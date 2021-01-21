The Proviz Reflect360 Elite Women's Cycling Jacket is part of the company's high performance road cycling range, which builds on the popularity of its incredibly reflective urban cycling gear. Using highly reflective materials together with stretch windproof and thermal fabrics, it's an impressively comfortable and warm jacket, ideal for winter road rides, though it comes at a hefty price.

This performance-focused jacket is designed to give good protection and visibility for road cyclists – and it does both really well. Despite its low weight it's superbly warm and protective, making for excellent comfort in low single digit temperatures.

It's made from highly stretchy thermal fabric with wind and water repellency, as well as fully windproof and reflective panels across the upper arms and shoulders, and across the three pockets at the rear. Despite the jacket being primarily black, the reflective panels are so intensely reflective that this is an excellent choice for after dark rides. I felt confident that I was highly visible.

The windproof panels are well positioned, offering good protection without causing overheating, and the breathability of the fabric is excellent. Even over the course of damp, hilly rides there was little sweat build-up.

While there is no claim of waterproofing – Proviz describes the fabric as water resistant – the jacket did a decent job of keeping me dry in moderate rain over the course of a short ride. I wouldn't choose it if prolonged bad weather were likely, though.

The zip is easy to operate single-handed and the collar secures snugly at the neck to keep draughts out on descents.

The stretchy cuffs are snug, too, but not so tight that they cause any issues with gloves – or my GPS watch.

As well as the traditional three pouch pockets at the rear you get two zipped side pockets. The three at the rear are a good size and easy to access, and being fully reflective they also have a certain amount of rainproofness, as the reflective fabric is highly water repellent (although obviously they are open at the top, so...).

The side zip pockets have a water-repellent lining and are big enough for a small smartphone (they fit an iPhone 7 in a Rapha-style zip-up case but only just), but I'd still be inclined to limit their use to smaller bits like keys. The zip pull for these zipped side pockets is quite small and too fiddly for use with gloves – best to use for things that are just going to stay in there for the whole ride.

The cut of the jacket is long and lean, and might not suit all. The size 14 I tested was neat but perfect with a fairly lightweight baselayer underneath; to fit a heavier duty baselayer underneath might require me to go up a size, but I'd find the jacket's length a possible issue there. For my average 5ft 5in frame, the jacket is already on the long side – I wouldn't want to risk it being longer still in a larger size. (Tass, who's modelling it, is closer to 5ft 7in.)

Taller riders will be delighted with the cut, and there's plenty of length in the sleeves too.

The additional length didn't cause any issues with the hem riding up when on the bike, the silicone gripper holds it in place well.

Value

The Reflect360 Elite is not a cheap option. In fact it's the most expensive in Proviz's range of women's jackets, its £199.99 rrp putting it up against some premium brands. Castelli's Perfetto RoS, for example, is £200 and the Pearl Izumi PRO AmFib Softshell Jacket is £199.99.

Looking closer to home, in performance terms it's a step up from its £119.99 PixElite Softshell sibling, which uses a different reflective fabric – PixElite rather than Reflect360 – but is it an £80 improvement? David tested the men's version a few years ago and thought it was very good.

Compared with many jackets of this ilk, there does seem to be a hefty premium attached to all that reflectivity. The Chapeau Men's Club Windstopper Jacket at £149.99 and the Gore C3 Gore-tex Infinium Thermo Jacket at £129.99 have a lot of the technical detail and functionality that the Proviz is offering, at a much lower price, but without that reflectivity.

Overall, this is a high quality jacket that performs very well at what it's intended for. It's very comfortable to wear and use, and the reflectivity is literally brilliant – but it comes at a premium price. You might want to check the fit, too.

Verdict

Superb cold weather comfort and exceptional reflectivity, at a price – and check the fit

