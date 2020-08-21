Support road.cc

Rapha Pro Team Frameless Glasses

8
by Liam Cahill
Fri, Aug 21, 2020 09:45
0
£110.00

8
10
Large, clear sunnies with excellent contrast – and very light
Great contrast
Very clear lens
Large field of view
Secure
Chamfered edge can annoy
Weight: 
29g
Contact: 
www.rapha.cc

Rapha's Pro Team Frameless Sunglasses are comfortable and clear, with a great field of view. This pink/blue lens option is great for overcast days and the frame is secure, though the lenses' chamfered edges create a visible line that some may find spoils the frameless design.

This frameless design gives a mostly unobstructed field of view for those that don't want anything blocking their vision. The version I have here, with the pink/blue lens (you can also get purple/green or black mirror, and both block less light) offers amazing contrast and lovely clarity on overcast days.

At just 29g they're light yet perfectly secure, even on the sweatiest climbs. My only gripe lies with the chamfered lens edge.

2020 Rapha Pro team frameless glasses - arm.jpg

It's shaped this way to protect it from chipping on rough surfaces, but while it may help with durability, the distortion it creates is noticeable. I felt this detracts a little from the frameless design, as the edge of the lens becomes more visible (if still not actually detrimental to your view).

2020 Rapha Pro team frameless glasses - inside.jpg

Thankfully, the rest of the lens is lovely. This pink/blue transmits 21% of light, slightly brighter than I usually use, but it's just about dark enough on sunny days. It comes into its own on overcast rides, though, especially when descending on tree-covered lanes.

The lens provides a lot of contrast and makes details pop. This, combined with the clarity, means you're never straining to see when scanning shoddy tarmac for potholes.

2020 Rapha Pro team frameless glasses - arm 2.jpg

With frameless sunglasses I usually find security an issue – especially when climbing, when they seem extra determined to make a slippery bid for freedom. No such issues here. The arms create a good level of tension, and the Megol grippers work really well on sweaty skin.

At just 29g, the Pro Team Frameless sunnies the feel very light and remain comfortable all day.

2020 Rapha Pro team frameless glasses - case open.jpg

Rapha says its lenses 'feature a military-grade anti-fogging treatment.' While cold air and hard climbs are the worst for fogging, the test period was warm – but humid days are bad too. I had no issues with fogging, despite some fairly horrendous humidity, even at the top of climbs.

2020 Rapha Pro team frameless glasses - case detail.jpg

£110 buys you some very nice sunglasses, but these Pro Teams are as good as, if not better than, more expensive ones. The Oakley EV Zero Blades have lenses just as nice, for instance, but they're less secure and cost £143. Shimano's frameless S-Phyre R glasses are £130, though a pair of NRC P-Ride.Skyruns gets closer at £112 – and are even lighter at 26g. They're darker if you prefer that, as well – too dark, though, to compete with the Raphas on overcast days.

Rapha's Pro Team Frameless glasses have an excellent field of view through lovely, clear and contrast-boosting lenses, though for really bright days they're not the darkest. The price is competitive, too: so long as you can ignore the visible edges, these are a light, secure and stylish choice.

Large, clear sunnies with excellent contrast – and very light

Make and model: Rapha Pro Team Frameless Glasses

Size tested: One Size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Rapha says: "The Pro Team Frameless Glasses feature a minimalist, frameless design for a complete field of vision even when riding in an aggressive position. Made with high-strength, injection moulded Grilamid, this is the lighter of the two Pro Team frames."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Grilamid TR90 material for a secure fit

Megol grippers on the arms and nose piece for stability

Extended lens for wide field of vision and protection

Snaplock hinges for easy removal

Interchangeable nose piece for adjustable fit

Chamfered edges on the lens for durability

UV rating: UV400

Made in Italy

Weight: 28 grams

Lens curvature: 6x2 Toric

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
9/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

They're as good as some more expensive frameless glasses.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well. The visibility is great and the lens is really clear.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The lens contrast is brilliant. Fabulous for spotting potholes.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The chamfered edge on the lens creates a just-visible distortion. It's annoying.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

£110 isn't too bad in the world of cycling sunglasses. Oakley's EV Zero Blades are £143, for example, and Shimano's S-Phyre R glasses are £130.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? For winter, yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are a good price, very secure and have a lovely lens, and although the chamfered edge can slightly annoy, they're very good and a strong eight.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 24  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

