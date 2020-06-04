Proviz Reflect360 Men’s Waterproof Trousers

Proviz's Reflect360 Waterproof Trousers are decent overtrousers that do their two main intended jobs well, keeping you protected from the weather and easily visible in poor conditions. However, breathability is not their strong suit and you're going to get clammy if you work up a sweat.

For all the added extras that many product manufacturers throw at their wares in the hope of giving them an edge over rivals, it's fair to say that most waterproof cycling trousers tend to stick pretty resolutely to the task in hand. They might use advanced technical fabrics and a few zips or bits of Velcro here and there, but in terms of obvious outward ability, they often look like something the folk on The Great British Sewing Bee might be asked to rustle up with a couple of bin bags.

Proviz's Reflect360 waterproof trousers, though, manage to add just enough useful additions to the typical overtrouser formula without overdoing novelty for novelty's sake.

For example, there are those renowned Reflect360 highlights, with significant sections of the thighs and particularly the calves offering fantastic visibility in dark conditions. Then there are the zipped and Velcro closings at the bottom of the legs, which allow you to get them on and off quickly without even needing to remove shoes.

But best of all, they feature a Velcro-secure single rear pocket. That might not seem like a big deal, but a lot of waterproof pants don't come with pocketing of any kind, which makes it tricky to get hold of something you'd normally want close to hand – perhaps keys or a multi-tool. Here, you can securely stash something small with ease.

Of course, none of this would be worth a jot if the trousers themselves don't actually work as expected in testing conditions. But when it comes to keeping water away, they work superbly. The sealed seams and '100% waterproof' fabric live up to the billing – in even the hardest rain, not a drop of moisture makes its way through.

Unfortunately, performance isn't entirely ideal and the trade-off for this impermeable perfection becomes apparent when you'd quite like moisture to move from inside to out. Despite Proviz's claims that the material used is breathable, I found it ineffective. In fact, the inside of the Reflect360s tested has now been dyed blue from the perspiration escaping through my cycling jeans. I've also used them with just shorts underneath and the same levels of clamminess occurred. In mild conditions you're going to suffer from significant self-induced dampness – I wouldn't choose to use these on brisk summer commute, for example.

The only other minor failings are the Velcro ankle tabs, which feel a bit flimsy and didn't offer a tight enough closure around my ankle. Although there's a fair amount of adjustment and Proviz says they are only to stop the trousers flapping into the chain, it wouldn't take much more adjustment to effect a nice breeze-proof seal.

You might also want to tie a knot in the waist drawcord so the ends don't slip through the adjuster.

Otherwise, fit is really good and these 'large' trousers actually flattered my 38in waist. No XL needed here – thank you Proviz. Leg length is enough for my 6ft frame without being too long. And pedalling performance in general was very impressive with no worries about the kind of slipping around in the saddle that can accompany other waterproofs.

Value and conclusion

One thing I didn't mention earlier was, for all the apparent simplicity of most waterproof trousers, that doesn't normally stop manufacturers from charging top dollar and I've tested plenty that sometimes lurk around the three-figure mark.

For example, the admittedly excellent Cube Blackline Rain Pants come in at £129.95, while Endura's also superb Urban Luminite Pants cost £89.99. In that company, the Proviz trousers seem like very decent value, and I'd say that – at the other end of the market – they even offer enough enhanced performance to justify the small premium over the Altura Nevis III at £44.99.

So it's a slight shame about the breathability issue because in all other respects these are excellent overtrousers that offer great value for money. If you can live with sweaty legs or only plan to use them in the depths of winter – when that enhanced reflectivity will really come into its own – they remain a decent option.

Verdict

Decent overtrousers that offer excellent rain protection and enhanced visibility, but breathability is a big issue

