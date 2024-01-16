Jack Wolfskin Bike Commute Wi Pants M

The Jack Wolfskin Bike Commute Wi Pants do a great job of keeping you warm and dry on winter rides. They are a wind-resistant, water-repellent, breathable, have a good fit and they're versatile. What more do you want from a pair of cycling strides?

There are a fair number of options out there and our best waterproof cycling trousers buyer's guide rounds up our top choices.

Jack Wolfskin says, 'Don't abandon your cycle commute just because it's cold and damp outside. Wear the Bike Commute Wi Pants and you're good to go'.

Well, I tested these trousers over the Christmas period in some of the wettest conditions Suffolk has experienced in recent years and I must say I did feel 'good to go'. The daily commute wasn't to an office or place of work, but the daily trip to the local fruit and veg shop for yet more festive supplies.

The trousers are made from Jack Wolfskin's TEXASHIELD fabric (89% polyester and 11% elastane), which is described as just water-repellent but I was pleasantly surprised having tested the trousers on a number of particularly wet rides, that despite the lack of taped seams, my chinos underneath were still bone dry after 25 minutes on the bike.

They are a versatile option too, with quite a wide weather window in which they are designed to work. In terms of wind resistance, they keep out the worst of quite brisk winds in high single figures, though as the temperature drops closer to zero you will start to feel any icier gusts, so you will probably want another layer underneath.

Due to the breathability – no sweaty legs here – you can use them as an overtrouser. The stretchy fabric ensures you have a generous freedom of movement and makes them easy to pull on over another pair of trousers, though they do not have any adjustability at the ankle, so you won't be pulling them on over your cleats mid-ride.

In milder temperatures, with their understated look, tapered fit, soft reverse side and breathability, they work well on their own. This could be as a winter commuting trouser, as Jack Wolfskin suggests, if you have a relaxed dress code and/or changing facilities at your place of work, or as an everyday option if you're going to be spending the day outside cycling, hiking or walking the dog.

The tapered fit keeps the bottoms safely out of the way of your bike's transmission, and stops any breeze gusting up the leg or dirt splattering the bottom of your trousers underneath. The stretchy fabric gives you ample freedom so that you're comfortable getting on the bike and pedalling.

There is an elasticated waistband with a drawstring, though there is no adjustability around the ankles – but the fit was spot on for me and they didn't require any extra modifying.

There are some low-key reflective patches across the calves and the logo on the upper thigh, which is something to consider. However, if you want a subtle trouser that you can pair with other reflective items, which once removed allows you to go about your business looking slightly less illuminated, then these work well.

There are four mesh-lined pockets.

Two hips pockets have concealed zips and there are two more on the backside with small Velcro fasteners – so there's ample room for stowing the usual things.

As a bluesign-labelled product these trousers come with sustainability credentials. The bluesign logo stands for 'safe textiles, environmentally friendly production and responsible use of resources'.

One negative, which is a problem with many waterproof trousers, is their tendency to be slippery on the saddle. Especially in wet conditions, there is a lack of friction between your rear end and the perch. And if your bottom is prone to moving around when you're pedalling this might amplify the issue.

In terms of performance, this is the only small criticism I can find. I'm very very impressed with them overall. They keep the moisture out, and prevent moisture forming inside while keeping you warm.

Value

In our guide to the best waterproof cycling trousers you will see the full range of options available, from full waterproof overtrousers to smart casual water-resistant cycling trousers. The Jack Wolfskin Bike Commute Wi Pants sit right in the middle of the spectrum.

The closest competitors include the Altura Grid Softshell Pant that Chris rated highly last year, which are a little cheaper and have a more casual look.

Likewise, Steve was a big fan was a big fan of the Pas Normal Studios Escapism Pants. They do have a number of additional features such as ankle adjusters and are a good high-end option, though you are looking at £175.

If you're not looking to spend as much but want decent protection from the elements, the B'Twin 900 Waterproof Cycling Overtrouser from Decathlon is worth considering. Iwein found the performance exceeded the modest £29.99 price, but they're not the most stylish trousers and their lack of breathability restricts them to lower-intensity efforts.

Conclusion

It's pretty much positives all round for the Jack Wolfskin Wi Pants. I think they could do with a bit more in the way of reflectives and there's no ankle adjustability, but they're well made, comfortable and are very effective at shrugging off the worst of the elements.

Verdict

A subtle and smart pair of commuter/wet-weather cycling trousers that will keep you warm and dry

