PRO Discover Team Top Tube Bag

Impressively weatherproof, sleek and integrated, PRO's new top tube bag is a hardy ride addition, with enough space to satisfy most needs.

Several years ago, few outside of triathlon desired a top tube bag, but now hardly a month goes by without another one (or two) hitting the market. It's found new fans among bikepackers, endurance and gravel riders thanks to being fundamentally simple, but worthwhile evolution is always welcome.

PRO is Shimano's component and accessory arm, and the Discover Team range sits above the Discover and basic PRO ranges. At just 87g, this Team version is lighter than the Discover top tube bag, while offering the same 0.7L from an undivided single compartment.

The ripstop-reinforced polyester and nylon fabric is thin and very flexible at the front and base, so it conforms to your tubes well. Meanwhile the rear and top are stiffened by the zip, while the sidewalls have fairly rigid plastic panels so the thing keeps its shape.

Each of the three Velcro straps is integrated with the bag's welded construction. They're tough straps, backed with a shiny PVC coating that's tacky to resist sway. The two on the bottom are evenly spaced, and the front strap is positioned low, where it's most likely to fit around the steerer.

Value

The Discover Team top tube bag is well-specced for the money, with stability and protection at the top of the list, though similar bags from Straight Cut for £55, and Miss Grape at £60 offer around the same capacity but with (respectively) extra features and less weatherproofing.

The Team is 52mm wide, 92mm high, 195mm long at the base and around 160mm long at the top – the curved corners don't take kindly to measuring.

The waterproof zip has a useful cord loop and a garage to stash it in, and opens towards you. It's easy to open while riding, but closing it isn't such a smooth experience – it often needs a couple of tugs to get around the curve. Still, the bag retains its shape throughout, with only mild creasing when dragging hard on the zip.

The internal space is all black, and isn't subdivided, with no valuable-friendly padding – and because the material is so thin, anything at the bottom is essentially in direct contact with your top tube. There's enough room for most ride essentials, a few valuables and snacks; it's perfect for an average day out.

With no cable port it's not ideal for supplementary batteries, though, and it'll only take limited excess clothing.

Attachment

Fitting is simple and the front strap fits pretty well, even on bikes with slammed stems. If you pedal with your knees in you'll probably brush against the bag now and then, as it overlaps the width of most top tubes a little. Unlike bags with straps that are separate from the base, these integrated straps pull the sides in and generally align them with the tube.

Filled with light and medium-weight items, the Discover Team remains very stable, with only the occasional minor lean to one side. Adding more weight doesn't unduly alter its shape, but can make it lean more often. I never found it a problem, though, as when properly fastened the bag mostly stays put.

Overall

The weatherproofing is excellent, and with its sleek shape, easy to clean exterior, low-profile looks and practicality, the PRO Discover Team top tube bag makes an impressive, easy-access storage option. It's well-constructed and durable too – there's little not to like.

Verdict

Excellent weatherproof storage with sufficient day-ride space and great stability

