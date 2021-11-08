Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Helmets
Raleigh Mission Evo helmet

Raleigh Mission Evo helmet

7
by Emma Silversides
Mon, Nov 08, 2021 15:45
1
£27.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Good ventilation, stylish and even has a rear light – for that attractive price
Plenty of colour options
Affordable
Includes a rear light
No cradle height adjustment
No bug mesh
Weight: 
288g
Contact: 
www.raleigh.co.uk
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

Raleigh's Mission Evo helmet is an affordable option with good ventilation. With a rear light and a detachable peak, it's a versatile one too, and really doesn't deserve an 'entry level' label – even if its price suggests it.

If you simply want a well-ventilated helmet that offers comfort and doesn't look like a bowl, you can't go far wrong with the Mission Evo. There are no aero claims or high-tech features; it's a simple micro-shell construction with a comfy, adjustable strap and basket.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy this online here

The strap adjustment and closure is all pretty standard stuff, and it all works well. There's no shortage of strap either, and the excess is held secure with a silicone band.

2021 Raleigh Mission Evo Helmet - clip.jpg

The cradle adjustment uses a dial ring. It's not the best quality – there's no distinct click, even though it's tightening and loosening on notches. Personally, I wanted more depth to the cradle as well, but only the circumference is adjustable. This won't be an issue for everyone, though, as really this is down to preference and head shape.

The pads are not the thickest, though they feel comfy enough against bare skin. Oddly, the upper ones don't seem to be cut to the actual vents of the helmet, but they all pull out and reattach easily for washing, if that is something you like to do.

Raleigh Mission Evo Helmet 2021 pads that don't line up.jpg

The Evo has a generous 24 vents; by comparison, many entry-level lids have fewer than 20. They're well placed and do a decent job; I've not suffered with overheating when upping the tempo in milder conditions. Their arrangement allows for helmet-mounted accessories too.

Rear light

Raleigh has mounted an LED on the adjustment dial. This two-mode light is no replacement for a proper rear light, but it's still a useful and well-positioned supplementary visibility aid. Switching it on (to flash mode), or advancing it to a constant light requires some serious pressure, though.

2021 Raleigh Mission Evo Helmet - light.jpg

Perhaps that's a good thing... I certainly never activated it accidentally when making on-the-fly dial adjustments. And it meant I always switched it on before putting the helmet on, to be sure that it was actually working.

Quality

The shell on the first test sample wasn't well attached (as shown below), which could have been an issue, as the visor is detachable – prising it off lifted the already loose shell even further away. But Raleigh was quick to send a replacement, and its cover is much more secure, though still not as flush to the main body of the helmet as some more expensive models.

Raleigh Mission Evo Helmet 2021 lifting shell 1.jpg

The good news is that, left on, there is zero play or rattle in the visor on any terrain.

2021 Raleigh Mission Evo Helmet - front.jpg

With its decent profile, the detachable peak and a useful rear light, the Evo doesn't lack style or versatility. It's around the same weight as other entry-level lids too, and is lighter than some. All things considered, it's a good lid for the money.

2021 Raleigh Mission Evo Helmet - back 2.jpg

There aren't a huge number of helmets out there dipping under £30. Even dhb's cheapest option, the C1.0 Crossover Helmet, doesn't beat the Mission Evo, given its RRP of £40, though as it's Wiggle we're talking about you'd be hard pressed to actually pay that. At the time of writing, for instance, it was selling for £30.

Quite a few similar lids are actually over £40. The Specialized Align II (we tested the previous model last year) is £45, for instance, while the Abus Macator is £44.99. The Endura Hummvee is another versatile option at £42.99, though it lacks adjustability in the straps.

> Buyer’s Guide: 8 of the best cheap cycling helmets

Overall, the Mission Evo is a great option that will serve anyone well for a variety of riding. I'd advise checking for a secure shell attachment and being sure that the basket has enough depth for you. If both those boxes are ticked, you're getting a great helmet.

Verdict

Good ventilation, stylish and even has a rear light – for that attractive price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Raleigh Mission Evo helmet

Size tested: 54-58cm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Raleigh says: 'The Mission cycle helmet combines style, safety and value for money.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Features:

-Microshell construction

-24 vents for 360 degree cooling

-Weight 280g

LED dial fit head ring fitting system

-Nexus chin buckle

-Anti pinch buckle

-Detachable peak

-Cam lock side straps

-Light on rear of the helmet

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10

Good for the most part. Might be worth checking the shell attachment if you are making an in-store purchase.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

The shell was lifting on the first one I tested, but Raleigh was quick to send a replacement and that was fine.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10

Good – and in line with most helmets at this price.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
6/10

Comfy enough, but personally I wanted a little more depth to the basket.

Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

Good value.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It does what it needs to, well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Affordable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Lack of depth adjustment to the cradle.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The Mission Evo certainly beats most alternatives where price is concerned: the Abus Macator is another general use helmet and £44.99, for instance, while the similar Giant Rev Comp Road is £49.99.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? No – I prefer more depth.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's a good helmet – great value, versatile, with good ventilation, providing the relatively shallow cradle suits you. The cover lifting slightly on our first test sample was likely a one-off and Raleigh was swift to send a replacement.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 173cm  Weight: 64kg

I usually ride: Road  My best bike is: Carbon road.

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!

Raleigh Mission Evo helmet 2021
Raleigh Mission Evo helmet
Raleigh 2021
Raleigh
Emma Silversides

Emma’s first encounters with a road bike were in between swimming and running. Soon after competing for GB in the World Age Group Triathlon Championships in Edmonton in 2001 she saw the light and decided to focus on cycling. 

After a couple of half decent UK road seasons racing for Leisure Lakes, she went out to Belgium to sample the racing there and spent two years with Lotto-Belisol Ladies team, racing alongside the likes of Sara Carrigan, Grace Verbeke, Rochelle Gilmore and Lizzie Deignan. Emma moved from Lotto-Belisol to Dutch team Redsun, then a new Belgian team of primarily developing riders, where there was less pressure, an opportunity to share her experience and help build a whole new team; a nice way to spend her final years of professional racing. 

Since retiring Emma has returned to teaching. When not coercing kids to do maths, she is invariably out on two wheels. In addition to the daily commute, Emma still enjoys getting out on her road bike and having her legs ripped off on the local club rides and chain gangs. She has also developed an addiction to touring, with destinations including Iceland, Georgia and Albania, to mention just a few. There have also been rare sightings of Emma off-road on a mountain bike…

Latest Comments