Rapha Pro Team Frameless Glasses

Rapha's Pro Team Frameless Sunglasses are comfortable and clear, with a great field of view. This pink/blue lens option is great for overcast days and the frame is secure, though the lenses' chamfered edges create a visible line that some may find spoils the frameless design.
This frameless design gives a mostly unobstructed field of view for those that don't want anything blocking their vision. The version I have here, with the pink/blue lens (you can also get purple/green or black mirror, and both block less light) offers amazing contrast and lovely clarity on overcast days.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy these online here
At just 29g they're light yet perfectly secure, even on the sweatiest climbs. My only gripe lies with the chamfered lens edge.
It's shaped this way to protect it from chipping on rough surfaces, but while it may help with durability, the distortion it creates is noticeable. I felt this detracts a little from the frameless design, as the edge of the lens becomes more visible (if still not actually detrimental to your view).
Thankfully, the rest of the lens is lovely. This pink/blue transmits 21% of light, slightly brighter than I usually use, but it's just about dark enough on sunny days. It comes into its own on overcast rides, though, especially when descending on tree-covered lanes.
The lens provides a lot of contrast and makes details pop. This, combined with the clarity, means you're never straining to see when scanning shoddy tarmac for potholes.
With frameless sunglasses I usually find security an issue – especially when climbing, when they seem extra determined to make a slippery bid for freedom. No such issues here. The arms create a good level of tension, and the Megol grippers work really well on sweaty skin.
At just 29g, the Pro Team Frameless sunnies the feel very light and remain comfortable all day.
Rapha says its lenses 'feature a military-grade anti-fogging treatment.' While cold air and hard climbs are the worst for fogging, the test period was warm – but humid days are bad too. I had no issues with fogging, despite some fairly horrendous humidity, even at the top of climbs.
£110 buys you some very nice sunglasses, but these Pro Teams are as good as, if not better than, more expensive ones. The Oakley EV Zero Blades have lenses just as nice, for instance, but they're less secure and cost £143. Shimano's frameless S-Phyre R glasses are £130, though a pair of NRC P-Ride.Skyruns gets closer at £112 – and are even lighter at 26g. They're darker if you prefer that, as well – too dark, though, to compete with the Raphas on overcast days.
> 28 of the best cycling sunglasses — protect your eyes from sun, crud and flying bugs
Rapha's Pro Team Frameless glasses have an excellent field of view through lovely, clear and contrast-boosting lenses, though for really bright days they're not the darkest. The price is competitive, too: so long as you can ignore the visible edges, these are a light, secure and stylish choice.
Verdict
Large, clear sunnies with excellent contrast – and very light
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Rapha Pro Team Frameless Glasses
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Rapha says: "The Pro Team Frameless Glasses feature a minimalist, frameless design for a complete field of vision even when riding in an aggressive position. Made with high-strength, injection moulded Grilamid, this is the lighter of the two Pro Team frames."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Grilamid TR90 material for a secure fit
Megol grippers on the arms and nose piece for stability
Extended lens for wide field of vision and protection
Snaplock hinges for easy removal
Interchangeable nose piece for adjustable fit
Chamfered edges on the lens for durability
UV rating: UV400
Made in Italy
Weight: 28 grams
Lens curvature: 6x2 Toric
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
They're as good as some more expensive frameless glasses.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well. The visibility is great and the lens is really clear.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The lens contrast is brilliant. Fabulous for spotting potholes.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The chamfered edge on the lens creates a just-visible distortion. It's annoying.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£110 isn't too bad in the world of cycling sunglasses. Oakley's EV Zero Blades are £143, for example, and Shimano's S-Phyre R glasses are £130.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? For winter, yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are a good price, very secure and have a lovely lens, and although the chamfered edge can slightly annoy, they're very good and a strong eight.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
David, Socrati is a troll and like the attention. He is always trying to excuse anyone else apart from the cyclist. I think the general consensus...
I think if you made driving whilst suspended an automatic custodial sentance, criminal record etc that would help. At present there is simply...
At 15.5 stone I'd look at a gravel bike rather than a road bike. reasoning is that the frame and wheels should be stonger (so resist twisting etc...
11. live in the Lincolnshire where that Supt from London is moving to.
I would look in to build your own wheels if you are a bit handy. ...
Move your torso too. Changing the angle and pausing slightly as you move also helps.
Nice stem.
I guess the dog misunderstood when it was told "Stay!".
I love the attention to detail on this, I got the email with the link to the lookbook thing and ended up spending ages reading about a bike I have...
The Scott Addict RC is identical to 2020 versions but with new colours. ...