PRO Discover Team Top Tube Bag

Impressively weatherproof, sleek and integrated, PRO's new top tube bag is a hardy ride addition, with enough space to satisfy most needs.
Several years ago, few outside of triathlon desired a top tube bag, but now hardly a month goes by without another one (or two) hitting the market. It's found new fans among bikepackers, endurance and gravel riders thanks to being fundamentally simple, but worthwhile evolution is always welcome.
> Find your nearest dealer here
PRO is Shimano's component and accessory arm, and the Discover Team range sits above the Discover and basic PRO ranges. At just 87g, this Team version is lighter than the Discover top tube bag, while offering the same 0.7L from an undivided single compartment.
The ripstop-reinforced polyester and nylon fabric is thin and very flexible at the front and base, so it conforms to your tubes well. Meanwhile the rear and top are stiffened by the zip, while the sidewalls have fairly rigid plastic panels so the thing keeps its shape.
Each of the three Velcro straps is integrated with the bag's welded construction. They're tough straps, backed with a shiny PVC coating that's tacky to resist sway. The two on the bottom are evenly spaced, and the front strap is positioned low, where it's most likely to fit around the steerer.
Value
The Discover Team top tube bag is well-specced for the money, with stability and protection at the top of the list, though similar bags from Straight Cut for £55, and Miss Grape at £60 offer around the same capacity but with (respectively) extra features and less weatherproofing.
The Team is 52mm wide, 92mm high, 195mm long at the base and around 160mm long at the top – the curved corners don't take kindly to measuring.
The waterproof zip has a useful cord loop and a garage to stash it in, and opens towards you. It's easy to open while riding, but closing it isn't such a smooth experience – it often needs a couple of tugs to get around the curve. Still, the bag retains its shape throughout, with only mild creasing when dragging hard on the zip.
> 26 of the best bikepacking bags — how to choose lightweight luggage
The internal space is all black, and isn't subdivided, with no valuable-friendly padding – and because the material is so thin, anything at the bottom is essentially in direct contact with your top tube. There's enough room for most ride essentials, a few valuables and snacks; it's perfect for an average day out.
With no cable port it's not ideal for supplementary batteries, though, and it'll only take limited excess clothing.
Attachment
Fitting is simple and the front strap fits pretty well, even on bikes with slammed stems. If you pedal with your knees in you'll probably brush against the bag now and then, as it overlaps the width of most top tubes a little. Unlike bags with straps that are separate from the base, these integrated straps pull the sides in and generally align them with the tube.
> 14 of the best touring bikes — get your dream steed for taking off into the beyond
Filled with light and medium-weight items, the Discover Team remains very stable, with only the occasional minor lean to one side. Adding more weight doesn't unduly alter its shape, but can make it lean more often. I never found it a problem, though, as when properly fastened the bag mostly stays put.
Overall
The weatherproofing is excellent, and with its sleek shape, easy to clean exterior, low-profile looks and practicality, the PRO Discover Team top tube bag makes an impressive, easy-access storage option. It's well-constructed and durable too – there's little not to like.
Verdict
Excellent weatherproof storage with sufficient day-ride space and great stability
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: PRO Discover Team Top Tube Bag
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
PRO says, "The PRO Discover Team Top Tube Bag is a lightweight and waterproof top tube bag for bikepacking."
PRO is Shimano's components arm, and this bag sits above their Discover Top Tube Bag in the range.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
PRO lists:
700ml capacity
Fully waterproof
Welded seams
Anti-sway design
Weight: 83g
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
All the seams are smooth and robust, the corners are rounded, and the integrated straps are generously wide and tough.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
The zip can be a little stiff, often needing two hands to start opening or finish closing. Once open the space is easy to access, and the bag stays put better than many.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Everything is wipe-clean, and there are few places for dirt or water to sit. The beefy straps are more than up to the task, and so far, with careful operation, the zip has worked well.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
At 87g, our test bag was only 4g above PRO's claimed weight. Considering its intended purpose, that's hardly worth getting hung up on.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
£49.99 is quite a lot of cash for so little storage, but it is well-made.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It did all that was asked of it, securely carrying accessories, snacks and the odd valuable on rough rides with no problems.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The integrated straps and weatherproofing.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The zip's regular reluctance to allow one-handed operation.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's £5 less than the Straight Cut Top Tube Bag, and £10 less than Miss Grape's Node Road bag, although that one is larger.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A top tube bag is a fundamentally simple thing, but not everyone gets it right. PRO has produced a well-designed, hardwearing, practical and stylish bag that does all that's expected of it, and doesn't make its presence felt.
Age: 49 Height: 178cm / 5'10" Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 with Campagnolo Super Record 12s My best bike is: BMC SLR01
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, mtb, Riding with my children, using both a child seat and trailer bike
I assume issues which would fail an MOT count as unroadworty. If so, there is zero focus on them - despite not travelling far I see flagrant,...
But in that case you could excuse anything a cyclist does, simply because a car driver is a bigger threat: Cycling with no hands for example,...
I think you'll find it is "Looked didn't see" and "failed to predict the path of another vehicle came out of knowhere" that are the most commonly...
"It would be self-funding via fines"...
Agreed. Narrow country roads, yes - but this doesn't look like a close pass.
There is a cycling gaz video where with multiple lanes you get cut up from undertaking. There was also a nmotd where the driver decided to squeeze...
Similar issue for me on CX bike was the bearings in the free hub were shot, and creaked under load. I replaced the two bearings in the free hub and...
I have lots of castelli kit but I did notice a drop in quality a while back and I have not bought any since. I too would like to know if it has...
Any opinions on kwikfit as their aspiration?
Very much did. Thanks again Jack and Anna!