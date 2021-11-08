Raleigh Mission Evo helmet

Raleigh's Mission Evo helmet is an affordable option with good ventilation. With a rear light and a detachable peak, it's a versatile one too, and really doesn't deserve an 'entry level' label – even if its price suggests it.

If you simply want a well-ventilated helmet that offers comfort and doesn't look like a bowl, you can't go far wrong with the Mission Evo. There are no aero claims or high-tech features; it's a simple micro-shell construction with a comfy, adjustable strap and basket.

The strap adjustment and closure is all pretty standard stuff, and it all works well. There's no shortage of strap either, and the excess is held secure with a silicone band.

The cradle adjustment uses a dial ring. It's not the best quality – there's no distinct click, even though it's tightening and loosening on notches. Personally, I wanted more depth to the cradle as well, but only the circumference is adjustable. This won't be an issue for everyone, though, as really this is down to preference and head shape.

The pads are not the thickest, though they feel comfy enough against bare skin. Oddly, the upper ones don't seem to be cut to the actual vents of the helmet, but they all pull out and reattach easily for washing, if that is something you like to do.

The Evo has a generous 24 vents; by comparison, many entry-level lids have fewer than 20. They're well placed and do a decent job; I've not suffered with overheating when upping the tempo in milder conditions. Their arrangement allows for helmet-mounted accessories too.

Raleigh has mounted an LED on the adjustment dial. This two-mode light is no replacement for a proper rear light, but it's still a useful and well-positioned supplementary visibility aid. Switching it on (to flash mode), or advancing it to a constant light requires some serious pressure, though.

Perhaps that's a good thing... I certainly never activated it accidentally when making on-the-fly dial adjustments. And it meant I always switched it on before putting the helmet on, to be sure that it was actually working.

The shell on the first test sample wasn't well attached (as shown below), which could have been an issue, as the visor is detachable – prising it off lifted the already loose shell even further away. But Raleigh was quick to send a replacement, and its cover is much more secure, though still not as flush to the main body of the helmet as some more expensive models.

The good news is that, left on, there is zero play or rattle in the visor on any terrain.

With its decent profile, the detachable peak and a useful rear light, the Evo doesn't lack style or versatility. It's around the same weight as other entry-level lids too, and is lighter than some. All things considered, it's a good lid for the money.

There aren't a huge number of helmets out there dipping under £30. Even dhb's cheapest option, the C1.0 Crossover Helmet, doesn't beat the Mission Evo, given its RRP of £40, though as it's Wiggle we're talking about you'd be hard pressed to actually pay that. At the time of writing, for instance, it was selling for £30.

Quite a few similar lids are actually over £40. The Specialized Align II (we tested the previous model last year) is £45, for instance, while the Abus Macator is £44.99. The Endura Hummvee is another versatile option at £42.99, though it lacks adjustability in the straps.

Overall, the Mission Evo is a great option that will serve anyone well for a variety of riding. I'd advise checking for a secure shell attachment and being sure that the basket has enough depth for you. If both those boxes are ticked, you're getting a great helmet.

Good ventilation, stylish and even has a rear light – for that attractive price

