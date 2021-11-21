Precision Hydration PF 30 Energy Gel (4 gels)

The Precision Hydration PF 30 Energy Gels are quite expensive but pack in a lot of energy per gel, have a simple yet effective ingredients list, and are easy to get down – and keep there – thanks to good consistency and being less sweet than competitors.

Each of these contains 30g of carbohydrate, which is impressive – a 'standard' gel, such as the OTE Sports Blackcurrant or the SIS GO Energy Electrolyte for example, contain 20g and 22g respectively.

More carbs means more energy to keep you fuelled on those long or intense efforts, and the higher energy density means less pocket space is needed for the same level of bonk prevention. You can make your own jokes about saggy Y-Fronts providing the same thing cheaper here.

> Buy this online here

It's even more impressive when you consider that it's only a 51g gel, while many are 60g. The size means you can fit plenty into even small jersey pockets without shirking on energy.

Utterly fruct

As we've seen with many energy drinks recently, the PF 30 gels have a 2:1 ratio of maltodextrin to fructose. The idea is the fructose allows you to digest and use more carbohydrates. Out on the road I found them easy on the stomach, and also easy to get down, thanks to a mild taste and thinnish consistency (unlike some other high-carb gels, such as Maurten Gel100).

The PF 30s are not overly sweet, so I wasn't reaching for a water bottle after each one. I could happily consume a few of these per hour, although they are only available in this one 'original' flavour.

> How to get into racing – 3 steps from sportives to real competition

Once opened, the tear off stays attached to the packet, which is neat – it's less likely to end up littering a hedge.

Mmm, potassium sorbet?

Vegans can also partake, which isn't the case with all gels, and these gels are made with natural (and refreshingly few) ingredients: maltodextrin, water, fructose, pectin, citric acid and a couple of preservatives (potassium sorbate and calcium lactate). These things are also certified by Informed Sport.

Handily, Precision Hydration has a nice simple carb calculator that's genuinely useful for choosing fuelling strategies according to duration and intensity.

Value

This box of four costs £8.99, which works out at £2.25 per gel, though they are also available in packs of 15 or 30 – though even the biggest box, at £67.43, only reduces the unit cost to £2.23. Then again, if the offers of 10 and 20 percent off the two bigger boxes are permanent, prices fall to £2 and £1.80 each respectively.

That makes 30 of these the same price as 30 Beta Fuel gels, but as those are also available at £2 a pop for six, they're cheaper if you don't want loads.

Beta Fuel also contains more carbs (40g), but they're stronger tasting and not vegan friendly.

Overall

For me, gels of this cost are best saved for racing; when the tempo is lower and there's more time for fuelling, I'll stick with something cheaper. But in the heat of a race or when pocket space is low – and where the carb concentration is key – these are great. There is no funny consistency, they're easy to eat and the flavour is subtle – they're not so sickly they require washing down.

Verdict

High carb, subtle tasting energy gels that are very easy to get down

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website