review
Stands and racks

Pro Bike Tool 3 Bike Wall Rack

8
by Hollis Jones
Sun, Aug 30, 2020 09:45
0
£59.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Neat and effective way of storing multiple bikes off the ground
Easy to install
Smart looking
Hooks have an anti-scratch coating
Suitable for a variety of walls (stud, brick, breeze block)
Mounting hardware included
Paper template for marking holes is a bit finicky
Slightly pricey
Weight: 
1,100g
Contact: 
www.probiketool.com

The Pro Bike Tool 3 Bike Wall Rack is a neat all-in-one solution to storing multiple bikes to help you save floor space. It's a slightly more expensive route to take than buying individual bike-specific hooks, but the end product is, I'd argue, much better overall.

Tired of putting your beloved bikes up against each other, potentially scratching them and making each one difficult to access? Pro Bike Tool's storage rack is a simple but elegant solution to the problem, and as it's designed to mount up to three bikes (or six, if you choose its bigger brother), it's great if you have an N+1 addiction.

Consisting of a neat-looking aluminium bar with three hooks that slide onto a rail, the PBT rack is designed to be mounted high (at least 180cm from the ground) so that bikes attached to it hang vertically.

The rack can be used in a garage, shed or even inside your house, and can be mounted to plasterboard (provided it's supported by wooden studs) or something a bit more solid like masonry or concrete.

The hooks used are quite substantial and are suitable for tyres up to 5 inches wide, so there's plenty of scope to hang up pretty much any type of bike you wish.

2020 Pro Bike Tool 3 Bike Wall Rack - close up

The rack is rated for a total of 90kg in hanging weight – if you happen to have three bikes that weigh over 30kg each, then we salute you.

Handily, all the bits you need to install the rack are included in the pack – even the tools needed to tighten the bolts with.

2020 Pro Bike Tool 3 Bike Wall Rack pre fitting

Installation is a breeze – if you're attaching the rack to masonry or concrete (as did I), just drill two holes, install the extension bolts in the wall, mount the rack and then tighten the bolts. The final step is to slide the hooks onto the rail and tighten these up when they're in position. The method for securing to a less burly wall is pretty much the same procedure, only you drill four holes and use screws instead.

2020 Pro Bike Tool 3 Bike Wall Rack - close up 2

A paper template is provided to enable you to mark up the holes appropriately, whichever installation route you choose, but unless you have a second pair of hands, it can be tricky trying to keep this planted to the wall while holding a level underneath to prevent it from sitting on a wonk. Top tip: throw this in the bin and use the aluminium bar itself to mark your holes – it's easy enough to hold and you can simply balance the level on top of it.

Once you're finished, you simply lift your bike up by its handlebar and slot it into your preferred hook. I was a little concerned that the hooks might scratch wheels, but they have a kind of rubbery coating that seems to prevent this from happening, at least so far.

The only minor issue you might encounter with this type of rack is that it's a bit narrow, so you could find that your bikes foul each other when they're hung up. Of course, this depends on the type of bike you're mounting, but I found that it took a bit of creative positioning to make all three of my bikes (road, gravel and mountain bike) fit. This orientation of bikes also makes it a little tricky to mount and dismount bikes each time, but you soon get used to it.

2020 Pro Bike Tool 3 Bike Wall Rack - on wall

Pro Bike Tool actually claims this is the widest three-bike wall rack available, and this certainly seems plausible; this five-bike wall rack from Decathlon, for instance, looks incredibly tight.

In terms of value, it's hard to judge because there are so many bike storage solutions out there, and if you wanted to you could probably replicate this kind of setup using individual wheel hooks, simply by positioning them a similar distance apart.

Depending on the type of hook you go for, you can pay anywhere between £5 and £45 – Park Tool makes a basic hook for a fiver, and we reviewed the BBB ParkingLot Storage Hook, which is now £14.95, as well as the Cycloq Endo, now a lofty £44.95. So, £60 is expensive compared with the most basic type of wheel hook, but fairly reasonable if you want to store multiple bikes and want something a little more sophisticated. And that's not to mention that none of the aforementioned hooks, or any other that I could find, are capable of accommodating really large wheel and tyre combos.

Overall, the PBT Wall Rack is smart looking and good quality, and it's nice knowing everything is included in the box for easy installation. It's also available in a six-bike version for £95, which works out a bit cheaper if you have a lot of bikes to store.

Verdict

Neat and effective way of storing multiple bikes off the ground

road.cc test report

Make and model: Pro Bike Tool 3 Bike Wall Rack

Size tested: 3-bike

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Pro Bike Tool says, "Free-up your floor space - Keep your garage or indoor space tidy and clutter-free. Our high-quality future proof wall hanging solution to bike storage is great for garages, storage sheds, homes and apartments. Bike rack is 33' inches (83.9cm) wide, making it the widest 3 bike wall rack in the market. Can hold bikes up to 30kg / 66.2 lbs weight load per bike."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Pro Bike Tool:

Weight

1.1Kg

Dimensions

33 x 5.71 x 5 inches

83.9 x 14.5 x 12.7 cm

Material

aluminium

Compatible with standard US '2 x 4' (or '2 x '6) wooden studs (1.5' wide x 3.5' deep)

The rack will hold up to 90kg (199lb) in total, or 30kg (66.2 lb) per bike

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Lightweight, but very solid.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Capable of accommodating a variety of bike types and a 5-inch wheel/tyre combo.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

Aluminium bar won't rust and the hooks look tough enough to last a lifetime.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Not as cheap as buying basic individual hooks, but the Pro Bike Tool rack offers a complete package and better features, such as the ability to fit much wider wheels/tyres.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Bikes are easy to mount and it does its job of saving valuable floor space.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

It's a very neat way of storing multiple bikes together.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Park Tools makes a basic hook for a fiver, and we reviewed the BBB ParkingLot Storage Hook which is £14.95, as well as the Cycloq Endo which is £44.95. So, £60 is expensive compared to the most basic type of wheel hook, but actually rather reasonable if you want to store multiple bikes and want something a little more sophisticated.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes – I have.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Pro Bike Tool wall rack is easy to fit and easy to use, and looks great. It can accommodate a wide variety or bikes, and the ability to fit wheel and tyre combos of up to 5 inches is nothing short of impressive.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 39  Height: 6'4  Weight: 175lbs

I usually ride: Steel audax bike  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives,

Pro Bike Tool 3 Bike Wall Rack 2020
Pro Bike Tool 3 Bike Wall Rack
Pro Bike Tool 2020
Pro Bike Tool

