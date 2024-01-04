Pedla RideFlash bootie

The Pedla RideFlash booties do a great job of helping to keep you visible with their Vizlite reflective material, made from 26% glass. They're windproof and water resistant, too, and while they aren't the warmest, they still offer some protection on chilly days.
Check out our guide to the best cycling overshoes for more options.
> Buy now: Pedla RideFlash booties for £68 from Pedla
As someone who has used Spatz overshoes for the past few winters, it's been interesting to use a more standard overshoe again. These don't go very high up on the leg, so don't keep your shins warm or dry, but they do a pretty good job of keeping your feet comfortable.
I was immediately impressed with their reflectiveness – the glass used in the material is very noticeable and they definitely catch the light, with small chunks of reflective material all over them.
As with a lot of overshoes, to get them on you put your shoe on first then pull these over the top. I've found it a bit of a mission to get my cleat through the hole in the overshoe, but my shoe size is at the upper end of the mediums on test, and I have my cleats set quite far back.
Pulling the rest of the overshoe on takes a while as they are quite tight, but this does mean there isn't much flapping around your shoes, as some overshoes can – possibly helped by me being at the upper end for the size. They were actually a little baggy around my ankle just above the shoe, which was slightly annoying though I couldn't actually feel it, it was more of an aesthetic thing; they didn't look as sleek as other high-end overshoes I've worn.
Pedla has gone for a zip closure, which has positives and negatives: you don't have to stretch them as much to get them on as you would without a zip, but Pedla has used quite a big zip pull, which is easy to grab, even with gloves on, but has a habit of flopping around and hitting your leg when you pedal.
Ride experience
Having worn Spatz overshoes for the past few winters, I'm used to very warm overshoes; these Pedlas aren't in the same league for warmth, but they're adequate for milder days in the wet.
The temperature range Pedla suggests isn't the easiest to decipher, but if blue is too cold and red is too hot then they're suitable for around 5-20°C. Certainly, in my experience any colder than that and there just isn't enough insulation to keep you comfortable. Within that suggested temperature range, though, they do exactly what you want: they keep your shoes clean, help keep your toes warm, and help you be seen.
They have some water resistance, and kept me dry in showers, but in heavy rain, combined with spray coming off the road, my feet got wet.
Durability
Pedla gives a warning on its website about abrasion on the surface causing damage to the reflective material, and I'm sorry to say I've found that to be the case.
I tend to pedal with my heels turned in, and have noticed visible scuffing to the overshoes where they contact my cranks. Other overshoes counter this by using tougher materials on these sections, but not here. This means you need to be extra careful with them, or just deal with them scuffing up.
Pedla does offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, but note this is not a 'try it and see' deal as the booties have to be in new/unworn condition. Pedla also offers a 12-month quality guarantee, where it will replace products that get damaged through standard use, which it deems a manufacturing fault.
Value and conclusion
Their price tag of £68 is quite high for overshoes that don't offer more warmth for the coldest temperatures we get in the winter – the Spatz Legalz GLO overshoes I tested last year are just £2 more but I'm happy to wear them down to about freezing – but then you're paying for the extra visibility here. The Legalz have an element of visibility but not as much as the RideFlashes.
Likewise, GripGrab has its RaceAqua X Waterproof overshoes for just £47.95, which Vecchiojo said were super waterproof, but they haven't got the standout visibility features of the RideFlashes.
If visibility is top of your priority list then these are a really good option. They're a bit pricey and don't have the insulation to be a do-it-all for the winter months, but for chilly to mild days and to help you be seen they are well worth considering.
Verdict
Highly reflective, but with quite a high price tag to match, and not loads of warmth
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Pedla RideFLASH bootie
Tell us what the product is for
Pedla says: 'Be seen out there. The RideFLASH bootie shines like no other, keeping you on the bike as the sun goes down. Made with 26% glass, the revolutionary Vizlite™ reflective material can be seen from over a kilometer away when hit with light, providing unparalleled safety on the road. Equipped with a waterproof zipper and signature Pedla detailing.
Please note: Due to the nature of the reflective material, repetitive contact with abrasive surfaces will increase the likelihood of wear, ultimately stripping the tiny microspheres from the base fabric.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Pedla rates these:
4/5 Aerodynamics
5/5 Rain Proof
5/5 Wind Proof
4/5 Comfort
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
They are nicely made and put together, although for the price I'd expect them to be a bit thicker.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
In terms of visibility, these function very well; they aren't the warmest but they're not designed for the depths of winter.
Rate the product for durability:
5/10
Pedla says to be careful with the material as abrasions will quickly wear it, and that does seem to be the case.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
I found them quite hard to get on as I have my cleats quite far back on my shoes, but once over my shoes they fitted okay.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
I found the sizing true to the guide.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
On the lighter end for overshoes, but then they're not very thick.
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
The fleece lining is comfy if it's against your skin, but if you're riding in the cold then you might get chilly toes.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
At £68, these are expensive considering the limited temperature range, but the visibility they offer is impressive.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
You have to be careful with these if you want them to last, as the material they are made from is quite delicate. Rinsing them clean after rides should help maintain them.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
These worked well in mild conditions, and the extra visibility is impressive.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Impressive reflectivity.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I'd like them a little higher on the leg, and with a touch more insulation.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
These are at the upper end, especially for overshoes that aren't designed for really cold days, but they're more about the visibility.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Not personally.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? If they are after visibility, but not warmth.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall they're good: they certainly add visibility to your rides, and offer some protection against the elements, but look elsewhere for ultimate warmth.
Age: 23 Height: 174 Weight: 72
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
Add new comment
1 comments
I have a set almost identical to these from Rose Bikes (pre-Brexit) for less than £30.