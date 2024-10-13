I'll admit I wasn't too enthusiastic when the Pinarello Dogma X Dura-Ace Di2 turned up as I've always preferred racy bikes with aggressive geometry – the endurance bike concept never fully capturing my interest. But the Dogma X surprised me and possibly changed my perception of endurance bikes. Featuring slightly relaxed angles and room for 35mm tyres, the Dogma X is the most comfortable bike I've ever ridden – but by comfortable I do not mean slow. It's fast on the flats, composed on the descents and no slouch when the road points up either. The Dogma X proves fast and fun doesn't necessarily have to come in the raciest of packages.
> Buy now: Pinarello Dogma X Dura-Ace Di2 for £13,300 from Sigma
Looks like a Dogma...
Visually, the Italian company has done well to retain much of the Dogma F's design DNA, which helps keep the premium theme going.
The Dogma X is available in four colour schemes including Xolar Sun (red and orange), Xolar Blue, Xolar Green and our Xolar Black test bike. It has a premium look and the brushed chrome Pinarello and Dogma names and the X logos reinforce that fact.
From a design perspective, I feel the Dogma X is a stunning machine. The X stays will doubtless polarise opinions, but they're exquisitely executed and provide a unique visual element that's also functional.
The X Stays were designed to reinforce lateral stiffness without interfering with vertical compliance. In other words, it provides more side-to-side stiffness without impacting comfort or compromising stiffness at the bottom bracket area.
Whether or not you can actually feel this is up for debate but the bike certainly has a buttery-smooth ride quality.
The frame is constructed from Toray T1100 1K carbon fibre – a light and strong-grade weave that helps the Dogma X tip the scales at an impressive 7.4kg.
According to Pinarello, the frame weighs 950g and the fork 400g. While it's not the lightest bike around, it's not particularly heavy either – instead, it occupies the middle ground between climbing and aero bike.
Specification-wise, the Dogma X is extremely well kitted out – which is exactly what you'd expect in a bike at this stratospheric sort of price. Our model is built around Shimano's top-end Dura-Ace R9200 groupset, though you could go for SRAM Red eTap AXS and Campagnolo Super Record WRL – the choice is yours.
Personally, I feel Shimano – while perhaps not as aesthetically blingy as the other two – is the most refined groupset on the market.
The braking is crisp with class-leading modulation, and the shifting is precise and reliable. It just works. Just make sure you keep an eye on the battery levels.
Other components include a Princeton Grit 4540 wheelset with 32mm Continental GP5000S TR tubeless tyres, though consumer models will be specced with Pirelli P Zero Race TLR 35 rubber.
The cockpit consists of components from Pinarello's in-house brand Most.
This consists of 100/420mm Most Talon Ultra Light stem and bar combo and a Most Lynx Ultrafast Superflow L Carbon saddle on a Pinarello Aero seatpost.
...Rides like one, too
The Dogma X is an eye-opener regarding riding performance and shows that it's not only bikes with aggressive tube angles and super-lightweight frames that deliver a fast ride. It's not often you instantly connect with a bike but, with the Dogma X, everything felt in sync.
The riding position, while slightly more relaxed when compared to the Dogma F and other WorldTour-level race bikes, feels natural and doesn't force your body into a cramped and aggressive position.
This means there's less stress on your wrists, hands, neck and lower back, which results in a slightly more upright and comfortable riding position. A quick look at the numbers reveals the Dogma X's character.
Rated at 54cm, the bike felt a little bigger than the medium bikes I usually ride – the top tube measured 54.4cm (my go-to measurement is between 52.5-54cm).
The seat and head angles are fairly relaxed at 73.7° and 71.5° respectively, which is noticeable when it comes to the handling.
For reference, the 54cm Dogma F I tested last year measured 73° and 73.7° for the same angles.
The 422mm chainstays, near-one-metre wheelbase (997mm) and 379.4mm and 559mm reach and stack numbers reaffirm the Dogma X's endurance theme, though the latter two figures are on the racier end of the endurance spectrum.
Pinarello Dogma X Dura-Ace Di2 wheels
The Princeton Grit 4540 wheels and 32mm Continental GP5000 tyres work a treat on all surfaces. As an endurance bike with all-road tendencies, the fatter rubber means you can venture across mild gravel but the reality is you'll need to tweak the tyre pressures accordingly if you want to keep things swift and enjoyable. I didn't feel too comfortable plodding along on gravel but the bike can hold its own and accommodate any sections of dirt your ride might take in.
