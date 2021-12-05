The Portland Design Works Otter Cage doesn't just look cute, its little paws have a very firm grip on your bottle whether you are on smooth roads or blatting along on the gravel tracks.

The Otter Cage is cut from a single sheet of 5052 grade aluminium alloy and then curved, so that it holds your bottle with its 'arms' just like a mother otter does when floating on her back with her pup, according to PDW.

That hold is impressive too. I used the Otter with both 750ml and 500ml bottles, some with necks and some without, with no hint of them coming loose whether full or empty – even when on my gravel bike taking on the various rough terrains of my local trails.

The natural spring of the material means bottles are held very tightly, but the one downside is that tight fit can quickly rub the decals off your favourite bottles as you slide them in and out.

The cage itself doesn't suffer though – the anodised finish of both colours, this 'brown' or 'steel gray', is tough and after six weeks of heavy use it still looks brand new.

With the cage you also get a pair of stainless steel bolts.

Price-wise you are looking at £24.99, which isn't bad value for an alloy bottle cage, especially one as reliable as this. Back in 2015 I tested PDW's Bird Cage and it has sat on my winter road bike ever since. It still looks immaculate and holds bottles just as well as it always has.

The Otter is nine quid more than the Supacaz Fly Cage Ano, though, and the Supacaz is much lighter, too, at just 22g compared with the Otter's 57g.

Lezyne also does a classy looking CNC machined aluminium cage, catchily called the CNC Alloy Cage. It's the same price as the Otter but it, too, is lighter at 39g.

Conclusion

The Otter is a bit weightier than most, but if all you care about is keeping your bottles secure whatever the terrain then you really can't go wrong – it's one you can rely on.

Verdict

Cheeky looking bottle cage that won't let your bottle escape

