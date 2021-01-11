The Oxford Aqua V 20 Backpack is a good commuter option for rainy weather and heavy loads. The back support provided by the waist and chest straps is excellent, and the padding is very comfortable. I'd like to see some internal organisation though, or at least a laptop sleeve.

Oxford's Aqua V 20 Backpack has gone wherever I've gone for the past month or so. My normal commute has been cut to one once or twice a week when I'm required to staff the office, and much of what I'd expect to carry in this backpack has been swapped for groceries and other odd cargoes.

This is the Aqua V20's first strength over my usual bag. The roll-top is excellent at adapting to awkward shapes, converting me to this design – I don't think I could manage without the ability to lob just about anything in there.

Occasionally a new component (or bit of shopping) did manage to prod me in the back as I rode, as the rear panel is not rigid, but it's generally very comfortable.

Inside I would really have liked a laptop sleeve for a bit of organisation and protection. That said, you can get laptop sleeves for next to nothing, so this too isn't the biggest issue.

What the Aqua V 20 does exceptionally well is carry heavier loads. The shoulder padding is very dense and comfortable, while the chest and waist straps both help distribute the load and stop it swinging when you get out of the saddle.

The waterproof design has proved flawless in some very heavy rain. There's not much more to say than the bag didn't let in any water, and I'm confident it won't start to either – I've not been careful with this thing, but it's fine. It's been scraped quite a bit but shows no signs of wear.

There is a reflective print for a little extra visibility, plus a loop for a rear light. Oxford has also specced a small, waterproof zippered pocket for essentials – it's big enough for keys and a wallet.

One slight issue I have is the length of the straps, as you end up with a lot of excess, and the system for folding it away is fiddly and ends up looking untidy. But then, technically this pack is for motorcycles, so the straps have to stretch over very bulky jackets. Trimming them takes seconds and in all other ways it's a perfect bag for cycling.

Value

At £54.99, it's decent value. Ortleib's Velocity 17L is £90 for instance, but you do get internal dividers. Evoc's Commuter 18L is even more expensive at £129.99, though again, there is more internal sorting going on.

For commuting in rain and carrying heavy or odd loads, the Oxford Aqua V 20 is very good. The only letdown is the lack of commuter-friendly organisation inside – but even that's an easily solvable problem.

Verdict

Very roomy and great for wet days and heavy loads – could use a laptop pocket, though