Out on the road, the wheels are impressive and the bike maintains speed well. I did experiment (as shown in the pic below) using a Shimano Dura-Ace C50 wheelset shod with Vittoria Corsa Pro 28mm tyres – just to see if this made any difference when it came to speed. In truth, it didn't. If anything, it impacted the ride quality and made the experience more abrasive with lots more vibrations coming through the wheels and frame. After a few weeks of testing this tyre-wheel setup, I reverted to the Princeton wheelset as it supplies a far more cosseting ride quality that doesn't impact on your speed.
As mentioned, our test bike came with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Di2 groupset. The Shimano system is a proven groupset that is close to flawless in operation.
It complements the build well, with a good feel and a high level of refinement.
Apart from when I forgot to charge the battery and limped home with one gear, the groupset performed as expected with special mention to the braking system – which I feel is class-leading.
Pinarello Dogma X Dura-Ace Di2: Ride
Only a few rides are needed to get to grips with what the Dogma X offers. While it's not a pure climber and lacks the responsiveness of a climbing bike, it dismisses hilly terrain with ease, though you'll need to work a little harder owing to the marginally longer wheelbase and the few grams of extra weight when things get steeper.
The upshot of the longer wheelbase and chainstays, however, is a surefooted and composed machine on fast descents. In combination with the powerful braking system, this means you can confidently scythe down descents, picking your line with confidence. It's a matter of getting the braking done before entry, choosing your line, railing the apex and repeating.
Where the Dogma X makes a convincing case for itself is on the UK's choppy and poor road surfaces. It manages to smooth out most imperfections and, while the X Stay scaffolding might have something to do with this, I feel it's more down to the wider rubber.
If you're brave enough to lower your pressure even further – I went as low as 38/40psi front/rear at 62kg – this unlocks even more compliance and speed, as counterintuitive as it might sound. The 32mm tyres are absolutely brilliant and you can even go as wide as 35mm.
A few years ago, I wouldn't have thought of going wider than 28mm with 30mm being a distant thought but, now, 32mm seems to represent the sweet spot in terms of compliance and speed.
During my 1,900km riding the Dogma X, I rode faster and covered more distance per ride with less input on the pedals than the Dogma F I tested last year. Of course, there are faster, lighter machines out there but to compare the Dogma X to WorldTour-level, race-ready bikes is to misunderstand its meaning completely – it's not a dedicated race bike, it's a bike for long distances.
I kept reaching for the Dogma X when heading out on a ride – and that says a lot as someone who enjoys the racier side of cycling.
Value
In terms of rivals, there are few direct threats out there.
The Roubaix is the original endurance bike and in its Specialized S-Works SL8 Di2 version, it has a lot going for it, including Future Shock 3.0 suspension and AfterShock seatpost – both of which provide a smoother ride quality.
At this price and if you can afford either, I suspect the choice will come down to personal preference rather than the spec sheet as there's not a lot between them.
If your pockets aren't quite as deep, models lower down the Roubaix range, such as the £5,500 SL8 Expert, offer a lot of the same qualities, including Future Shock 3.0.
The Giant Defy Advanced SL 0 looks a comparative bargain at 'just' £11,499, which includes a power meter. But Mat was very, very impressed when he put it to the test, and as with the Specialized Roubaix, you can get a lot of the same key features at much lower prices further down the Defy range.
Pinarello also offers its X-Series range of bikes, which borrow some of the design language and technology of the Dogma X but with differences in the carbon layup, components and geometry. The bikes do get the X Stays and should, for the most part, possess similar riding dynamics. The Shimano 105 Di2-equipped X5 and Ultegra Di2-equipped X7 are two such models coming in at £5,700 and £7,000 respectively.
Our best endurance road bikes buyer's guide rounds up more of our favourites at a wide range of prices.
> Buy now: Pinarello Dogma X Dura-Ace Di2 for £13,300 from Sigma
Conclusion
At £13,300, the Pinarello Dogma X represents a significant outlay and will be out of reach for most of us. That said, it's reversed negative perceptions around the endurance concept – well, for me at least. It will suit you if you're looking for a comfortable and fast bike but aren't looking to race, and it should be especially appealing to Dogma F owners who want the same level of prestige but something a little less racy.
Verdict
Superb comfort and overall performance, and the Pinarello name – but that means it all comes at a significant cost
Make and model: Pinarello Dogma X Dura Ace Di2
List the components used to build up the bike.
