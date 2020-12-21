Proviz Classic Men’s Long Sleeve Peloton Cycling Jersey

The Proviz Classic Men's Long Sleeve Peloton Jersey is a very competent middleweight option, combining classic detailing, funky styling and better breathability than I've come to expect from traditional winter jerseys.

It's made from a soft-touch 140gsm polyester that doesn't feel overly synthetic, and I was pleasantly surprised by its ability to block cool early morning winds.

Baselayer choice has an impact, of course, but wearing either polyester or merino wool types underneath I've felt perfectly comfortable in temperatures between 3 and 8°C. Even on milder rides with the temperature at an unseasonal 13/14 degrees, I was surprised by how dry I felt. In common with most polyesters, there's a slight lag before the fibres catch up with rider efforts, but wicking is a bit quicker than other comparably priced winter jerseys in my collection.

There's no water-repelling tech going on here, but if you do get caught out, 25 minutes at room temperature and the fabric is dry enough.

On a drizzly outing I went the gilet route and the jersey sleeves were damp but not sodden; with a stiff breeze and a break in the weather I was more or less dry come the return, 13 miles later.

Proviz has a reputation for being a little on the generous side, but medium was perfect for my 181cm 70kg frame, allowing for the fact that I am unusually proportioned – long in the arms, broad across the shoulders but disproportionately short in the torso.

If anything, the sleeves are a little longer than I'd expect, but this wasn't a hindrance and ensured a seamless overlap with gloves and technical jackets.

The rear offers excellent coverage to the lower back, with a silicone hem to prevent it moving; the front is high enough so as not to catch on saddle noses – a moot point, perhaps, for averagely proportioned folks, but worth noting if you're like me.

Up front, there's a full-length zipper with garage to prevent chafing. Using the zip is a little tricky in full finger winter gloves, but the tag has a circular cutout perfect for slipping a cable tie or DIY tag through, making this a whole heap easier.

Round the back we have the usual three-pocket terrace. These are refreshingly generous and stretchy but well supported around the bases. They'll swallow the usual goodies comfortably and securely. There's no zip pocket, which might bother some, but I wasn't fussed.

On rough roads the cargo might bounce around a bit, but the pockets' depth and elasticated cuffs keep things from spilling out.

I really like the black and pale blue colourway, but as you'd expect from Proviz, there is some carefully positioned retro-reflective detailing at the shoulders and just proud of the base. One reflective logo has lifted slightly, though, after 500 miles or so of use.

Even worn for consecutive days the jersey hasn't become too whiffy, but when it does, just toss in the machine at 30 degrees. I've washed ours with a mixed load with no issues other than that logo.

As I'd expect from a new product, there's no hint of bobbling or similar deterioration. I've also indulged in some bridleway cut-throughs, and although brambles, thorns and similar have latched on, they've not left any calling cards.

Value

Its rrp of £79.99 is hardly small change, and there are several long sleeve models offering decent performance for quite a bit less.

dhb's Classic Long Sleeve Jersey comes in at £65, and Altura's Icon is cheaper still at £59.99 (and a little warmer).

If you're seeking something a little warmer, you can have jersey-cum-jackets for less, too, such as Lusso's 50 Shades Thermal Jacket for £69.99.

At £75, the dhb Aeron Equinox Thermal Jersey isn't far behind, while the fleece-backed Prendas Ciclismo Bordeaux-Paris Race Long Sleeve Race Jersey is a little pricier at £82.99.

Conclusion

The Proviz jersey follows the classic narrative very well, and in doing so puts in a good performance. Breathability is better than I was expecting, and I've felt comfortably warm throughout the test period. However, it does face fierce competition in terms of value – some are quite a bit cheaper, others a bit warmer.

Verdict

Decent take on the traditional training jersey with some nice touches

