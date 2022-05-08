Support road.cc

review
Cleaning products
Oxford Mint Bike Degreaser

Oxford Mint Bike Degreaser

8
by Ashley Quinlan
Sun, May 08, 2022 09:45
0
£8.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Powerful degreaser that shifts the most stubborn oily dirt, and a decent price
Powerful action
Removes built up grime efficiently
Minty smell
Contains some harsh ingredients
Not explicitly for chains or discs
Weight: 
500g
Contact: 
www.oxfordproducts.com
How we test

Oxford's Mint Bike Degreaser is a powerful petroleum-based degreaser for the toughest built-up oily muck on your bike. Although not especially environmentally friendly, used sparingly this degreaser is a solid product to have in your bike cleaning arsenal.

Sometimes, simple soap and water can't cut it. If you've ever tried to clean your driveside chainstay, for example, you'll know the frustration of realising that you're not washing off dirt, but smearing around dried-on black oil that's now made a real mess of your sponge.

The solution? Degreaser. Oxford's Mint Bike Degreaser is designed for anything from shifting heavy dried-on stuff to cleaning the frame and moving parts like derailleurs.

Jetset lifestyle 

You need to be careful though – overzealous use near bearings or pivots can end up causing damage (it'll strip grease that needs to be there), while in this solvent form there are some really punchy ingredients. Kerosine (the stuff they use for jet engines) and petroleum both feature here, so this is definitely one to use a) sparingly and b) in a well-ventilated area.

Needless to say its powerful solvents are not the best things for the environment either, but the good news is you really don't need to use much. Instead of mixing the most volatile materials available, Oxford has used slower-evaporating ingredients that stick around just a little longer than your usual punchy degreasers. That means it has longer to dissolve the filth, and the residue is easy to wash away afterwards.

Take the tube

I found the smallest amount was really effective at cleaning up chainstays and stubborn dirt, and the supplied applicator tube lets you be precise (and keep just that bit further away from the nozzle).

Oxford doesn't explicitly recommend this for chains – it has Oxford Chain Cleaner for that – although it did a grand job of cleaning up an old cassette which was clogged up with a mix of old oil and dust. That wasn't attached to the bike though, and so wasn't near any bearings. Something like the aforementioned Oxford Chain Cleaner or Fenwick's Foaming Chain Cleaner can be used much more casually for that.

In any case, this general degreaser is powerful and effective, and washes away easily. If you do use it on moving parts, just ensure it's well rinsed off and dried before reapplying any grease.

> Beginner's guide to bike tools – get all the vital gear for basic bike maintenance

Of course, you should always avoid breathing vapours from products like these, but the whole Oxford Mint range does feature that signature minty whiff – which for me is far more pleasant than overpowering petroleum smells! I'm aware that not everyone will agree though, especially if you grew up when carburettors were a thing...

Value

At £8.99 for 500ml, it's par for the course on price. Peaty's XXX Solvent Degreaser is also £8.99 but you only get 400ml (and we were underwhelmed by it in testing), while 500ml of Motorex Power Clean Spray is £11.99.

Meanwhile, the WD-40 Bike Degreaser is notably good value at £6 for 500ml and smells of citrus instead of mint. Is it weird all these cleaners smell so drinkable? Probably.

My go-to degreasers (I first tried them years ago and have never felt the need to change since) are Fenwick's Fast Blast Degreaser and Fenwick's Foaming Chain Cleaner, which retail for £9.99 apiece.

Remember though, Oxford's Bike Degreaser isn't specified for chains and other sensitive parts, unlike the options above, so that's worth bearing (ho ho ho) in mind.

Overall

This is a powerful degreaser that will shift the most stubborn oily dirt. It's potent stuff, and not exactly eco-friendly, but a little goes a long way – and works very well.

Verdict

Powerful degreaser that shifts the most stubborn oily dirt, and a decent price

road.cc test report

Make and model: Oxford Mint Bike Degreaser

Size tested: 500ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Oxford says: "Mint Degreaser is a robust formulation which is effective at dissolving and washing away grease and oily residues that have built up over time. Slow evaporating solvents remain on the cleaned surface for longer, in order to protect it and make cleaning easier the next time. On application, the degreaser is more effective if allowed to soak for a few minutes before being washed off and has an emulsifying formula to help this process.

"It of course features a clean, minty scent."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Key Features:

- Reduces wear and overall deterioration.

- Removes built up oil and grease.

- Helps moving parts to move freely.

- Deep penetrating action.

- Clean, minty scent.

- Not tested on animals.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

The application nozzle fits in cleanly.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

One of the best I've come across.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Pretty much on par, and pound cheaper than my usual (Fenwicks) solvent degreaser.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It's very powerful, and good for shifting pretty much any stubborn grease and oil.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Powerful action, removes built up grime efficiently, minty smell.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Contains some harsh ingredients, not explicitly for use on chains or disc brakes.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £8.99 for 500ml, it's par for the course on price. Peaty's XXX Solvent Degreaser is also £8.99 but you only get 400ml (and we were underwhelmed by it in testing), while 500ml of Motorex Power Clean Spray is £11.99.

Meanwhile, the WD-40 Bike Degreaser is notably good value at £6 for 500ml.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes, especially if I could find it on offer

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a very good degreaser. Not the best for the environment, but even used sparingly it can go a long way.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 32  Height: 188cm  Weight: 80kg

I usually ride: Canyon Ultimate CF SL (2016), Fairlight Strael 3.0 (2021)  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Dabble in Zwift training and racing

Oxford Mint Bike Degreaser 2022
Oxford Mint Bike Degreaser
