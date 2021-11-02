These Pearson x Lake Over and Over Road Shoes, a collaboration between the two companies, have incredibly stiff soles, a genuine leather upper and twin Boa dials for easy adjustment on the fly. It's an impressive build for the money, though they aren't the lightest out there.
If you are looking for a road shoe with absolutely no give in the sole, though, then the Over and Overs need to be on your shopping list.
The 3k carbon fibre Lake sole is incredibly stiff and transfers power through the pedals about as efficiently as you can. The carbon gets thicker towards the centre of the foot, being at its deepest at the cleat-mounting point.
I must say I was surprised by how comfortable I found such a stiff sole, even on long rides. Some shoes can cause hot-spots when they are so stiff, but the shape of the sole here just seemed to suit my feet.
The three-bolt mounting area has a sandpaper-like effect, which stops your cleats from slipping, and there are loads of markings to help with alignment.
To keep your feet cool there are entry and exit vents to allow airflow to pass through, and some chunky toe and heel bumpers to protect the soles and help with grip when walking.
Moving to the uppers, Pearson/Lake have used Helcor leather which the maker says comes from 'split' leather, which is the lower layer of bovine skin after it has been separated from the outer layer.
Helcor-Leder-Tec explains it as having no 'face' to it, but by adding a 0.15mm breathable polyurethane layer it gives it a new finish, as you can see here.
It looks cool in my opinion and is certainly hardwearing. Lake has added a rubber toe cap to protect the front of the shoe, but anywhere else I have caught the shoe has shown no signs of scuffing, and they've always cleaned up with just a wipe with a cloth.
There are more vents on the upper to help with airflow; this ventilation work but it's quite minimal so they aren't as cool as some shoes when the temperature ramps up.
Pearson/Lake describe the shoes as a medium width and I'd go along with that. The size guide says a EUR 45 (as tested) is a UK size 10, which I found to be absolutely spot on.
There was room inside them for my feet to swell in warmer weather, and the toe box offers plenty of wiggle room too, but thanks to the suppleness of the leather and the Boa wire system used for retention, the Over and Overs wrapped around my feet nicely with no pressure points.
The twin Boa dials offer small increments of adjustment in both directions so you can back off the tension while in the saddle as well as tighten it.
I found the heel cup to offer good support and there is the addition of 'shark skin' material on the inside to stop your foot lifting on each pedal stroke.
For shoes costing £265, the quality is as you'd expect, very good indeed, and the finish is neat and tidy throughout.
The only thing the Over and Overs haven't got going for them is their weight. On our scales this pair weighed in at 701g, which is almost 200g more than the £250 Le Col Pro Carbon shoes I tested a little while back.
It's the same story with the Quoc Mono II shoes, weighing 518g for a EUR 44 size. Those cost £270.
To be honest, when you are on your bike, an extra 100g on each foot isn't a major thing, and I wouldn't say that they felt heavier when riding.
They certainly compete well on all other aspects with shoes of similar prices (and you get a free pair of socks with every pair at the moment – whoop!).
Conclusion
They might not appeal to the weight-weenies, but if you want a super-stiff, high quality pair of shoes that offer impressive comfort and durable leather uppers, they're very good.
Verdict
Not the lightest, but one of the stiffest pairs of shoes out there and very comfortable with it
Make and model: Pearson x Lake Over and Over Road Shoes
Tell us what the product is for
Pearson says, "Over and Over is a long-lasting, dependable road shoe for everyday use. The full-carbon sole provides an excellent platform, for stable, efficient pedalling with every watt put to work. The durable, Helcor leather upper and soft leather heel-cup ensures a firm but comfortable fit. Rubber reinforced toe caps protect the leather from abrasion when pushing off from a standstill and increases grip. The shoe is highly breathable, with excellent airflow thanks to mesh sections, perforations in the upper and vent in the sole."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Pearson lists:
* Perforated upper and mesh sections for breathability and airflow
* Rubber toe-guard for added durability
* Boa-dial lacing system for precise fit
* 100% 3k carbon-fibre sole
* Three-hole cleat pattern
* Helcor leather upper
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Lake converts EUR45 to UK10 on its size guide, and it was a perfect fit.
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The leather finish is robust and wipes clean easily.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A very stiff road shoe that is also comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Excellent stiffness from the sole.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Not the lightest.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're £15 more than Le Col's Pro Carbon shoes, and £5 less than Quoc's Mono IIs. They are heavier, but otherwise offer a similar spec and quality.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're very good: a high performance pair of road shoes for those who aren't concerned about having the lightest pair possible. Very well made and impressively comfortable.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
