fitted to handlebars – and it's excellent at keeping its contents dry and protected. It features plenty of adjustability, as well as some bonus pockets for easy access.
If you're new to all this, our feature on cycling luggage for beginners is a good place to start, or check out our guide to the best bikepacking bags, and 15 easy ways to carry stuff on your bike.
> Buy now: Restrap Utility Hip Pack for £94.99 from Restrap
Waist bag
With its focus on bikepacking, Restrap has designed the Hip Pack with long days in mind, "tailored to enhance your bikepacking expeditions". Comfort is a big part of that, and when in waist bag mode the pack fits well.
There's plenty of adjustability: the two waist straps can be lengthened and shortened through a buckle on either side, and there is a lot of strap to enable you to get the fit dialled in, with the excess tucking away with a handy clip. Restrap says it's suitable for waist sizes from 24in/61cm to 54in/137cm.
Once it's on, the bag sits just above the hip, and some padding helps it feel comfy against the lower back. This padding also helps keep the bag stable and in place when you're riding over bumpy or challenging terrain.
It can get a little warm and sweaty where it sits, though it's far less warm than carrying a rucksack.
Bar bag
Swapping the bag into handlebar mode is pretty straightforward. The two waist straps tuck away behind the padding, secured in place with Velcro…
…and once they're out of the way, two stretchy rubber straps fix the bag around the handlebars and close with a buckle.
To tighten it further there's a bungee cord at the bottom of the bag which can be stretched and twisted around the head tube to keep the bag in place and stable. It doesn't provide quite as much support as a more rigid strap, but is surprisingly stable, with little movement when riding.
The only downside I found was that on my bike (a size 52cm) there was very little clearance between the bottom of the bag and the front wheel. This could potentially lead to rubbing with a heavier load or on bumpier terrain.
Other details
At 6 litres for the main bag, it's not the biggest option, but there are two extra side pockets for items you can access quickly, ideal for snacks or a water bottle, which fits perfectly. And for extra safety these items can be secured with straps on both sides.
The main pouch is closed using the same method many Restrap bags have – a Fidlock magnet. This fastens over the roll top of the bag to hold it in place and make sure the bag stays shut and waterproof.
On that note, with taped seams internally the bag worked really well at keeping out rain and spray from the road. The waterproof material does mean the bag is a little on the heavy side at 368g, but once loaded you hardly notice it's there, and for the added protection it's definitely worth it.
The Hip Pack also includes some reflective detailing on the top and side straps, giving extra peace of mind in grim and rainy weather.
Value
The Hip Pack comes in at £94.99, putting it at the premium end of things, though it does offer more versatility than some rivals.
The Evoc Handlebar Pack Boa WP 2.5, for example, reviewed on our sister site off.road.cc, shares the great waterproofing of the Restrap, but it only offers 2.5 litres of space and is slightly more expensive at £100. It uses a Boa dial closure, which is interesting, but it does seem to cause some issues when being fitted to a bike with cables, and makes for not very easy access, two problems the Restrap Hip Pack doesn't suffer from.
The Apidura City Messenger we reviewed last month is another option, at £91. It is also highly waterproof and comfortable to ride with, with a main compartment big enough for a 13-inch laptop, but it's not something you can attach to your handlebar.
Conclusion
Overall, this is a well-designed, very usable pack that can be swapped from waist bag to bar bag easily. It's a simple design that works well, with the addition of great weatherproofing.
Verdict
Great multipurpose bag that can be fitted quickly on body or bike and loaded up for adventures
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Restrap Utility Hip Pack
Size tested: One size - 6L
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Restrap says: "This bag is both a hip pack and a bar bag, with considered design in both areas there is no compromise in either function.
"With an ergonomic fitting that accommodates a wide range of body types, the Utility Hip Pack ensures a comfortable and secure fit during long rides. Its adjustable retention system allows for a personalised fit, keeping the bag snugly positioned against your lower back, minimising movement and maximising stability.
"Versatility is at the core of the Utility Hip Pack's design. The bag's waist straps ingeniously fold into the back panel, seamlessly transforming it into a practical bar bag with a fast strap retention system, letting you switch between hip and bar configurations on-the-go. Also included is a headtube retention system.
"The Utility Hip Pack boasts a roll top closure featuring a fully waterproof and tape-sealed internal compartment, shielding your belongings from the harshest weather conditions. The addition of an easy Fidlock magnetic closure ensures quick and hassle-free access while maintaining a secure seal.
"Also included is reflective detailing to enhance visibility during low-light conditions, and stretch mesh side pockets which offer quick and effortless access to smaller essentials. Whether you need to reach for energy bars or store a water bottle, these pockets provide easy organization and accessibility.
"Finished with our classic vegan friendly PU Restrap label."
I think the bag is very aligned with what Restrap says, and all of the features work well. The bag is perfect for bikepacking or commuting.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Fidlock magnet closure
Fully waterproof
tape-sealed internal compartment
reflective detailing
two mesh side pockets
Weight - 361g
Capacity - 6L
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
It performs very well, and is very easy to use.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
After lots of riding in mud and off road it has maintained its great performance without any issues.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
A little on the heavy side because of its waterproofing.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
The bag is comfortable to wear, though it can get a little sweaty.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
It's similarly priced to others, but is more versatile and does have lots of features.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It is easy to use and quick to swap from waist bag to bar bag. It has lots of great features and is super waterproof. It doesn't bounce around and is secure throughout. It's a great option for carrying extra things.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The multipurpose design.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The gap between the front wheel and the bag when fitted to the handlebar.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Evoc Handlebar Pack Boa WP 2.5 is similarly priced at £100, but is only a bar bag, and quite small at 2.5 litres. The Apidura City Messenger is slightly cheaper at £91, but it can't be fitted to handlebars.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall it's great, though the tight gap between it and the front wheel could be an issue for some setups.
Age: 21 Height: 171cm Weight: 72kg
I usually ride: Windover Bostal My best bike is: Windover Bostal
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, mtb, Gravel and ultra-endurance racing
Wouldn't it be ironic if the thieves were found to be drug dealers??
There's a lot to be said for good reflectives (ProViz use tiny little beads which provides a very wide angle of bright reflection) as they don't...
That's one of the few things I miss about bikes from the olden days - frames that were too big for us. Oh, and side pull brakes before dual pivot...
40 years of driving, 0 accidents: not difficult in my humble opinion, anyone can do the same. My tip is leave yourself a margin of error so that...
Same old rubbish Rouvy. They launched a new app about a year ago alongside the old one - it wouldn't find my trainer. Just tried this one, thinking...
Exploding heads do satrical sketches and one of the characters from it is colin from portsmouth. He's a sort of daily mail angry letter writer....
cant believe the Goldeneye bike scene didnt get a mention https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n1UTX7tBYy4 or BMX bandits for that matter.
Have we had this yet?...
🎄🎄🎄 Merry Christmas, all!
Not everything is to do with Brexit. Shocking news to you I know but that's the way it is....