Portland Design Works Otter Cage

by Stu Kerton
Sun, Dec 05, 2021 09:45
£24.99

Cheeky looking bottle cage that won't let your bottle escape
Secure bottle retention
Robust
Adds a bit of fun to your bike
Snug fit can wear the pattern off your bottle
Weight: 
57g
Contact: 
ridepdw.com
The Portland Design Works Otter Cage doesn't just look cute, its little paws have a very firm grip on your bottle whether you are on smooth roads or blatting along on the gravel tracks.

The Otter Cage is cut from a single sheet of 5052 grade aluminium alloy and then curved, so that it holds your bottle with its 'arms' just like a mother otter does when floating on her back with her pup, according to PDW.

That hold is impressive too. I used the Otter with both 750ml and 500ml bottles, some with necks and some without, with no hint of them coming loose whether full or empty – even when on my gravel bike taking on the various rough terrains of my local trails.

2021 Portland Design Works Otter Cage 2.jpg

The natural spring of the material means bottles are held very tightly, but the one downside is that tight fit can quickly rub the decals off your favourite bottles as you slide them in and out.

2021 Portland Design Works Otter Cage 3.jpg

The cage itself doesn't suffer though – the anodised finish of both colours, this 'brown' or 'steel gray', is tough and after six weeks of heavy use it still looks brand new.

With the cage you also get a pair of stainless steel bolts.

2021 Portland Design Works Otter Cage 4.jpg

Price-wise you are looking at £24.99, which isn't bad value for an alloy bottle cage, especially one as reliable as this. Back in 2015 I tested PDW's Bird Cage and it has sat on my winter road bike ever since. It still looks immaculate and holds bottles just as well as it always has.

The Otter is nine quid more than the Supacaz Fly Cage Ano, though, and the Supacaz is much lighter, too, at just 22g compared with the Otter's 57g.

Lezyne also does a classy looking CNC machined aluminium cage, catchily called the CNC Alloy Cage. It's the same price as the Otter but it, too, is lighter at 39g.

Conclusion

The Otter is a bit weightier than most, but if all you care about is keeping your bottles secure whatever the terrain then you really can't go wrong – it's one you can rely on.

Verdict

Cheeky looking bottle cage that won't let your bottle escape

Make and model: Portland Design Works Otter Cage

Size tested: Accepts 500ml or 750ml bottles

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

PDW says, "The Otter Cage is made from a single sheet of lightweight 5052 alloy. The arms of the otter cradle your water bottle nice and tight like a mama otter floating on her back with her pup. We donate 10% of the profits from the Otter Cage to organizations that protect wildlands & wildlife, organizations like Oregon Wild."

It's a very secure cage.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

PDW lists:

Constructed of 5052 alloy

Includes two stainless bolts for installation

Lifetime PDWarranty

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
5/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

It's a good talking point on the bike.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It can scratch your bottle.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Sitting comfortably between the two cages I've mentioned in the review, it's not badly priced.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Otter is a very well made bottle cage, tough and durable, and it works extremely well, even if it's a bit heavier than most. It's very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

