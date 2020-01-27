Endura Urban Luminite Pant

Endura's Urban Luminite Pants may be a little lacking in practical extras – for example, there are no pockets, no fly or popper/button closure, and no adjustable sizing – but they more than make up for that with simply superb waterproofing, breathability and reflectivity. As an effective pair of overtrousers for when the going gets wet, they're hard to beat.

As a negative ninny, the first thing I noticed about Endura's Urban Luminite Pants was what they didn't have. After testing Cube's Blackline Pant and Shorts, where I'd even moaned about 'only' having a single pocket, it was a chastening experience to find the Luminites had no pockets at all.

Unlike the Cubes, the Enduras also don't have Velcro side straps to dial in sizing. And they don't even have a fly or buttoned or poppered closure. Good Lord – the inhumanity of it. I mean, you might be tempted to see them as overtrousers or something, and only put them on when it's raining.

Which, of course, is what they're designed for. They are 'only' overtrousers – but actually very well-thought-through ones. For example, the waist and crotch's lack of zips and poppers is the legs' gain. At the bottom of each leg, extra material is poppered up inside, ready to be let down if you need a little more length. Then there are zips that run up each calf, allowing you to get your Luminites on in a hurry without taking off your shoes.

While I castigated the Cubes for being measly on reflective elements, there are no such problems here with two huge reflective stripes on each leg – one on the outer thigh, the other on the calf – and a cute little Endura sign on the bottom.

Incidentally, the Endura website says the Luminites have 'Ankle zip with storm flap and Velcro adjustors'. I'd say it's more of a long calf zip than just ankle, and I can see no sign of any Velcro on these trousers at all. However, if you let the trouser legs down completely, you can use the poppers to achieve a tighter seal round your ankles – it's very effective.

As we've come to expect from overtrousers, there's a relatively small reinforced and – in this case – stretchy section in the immediate area of where bum touches saddle. And arguably more important than any of the visible features is Endura's choice of fabric because – it says – this 2.5-layer waterproof fabric is completely waterproof and breathable.

Transfer theory to the road and I have to say these are fantastic overtrousers. If we deal with probably the most important aspect – weatherproofing – performance is faultless. Even in heavy rain, water stays away and I was particularly impressed by that poppered closure round the ankle, which stopped the bottom of my jeans getting damp.

Breathability is excellent, with no build-up of self-induced sogginess occurring on the inside surface. Comfort is just as good, with the soft waistband happy to be hoiked up like an old man's slacks yet still not dig into the tummy. And – unlike Cube's offerings – the section of reinforced material in the crotch has a fairly benign reaction to the saddle, so you won't be slipping out of position.

Finally, sizing is bang on the money. I was over-cautious and ordered a pair of Luminites one size larger than my normal trousers, expecting that I'd need a bit of room to get them over jeans. With jeans, they're fine but if you're more likely to wear them over just cycling shorts or tights, stick to your normal size.

Value and conclusion

As I mentioned, Cube's Blackline Rain Pants aim to do largely the same job, albeit with a few extra bells and whistles, but cost £129.95. Similarly, Gore's Power Trail Active Pants are a premium option at £159.99. At the other end of the scale, there are the fairly plain Altura Nevis III Overtrousers for £44.99. Amongst this company, the refined Enduras justify their price rather well.

As a cycle kit reviewer, no matter how good a product seems, there's often the sense that something could be done just a little better. However, these Endura Urban Luminites actually had me thinking slightly differently. While an external pocket would be nice, I'd quite happily forget that detail to have these as my everyday rainproof overtrousers. They do everything so well, and at such a fair price, it seems a little churlish to ask for too much more.

To paraphrase those well known cycling commuters, the Rolling Stones: I know they're only overtrousers, but I like 'em.

Verdict

Excellent waterproof overtrousers that faultlessly do the job of keeping you dry and safe

