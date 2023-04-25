Restrap Tool Pouch

In terms of design Restrap's Tool Pouch doesn't necessarily bring anything new or groundbreaking to the market, but what it does do is show how it should be done for quality and durability. It also comes in a range of colours (well, three), so you aren't only stuck with black.

A few years ago, when gravel riding started taking up a large amount of my time, I bought a whole range of Restrap's bags. I was very impressed with their finish quality, and it's backed by a lifetime warranty covering defects in materials and workmanship.

After enduring hours of mud, grit, thorns and more, those bags still look brand new. With this Tool Pouch showing the same level of build quality, I can't envisage any issues from wear and tear here either, despite the onslaught of spray and debris from the rear wheel.

Restrap hasn't used zips anywhere on the Tool Pouch, which should also help durability. Instead it simply uses a strap that passes over the saddle rails before wrapping around the pouch itself; you then pull it through a loop and let the Velcro do its job.

It works well, giving an adjustable fit which sits firm and secure under the saddle regardless of whether the 0.6 litre capacity is being used fully or not.

The strap is robust and there is no sign of any stretch when you are pulling it tight to secure the bag. It does include reflective stitching, but its impact is minimal compared to some saddle bags on the market.

For the main construction the Tool Pouch uses 1000D textured nylon, which is very tough. It'll stand up easily to day-to-day abuse, and while Restrap doesn't make any weatherproof claims, I found it impressively resistant against rain and road spray with nothing getting through to the inside of the pouch.

I wouldn't risk putting anything electrical in there, but all of your tools and spares should remain relatively unscathed.

To open the bag you need to loosen the strap and open the end flap. Inside you'll find foam cushioning that goes a small way to minimising noise from the contents moving around.

You have a main compartment at the bottom with a small, netted barrier creating a smaller section at the top.

At roughly 130mm long, 95mm wide and 65mm deep the Restrap is perfectly sized to take an inner tube, a multitool, some CO2 cannisters and a few other bits. It also housed the bulky battery of my Hope District+ rear light with ease.

Value

At £32.99 it's a couple of quid cheaper than the PNW Components Satellite Saddle Bag at £35, which looks to be a similar size.

As its name suggests the Prime Tool Roll is more of a roll than a pouch like the Restrap, but according to John's review it should carry the same amount of stuff. It's £29.99.

Overall

The Restrap Tool Pouch has a decent capacity and fits securely, but its biggest benefit is the outstanding build quality.

Verdict

Good size, simple and effective mounting strap and excellent build quality

