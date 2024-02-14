Skratch Labs Fruit Drops Blueberry

The Skratch Labs Fruit Drops are something a little different in the world of cycling nutrition – and if you are sick of shot blocks, gels and bars, these might be just the sweets to pack into your back pocket on your next ride. The blueberry-flavoured drops we tested proved easy to consume when I was riding, and they have a sweet but not sickly taste to them. Though I wasn't quite such a fan of the packaging, which I didn't find the easiest to handle.
The Skratch Labs Fruit drops are essentially candy gumdrops made of sugar and pectin (a soluble fibre that's found in fruits) that are designed to offer you energy on longer or higher-intensity rides. Their look isn't dissimilar to that of some drop-shaped sweets you might find in your supermarket's confectionary aisle, but Skratch Labs says these chews are not like others.
The brand claims they were created for those rides when you're 'going hard and the best thing to keep you going is a steady source of carbohydrates that won't destroy your stomach or gut'. Skratch Labs also says they're free of any unnecessary ingredients and that they come in easy-to-palate flavours. Real fruit is used as an ingredient, and each drop is covered in a dusting of granulated sugar and sour powder for function and taste.
Unlike liquid gels, the drops' chewy texture allows them to held up in the stomach. As they slowly digest, they gradually release their carbs to give you the energy you need when you're riding.
There are four flavours available: orange, raspberry, sour cherry (with caffeine) and the blueberry I tested. The ingredients vary slightly based on the flavour with some featuring sodium and some not. The blueberry drops are made from sugar, glucose syrup, water, pectin, blueberry, citric acid, blueberry juice concentrate, lactic acid and green tea extract.
Each 50g pouch provides you with 38g of carbohydrates, and according to the packaging this constitutes two servings. Skratch Labs recommends that you 'try eating one serving per half hour of exercise to start' – or one pouch per hour. This is pretty much what I'd follow with any on-the-bike nutrition, as on a harder ride, I'd happily consume 80g or even more carbs per hour – or two pouches of Fruit Drops.
Could I eat two packs of these per hour? Yes, absolutely. Both their taste and texture strongly resemble those of sweets, but they are not overly sweet, and the blueberry flavour was so good I struggled to not snack on them unnecessarily. The drops themselves are not sticky, which is good because it's easy to have them one at a time (each pouch has about 10 of them) or to chuck them all in at once – whatever your preference. I can also say I had no digestive problems when consuming nothing but these when I was riding.
My only real criticism is the packaging. It's not that it's bad per se, but to open it you need to tear the package – which can leave you with a torn section. When you're riding, you really want something that's easy to handle with one hand, which isn't the case with these.
Once you have opened the package, you're left with the possibility of the torn section becoming roadside litter and an open package with drops bouncing around inside it. On the road, they do stay inside the package long enough for you to consume them, but on gravel, I mourned a few that bounced out and onto the trail – a little bonus winter nutrition for sweet-toothed wildlife...
Value
You can get the fruit drops as individual pouches or as a box of 10 for £24.95. When bought in bulk, this means each pouch costs £2.49, and for that, you get 38g of carbs.
By comparison, the SIS Beta Fuel Dual Source Energy Chews provide 190kcal and 46g of carbs per package. Liam really liked them for their taste and their easy-to-digest nature. They're £2.20 per pop or cheaper if you buy in bulk,
Perhaps the most well-known chews, the Clif Shot Bloks top the list with each 60g stick containing 48g of carbs, around 24g of which are sugars. They retail at about £3 per pack, or £2.70 if you buy in bulk, and Dave found them a very tasty treat.
And for the sake of comparison... Haribo Starmix gives you about 38g of carbs per 50g (23g of sugars) and will cost you just £1.25 for a 175g package. They do seem to feature more ingredients than the Skratch Labs Fruit Drops and you don't get added sodium or caffeine.
Conclusion
The Skratch Labs Fruit Drops contain pleasingly few ingredients, they're not the most expensive energy product around and I enjoyed riding them on long rides – but I did find the packaging a bit of a let-down, even more so for gravel and off-road riding.
Verdict
Great tasting chew option for on-the-bike nutrition – but in a hard-to-handle packaging
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Skratch Labs Fruit Drops Blueberry
Size tested: Box of 10 (50g packages)
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Skratch labs says: Energy Chews Sport Fuel can essentially be described as a candy gumdrop made of sugar and pectin. Or even a version of cooled down fruit pie filling that you forgot to put in a pie. The caveat though is that our Energy chews are made for when you're working out, not just for when you're hungry for pie filling, which for us is most of the time.
We created these chews as an energy supplement for when you're going hard and the best thing to keep you going is a steady source of carbohydrate that won't destroy your stomach or gut. And hopefully, you get that when we say energy, we mean fuel or calories. You know, like the first law of thermodynamics where energy is neither created nor destroyed. Not like the kind of 'energy' you get after washing a handful of caffeine pills down with your sixth cup of coffee."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
The blueberry-flavoured Fruit Drops I tested have the following ingredients: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Pectin, Blueberry, Citric Acid, Blueberry Juice Concentrate, Lactic Acid, Green Tea Extract
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
I am referring to the texture of the chews here – it's really nice.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed well, I had no digestive issues and felt adequately fuelled during my rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The flavour – it's not sickly sweet and you can really taste the blueberry.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The packaging, which isn't that easy to open when you're riding.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
In comparison, the SIS Beta Fuel Dual Source Energy Chews provide 190kcal and 46g of carbs per package, while Clif's Shot Bloks top of the list with each 60g stick containing 48g of carbs (of which 24g is sugars). The Shot Blocks retail for about £2.70 per pack if you buy in bulk and the SIS Energy Chews are £2.20 per pop or cheaper when bought as a batch. Though for maximum bangs per buck Haribo's Starmix is a whole lot cheaper, albeit with a whole raft of ingredients…
The Skratch Labs Fruit Drops are not the most expensive, and their value is heightened by the fact they are made with a minimal number of ingredients.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The chews offer what you need for on-the-bike fuelling in a very tasty form, but I feel the packaging could be easier to handle.
Age: 30 Height: 164cm Weight: 52kg
I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, mtb, Ultra-distances
And if you're unable to find out info on every aspect of every facet of every business you ever buy things from, every aspect of every facet of...
I'm struggling to picture how he was holding the bars at all, based on the description.
If it was a car, you'd get a free loaner... but of course bikes are just toys.
This could be an option for you, also 10/10 https://road.cc/content/review/prestacycle-torqratchet-pro-deluxe-296421...
It wasn't a pedal: https://www.facebook.com/share/r/gXYC7NcvjYFNWw1L/
I'm actually still running those same calipers (Red 10 speed) on my Sunday best bike - there's a fag paper's clearance on 25mm Corsas 🤨
Parents are worried about their children riding in the road because they're worried they might bump into someone that drives like themselves...
road.cc item ? https://twitter.com/DrAmandaSeims/status/1757518261959213406 Assuming it's not a scam to locate the owners new bike !
Suspended sentence. You kill me. No really, you do.
Don't entirely disagree, I think it's mostly "generate content on current topic" - but presumably some people are all over this kind of "marginal...