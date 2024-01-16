Jack Wolfskin Bike Commute Wi Pants M

The Jack Wolfskin Bike Commute Wi Pants do a great job of keeping you warm and dry on winter rides. They are a wind-resistant, water-repellent, breathable, have a good fit and they're versatile. What more do you want from a pair of cycling strides?
> Buy now: Jack Wolfskin Bike Commute Wi Pants for £69 from Jack Wolfskin
There are a fair number of options out there and our best waterproof cycling trousers buyer's guide rounds up our top choices.
Jack Wolfskin says, 'Don't abandon your cycle commute just because it's cold and damp outside. Wear the Bike Commute Wi Pants and you're good to go'.
Well, I tested these trousers over the Christmas period in some of the wettest conditions Suffolk has experienced in recent years and I must say I did feel 'good to go'. The daily commute wasn't to an office or place of work, but the daily trip to the local fruit and veg shop for yet more festive supplies.
The trousers are made from Jack Wolfskin's TEXASHIELD fabric (89% polyester and 11% elastane), which is described as just water-repellent but I was pleasantly surprised having tested the trousers on a number of particularly wet rides, that despite the lack of taped seams, my chinos underneath were still bone dry after 25 minutes on the bike.
They are a versatile option too, with quite a wide weather window in which they are designed to work. In terms of wind resistance, they keep out the worst of quite brisk winds in high single figures, though as the temperature drops closer to zero you will start to feel any icier gusts, so you will probably want another layer underneath.
Due to the breathability – no sweaty legs here – you can use them as an overtrouser. The stretchy fabric ensures you have a generous freedom of movement and makes them easy to pull on over another pair of trousers, though they do not have any adjustability at the ankle, so you won't be pulling them on over your cleats mid-ride.
In milder temperatures, with their understated look, tapered fit, soft reverse side and breathability, they work well on their own. This could be as a winter commuting trouser, as Jack Wolfskin suggests, if you have a relaxed dress code and/or changing facilities at your place of work, or as an everyday option if you're going to be spending the day outside cycling, hiking or walking the dog.
The tapered fit keeps the bottoms safely out of the way of your bike's transmission, and stops any breeze gusting up the leg or dirt splattering the bottom of your trousers underneath. The stretchy fabric gives you ample freedom so that you're comfortable getting on the bike and pedalling.
There is an elasticated waistband with a drawstring, though there is no adjustability around the ankles – but the fit was spot on for me and they didn't require any extra modifying.
There are some low-key reflective patches across the calves and the logo on the upper thigh, which is something to consider. However, if you want a subtle trouser that you can pair with other reflective items, which once removed allows you to go about your business looking slightly less illuminated, then these work well.
There are four mesh-lined pockets.
Two hips pockets have concealed zips and there are two more on the backside with small Velcro fasteners – so there's ample room for stowing the usual things.
As a bluesign-labelled product these trousers come with sustainability credentials. The bluesign logo stands for 'safe textiles, environmentally friendly production and responsible use of resources'.
One negative, which is a problem with many waterproof trousers, is their tendency to be slippery on the saddle. Especially in wet conditions, there is a lack of friction between your rear end and the perch. And if your bottom is prone to moving around when you're pedalling this might amplify the issue.
In terms of performance, this is the only small criticism I can find. I'm very very impressed with them overall. They keep the moisture out, and prevent moisture forming inside while keeping you warm.
Value
In our guide to the best waterproof cycling trousers you will see the full range of options available, from full waterproof overtrousers to smart casual water-resistant cycling trousers. The Jack Wolfskin Bike Commute Wi Pants sit right in the middle of the spectrum.
The closest competitors include the Altura Grid Softshell Pant that Chris rated highly last year, which are a little cheaper and have a more casual look.
Likewise, Steve was a big fan was a big fan of the Pas Normal Studios Escapism Pants. They do have a number of additional features such as ankle adjusters and are a good high-end option, though you are looking at £175.
If you're not looking to spend as much but want decent protection from the elements, the B'Twin 900 Waterproof Cycling Overtrouser from Decathlon is worth considering. Iwein found the performance exceeded the modest £29.99 price, but they're not the most stylish trousers and their lack of breathability restricts them to lower-intensity efforts.
Conclusion
It's pretty much positives all round for the Jack Wolfskin Wi Pants. I think they could do with a bit more in the way of reflectives and there's no ankle adjustability, but they're well made, comfortable and are very effective at shrugging off the worst of the elements.
Verdict
A subtle and smart pair of commuter/wet-weather cycling trousers that will keep you warm and dry
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Jack Wolfskin Bike Commute Wi Pants M
Tell us what the product is for
Trousers for an active lifestyle and a bike commute with high potential for wet weather.
Jack Wolfskin says: "Don't abandon your cycle commute just because it's cold and damp outside. Wear the BIKE COMMUTE WI PANTS and you're good to go."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Made from Jack Wolfskin's TEXASHIELD fabric, which it describes as a windproof fabric with a high degree of comfort, with a fleece lining.
The other details listed on the Jack Wolfskin site are:
Warm cycling trousers with stretch fabric
Wind resistant, water repellent, breathable
2 hand pockets with zips
Back pocket with zip
Adjustable waist
Reflective detailing
Weight: 340g (size 36)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
No additional reinforcement in the saddle area, could cause a problem in the longer run.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
They have the ideal fit for balancing performance with off-bike aesthetics.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Although you can get much lighter packable waterproof trousers these feel very light weight for a warm, comfortable, functional pair of trousers.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
The fleece lining and considered fit makes them very comfortable.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Although you can get hold of them for much less the £115 RRP is high compared to some comparable trousers, though overall they're mid-price for a pair of waterproof overtrousers.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy as. A 30°C wash with no conditioner and they came out very clean.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They do everything they are supposed to.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
They are incredibly comfortable and I think they look great off the bike.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
In terms of price they sit in the middle of similar trousers we've tested.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes – at a reduced price
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A very good, versatile pair of trousers that are well made, comfortable and perform well.
I usually ride: My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Novice
I regularly do the following types of riding:
I agree, lime bikes scattered everywhere. I work in the heart of London, they are usually parked badly. Often I see them parked perpendicular to...
Come on guys. Did people really think that the police were making this up to win some brownie points with drivers or some other ridiculous notion....
Health is a big one! There are other quantifiable benefits also - as well as more subjective "nicer places". Some analysis suggesting building ...
I think both fall into the trap of not being eyewateringly expensive they must be a bargain. But I often find stuff on sale that's much cheaper...
Too many headers, probably.
Poole residents to protest against park entrance closure...
I stand corrected on the rims. Fair enough, I guess, all in all you are right.
I remember phoning them up because of their double page spreads in 90s MTB mags. Wonderful accents.
been close passed more than once by a driving instructor. I give a bit more leeway to drivers under instruction as I know when I learnt to drive I...