review
Jerseys - long sleeve

Proviz Classic Men’s Long Sleeve Peloton Cycling Jersey

7
by Shaun Audane
Mon, Dec 21, 2020 09:45
£79.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Decent take on the traditional training jersey with some nice touches
Comfortable
Generous pockets
Better breathability than many, especially in milder conditions
Longer zip tag would be welcome
Weight: 
321g
Contact: 
www.provizsports.com

The Proviz Classic Men's Long Sleeve Peloton Jersey is a very competent middleweight option, combining classic detailing, funky styling and better breathability than I've come to expect from traditional winter jerseys.

It's made from a soft-touch 140gsm polyester that doesn't feel overly synthetic, and I was pleasantly surprised by its ability to block cool early morning winds.

Baselayer choice has an impact, of course, but wearing either polyester or merino wool types underneath I've felt perfectly comfortable in temperatures between 3 and 8°C. Even on milder rides with the temperature at an unseasonal 13/14 degrees, I was surprised by how dry I felt. In common with most polyesters, there's a slight lag before the fibres catch up with rider efforts, but wicking is a bit quicker than other comparably priced winter jerseys in my collection.

2021 Proviz Classic Men's Long Sleeve Peloton Cycling Jersey - chest.jpg

There's no water-repelling tech going on here, but if you do get caught out, 25 minutes at room temperature and the fabric is dry enough.

On a drizzly outing I went the gilet route and the jersey sleeves were damp but not sodden; with a stiff breeze and a break in the weather I was more or less dry come the return, 13 miles later.

Proviz has a reputation for being a little on the generous side, but medium was perfect for my 181cm 70kg frame, allowing for the fact that I am unusually proportioned – long in the arms, broad across the shoulders but disproportionately short in the torso.

2021 Proviz Classic Men's Long Sleeve Peloton Cycling Jersey - back.jpg

If anything, the sleeves are a little longer than I'd expect, but this wasn't a hindrance and ensured a seamless overlap with gloves and technical jackets.

2021 Proviz Classic Men's Long Sleeve Peloton Cycling Jersey - cuff.jpg

The rear offers excellent coverage to the lower back, with a silicone hem to prevent it moving; the front is high enough so as not to catch on saddle noses – a moot point, perhaps, for averagely proportioned folks, but worth noting if you're like me.

2021 Proviz Classic Men's Long Sleeve Peloton Cycling Jersey - hem.jpg

Up front, there's a full-length zipper with garage to prevent chafing. Using the zip is a little tricky in full finger winter gloves, but the tag has a circular cutout perfect for slipping a cable tie or DIY tag through, making this a whole heap easier.

2021 Proviz Classic Men's Long Sleeve Peloton Cycling Jersey - collar.jpg

Round the back we have the usual three-pocket terrace. These are refreshingly generous and stretchy but well supported around the bases. They'll swallow the usual goodies comfortably and securely. There's no zip pocket, which might bother some, but I wasn't fussed.

On rough roads the cargo might bounce around a bit, but the pockets' depth and elasticated cuffs keep things from spilling out.

I really like the black and pale blue colourway, but as you'd expect from Proviz, there is some carefully positioned retro-reflective detailing at the shoulders and just proud of the base. One reflective logo has lifted slightly, though, after 500 miles or so of use.

2021 Proviz Classic Men's Long Sleeve Peloton Cycling Jersey - back reflective.jpg

Even worn for consecutive days the jersey hasn't become too whiffy, but when it does, just toss in the machine at 30 degrees. I've washed ours with a mixed load with no issues other than that logo.

As I'd expect from a new product, there's no hint of bobbling or similar deterioration. I've also indulged in some bridleway cut-throughs, and although brambles, thorns and similar have latched on, they've not left any calling cards.

Value

Its rrp of £79.99 is hardly small change, and there are several long sleeve models offering decent performance for quite a bit less.

dhb's Classic Long Sleeve Jersey comes in at £65, and Altura's Icon is cheaper still at £59.99 (and a little warmer).

If you're seeking something a little warmer, you can have jersey-cum-jackets for less, too, such as Lusso's 50 Shades Thermal Jacket for £69.99.

At £75, the dhb Aeron Equinox Thermal Jersey isn't far behind, while the fleece-backed Prendas Ciclismo Bordeaux-Paris Race Long Sleeve Race Jersey is a little pricier at £82.99.

Conclusion

The Proviz jersey follows the classic narrative very well, and in doing so puts in a good performance. Breathability is better than I was expecting, and I've felt comfortably warm throughout the test period. However, it does face fierce competition in terms of value – some are quite a bit cheaper, others a bit warmer.

Verdict

Decent take on the traditional training jersey with some nice touches

road.cc test report

Make and model: Proviz Classic Men's Long Sleeve Peloton Cycling Jersey

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Proviz says: "The Classic Long Sleeve Peloton jersey is designed with comfort at the forefront of our minds. The plan from the outset of this new range was to give cyclists a high performance, comfortable and elegant looking jersey that will perform as you want it. Pockets in the rear gives you ample space for all of your extras you like to take with you.

"The jersey includes all of the features you'd expect in a high quality garment such as silicone drip around the hem and the arms to stop your jersey riding up when under way, zip guards and soft touch seams for added comfort."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Proviz lists:

Three rear-drop pockets

Lightweight moisture wicking four-way stretch fabric

Silicone hem and arm strips

Highly Breathable

Material: 140gsm soft-touch polyester

Machine washable

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10

Generally well made and with the features I would expect, but one retro-reflective decal lifted within the first 14 days.

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

Managed to do a good job of blocking chill and wicking rider-generated heat.

Rate the product for durability:
 
6/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
6/10

Medium was bang on for me, but I am unusually proportioned.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

A very good match for my proportions.

Rate the product for weight:
 
6/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Generally well made and nicely executed, but there are cheaper options that perform as well.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Very straightforward, minimal detergent, 30 degree machine washes has kept it looking and smelling fresh.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Overall, I've been impressed. The Peloton has kept me comfortable when worn with a long sleeve baselayer between 3 and 15°C. I also like the sensibly proportioned pockets, the sleeves offer decent overlap with winter gloves, and the close cut avoids annoying "flutter" on blustery descents.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Moisture management, soft-touch fabric, generous pockets, and attractive livery.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

A minor point, but a longer zipper tag would be welcomed.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

There are several long sleeve models offering decent performance for quite a bit less: dhb's Classic long Sleeve Jersey is £65, Altura's Icon Long Sleeve Jersey is £59.99 and a little warmer. Jersey-cum-jackets are also available for less, such as Lusso's 50 Shades at £69.99. dhb's Aeron Equinox Thermal jersey comes in at £75, but Prendas Ciclismo's Bordeaux-Paris Race Long Sleeve Race Jersey is a little pricier than the Proviz at £82.99.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Decent take on the traditional winter jersey, but competition is fierce at this price point.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 47  Height: 1m 81cm  Weight: 70kg

I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset  My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Shaun Audane

Shaun Audane is a freelance writer/product tester with over twenty-eight years riding experience, the last twelve (120,000 miles) spent putting bikes and kit through their paces for a variety of publications. Previous generations of his family worked at manufacturing's sharp end, thus Shaun can weld, has a sound understanding of frame building practice and a preference for steel or titanium framesets.
Citing Richard Ballantine and an Au pair as his earliest cycling influences, he is presently writing a cycling book with particular focus upon women, families and disabled audiences (Having been a registered care manager and coached children at Herne Hill Velodrome in earlier careers)