Frame: TorayCa T1100 1K Dream Carbon
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Di2
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace Dura-Ace BR-R9200 two-piston caliper, 160/140mm front/rear
Chainset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 50/34T, 11-30T
Cockpit: Most Talon Ultra Light
Saddle: Most Lynx Ultrafast Superflow L Carbon Large 145mm
Seatpost: Pinarello Aero seatpost with 3D printed titanium top seatclamp and bolts
Wheels: Princeton Grit 4540 DB
Tyres: Continental GP5000S TR 32mm
Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?
"Inspired by riders who enjoy long days in the saddle, the Dogma X is about more than just performance; the bike has been engineered from the ground up to heighten the emotional experience of cycling and reshape how we think about endurance and speed."
Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options
The Pinarello Dogma X Dura-Ace Di2 sits at the top of the range alongside the SRAM Red eTap AXS and Campagnolo Super Record WRL models.
Overall rating for frame and fork
8/10
Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?
TorayCa T1100 1K Dream Carbon with Nanoalloy technology.
Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?
The seat and head angles are fairly relaxed at 73.7° and 71.5° respectively. The 422mm chainstays, near-one-metre wheelbase (997mm) and 379.4mm and 559mm reach and stack numbers reaffirm the endurance theme, though the latter two figures are on the racier end of the endurance spectrum.
How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?
Height and reach are on the relaxed side – reach figure is 379.4mm.
Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.
Very comfortable and those 32mm tyres contribute to a super-smooth ride quality.
Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?
The bike has a stiff bottom bracket and fork. While neither impacts the ride quality they do provide an excellent feel and communication.
How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?
Yes, it felt the same as the Dogma F.
Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?
No
How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? The steering is on the slightly slow side of neutral owing the the near-one-metre long wheelbase.
Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?
Neutral but communicative – which is impressive for an endurance bike.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?
The 32mm Continental GP5000s TR tubeless tyres were superb. Excellent grip and comfort and no negative impact on speed.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?
The Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Di2 groupset is faultless – the braking is class-leading and the shifting precise.
Rate the bike for efficiency of power transfer:
8/10
Rate the bike for acceleration:
8/10
Rate the bike for sprinting:
8/10
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
9/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
9/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
9/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
8/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
8/10
Rate the bike for climbing:
7/10
Rate the drivetrain for performance:
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for value:
8/10
Rate the wheels for performance:
8/10
Rate the wheels for durability:
8/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
8/10
Rate the wheels for comfort:
8/10
Rate the wheels for value:
7/10
Rate the tyres for performance:
9/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
9/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
9/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
9/10
Rate the tyres for value:
8/10
Rate the controls for performance:
9/10
Rate the controls for durability:
9/10
Rate the controls for weight:
9/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
9/10
Rate the controls for value:
6/10
Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?
We've tested the Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Di2 groupset before; the controls have excellent ergonomics and provide good control and comfort.
Did you enjoy riding the bike? Yes
Would you consider buying the bike? Yes
Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes
How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The price of the Dogma X is very much at the upper end of the market. The Dogma moniker and Pinarello nameplate doubtlessly add a premium to the price, and many Pinarello enthusiasts will happily pay that premium.
Rate the bike overall for performance:
8/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
5/10
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's expensive, but brilliantly considered when it comes to performance, allure, aesthetics and its all-round comfort and performance. If those are the qualities you're looking for in a bike and you've sufficiently deep pockets it's sure to appeal, but I think its main appeal will be if you currently own a Dogma F but want a less wired cycling experience but with the same Dogma nameplate.
Age: 0 Height: 175cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Novice
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, mtb, Gravel and Elite Cycling eSports
Those dates correspond to manufacturing codes KF through to RF stamped on the inside of the crank arm near the bottom.
Police Scotland are much the same 20 incidents reported not 1 letter sent
Is that one of those Italian conti teams with 150 sponsor logos on the jersey?
You don't need a lot of money to enjoy being a cyclist. I have a friend who has eight bicycles that were thrown away and he got for nothing. They...
Saw her at the Cornwall Coliseum in 1986 - support act for The Smiths.
I didn’t indicate because there was no one else there whatsoever. Unfortunately, I hit the person who wasn’t there....
Neither town should be high on anyone's list of destinations for cycle tours of the country...
Okay, understood. I'd better go for the High Speed Homogenizer instead https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005954500064.html
The problem is that a lot of people who are making a lot of noise about LTNs etc. are the people who realise that the dream of the private motor...
In terms of speed limits, I was wondering where safety was "critical" - and where it was not.