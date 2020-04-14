Le Col Pro Carbon Cycling Shoes

Le Col's Pro Carbon Road Shoes are impressively stiff with a great shape and a soft, supple upper. The range of sizes has been increased (slightly) along with the colours on offer. They're still lovely shoes for the money.

Yanto Barker, ex-pro and the man behind clothing brand Le Col, says on the website, 'Your shoes are not only the principle point of contact with your bike, but some of the most personal items in a cyclist's kit. Stylish, well made shoes have been something I've always sought after, and knowing what's needed, I decided we would make our own.'

While for some riders, function over form is the way to go, I know, especially on a warm sunny day when you've got your best bike out and your favourite kit on, watching a pair of bling cycling shoes turning the pedals over is a thing of beauty.

These Pro Carbon models offer exactly that.

For the upper, Le Col has specced a PU leather which is very supple, and when you tighten the retention system (we'll get to that in a minute) the material pulls taut and wraps itself around your foot without rucking and creasing like I thought it would, especially with its shiny surface.

They are so comfortable it is unbelievable, and thanks to the well-padded tongue there are no tension points or hot spots.

That surface is easy to wipe clean, too, which meant even after having to ride these shoes in the wet they always came up clean at home.

Breathability is good thanks to quite large venting holes down the sides of the shoe and covering the tongue, aided by mesh vents at the toe box. There are also a couple of vents under the toes in the sole.

Le Col has gone with a dial and cable system for tightening the shoes made by Atop, which are similar to the more commonly seen Boa dials. They are simple to use: just twist them towards the front of the shoe to tighten and back the other way to loosen. Tightening is done by micro-adjustments, so as they settle in over the start of a ride it is easy to just give them a tweak to tighten them on the fly.

There is no similar micro-adjustment to loosen them, so if they are too tight you have to knock off the tension and start again, but that rarely happens.

In this latest version, a rubber edge has been added to the dials to make it easier to grip. Reliability has also been improved, though I had no issues with the original and I've had none with this version either.

Using these cable systems, you end up with even tension right the way across the top of the foot, although I found the single Boa system on the Bontrager Ballista shoes (review to come) to offer a more balanced feeling.

Inside the shoe, the Pro Carbons have a grippy material around the sides and heels. We see it on a lot of top-end shoes, often called Shark Skin or Cat's Tongue or whatever, but usually it's only found in the heel cup. Having it throughout the inside of the shoe means your foot doesn't move at all, but without feeling like it is restricted.

As you'd expect on a pair of shoes at this price, the Le Cols have a full carbon fibre sole. It's a uni-directional setup, meaning all the fibres running in one direction, and it is stiff, very stiff but without being harsh. Some super-stiff shoes can transfer road buzz from the pedals through to your feet and create hot spots, but no such issues here.

The sole is designed for three-hole cleat systems and there are enough markings for fore and aft and rotation to get things lined up correctly.

Front and rear, you get rubber bumpers to protect the soles when walking, plus should you enter a shop or café with a tiled floor there is less chance of you ending up on your backside.

The overall quality here is exceptional, with all of the stitching neat and tidy, and although a lot of brands are using one-piece uppers or bonding sections together to avoid seams, the Le Cols have quite a retro classic look going on.

They are very light too, at just 506g for a pair of EUR 45s. Speaking of sizes, Le Col has increased the range on offer and also added a black colourway. The shoes now come in EU 41-45. There are no half sizes, and it's still quite a small range, but it's a step in the right direction.

So, let's talk money. To be able to deliver this performance and quality for £250 is quite good, especially when compared to the big brands.

I've recently tested the latest version of Shimano's top flight RC9 and they are brilliant in almost every aspect, apart from the massive £319.99 price tag. The Le Cols match them on stiffness, and I'd say their upper is even just a little bit more comfortable – plus you've got 70 quid in your back pocket.

I've also tested the Giant Surge Pro Road Shoes which are £25 more than the Le Cols, but the Giants can't compete on comfort. They are a bit heavier too.

Overall, the Le Col Pro Carbon shoes are top-notch, and since we first reviewed them, they now come in more sizes and colours.

Verdict

Awesome performance and extreme levels of comfort, now with more sizes available

