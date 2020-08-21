Rapha Pro Team Frameless Glasses

Rapha's Pro Team Frameless Sunglasses are comfortable and clear, with a great field of view. This pink/blue lens option is great for overcast days and the frame is secure, though the lenses' chamfered edges create a visible line that some may find spoils the frameless design.

This frameless design gives a mostly unobstructed field of view for those that don't want anything blocking their vision. The version I have here, with the pink/blue lens (you can also get purple/green or black mirror, and both block less light) offers amazing contrast and lovely clarity on overcast days.

At just 29g they're light yet perfectly secure, even on the sweatiest climbs. My only gripe lies with the chamfered lens edge.

It's shaped this way to protect it from chipping on rough surfaces, but while it may help with durability, the distortion it creates is noticeable. I felt this detracts a little from the frameless design, as the edge of the lens becomes more visible (if still not actually detrimental to your view).

Thankfully, the rest of the lens is lovely. This pink/blue transmits 21% of light, slightly brighter than I usually use, but it's just about dark enough on sunny days. It comes into its own on overcast rides, though, especially when descending on tree-covered lanes.

The lens provides a lot of contrast and makes details pop. This, combined with the clarity, means you're never straining to see when scanning shoddy tarmac for potholes.

With frameless sunglasses I usually find security an issue – especially when climbing, when they seem extra determined to make a slippery bid for freedom. No such issues here. The arms create a good level of tension, and the Megol grippers work really well on sweaty skin.

At just 29g, the Pro Team Frameless sunnies the feel very light and remain comfortable all day.

Rapha says its lenses 'feature a military-grade anti-fogging treatment.' While cold air and hard climbs are the worst for fogging, the test period was warm – but humid days are bad too. I had no issues with fogging, despite some fairly horrendous humidity, even at the top of climbs.

£110 buys you some very nice sunglasses, but these Pro Teams are as good as, if not better than, more expensive ones. The Oakley EV Zero Blades have lenses just as nice, for instance, but they're less secure and cost £143. Shimano's frameless S-Phyre R glasses are £130, though a pair of NRC P-Ride.Skyruns gets closer at £112 – and are even lighter at 26g. They're darker if you prefer that, as well – too dark, though, to compete with the Raphas on overcast days.

Rapha's Pro Team Frameless glasses have an excellent field of view through lovely, clear and contrast-boosting lenses, though for really bright days they're not the darkest. The price is competitive, too: so long as you can ignore the visible edges, these are a light, secure and stylish choice.

Verdict

Large, clear sunnies with excellent contrast – and very light

