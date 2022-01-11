Support road.cc

review
Accessories - misc
Arm & leg warmers
Training - misc
Nopinz SubZero Sweatbands

7
by dave atkinson
Tue, Jan 11, 2022 19:45
1
£29.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Useful indoor training accessory for mopping your brow and keeping you cool
A bit of cooling
Something to mop your brow with
A gel holder
Not very stretchy
Weight: 
198g
Contact: 
nopinz.com
If you've already got your Nopinz SubZero Suit or Shorts for training indoors then you might like to accessorise with these sweatbands, which are pretty useful even on their own.

Nopinz says that the sweatbands are 'a brilliantly simple dual-purpose accessory'. Those dual purposes are offering a bit of cooling, and something that's on hand to mop your brow once you've dropped your towel on the floor mid-Zwift-race.

The sweatbands have a pocket that sits against your skin, and they come with a thin ice pack you can stick in there to help you stay cool in the heat of battle. Okay, it's not the same kind of level of cooling that you get from the two big ice packs in the suit/shorts, but it's pleasant enough. Better still, you can freeze a gel and lob it in there, and when it thaws you can neck it before the final sprint.

The other thing that you get is a towelling section; with one on both arms you can do a decent amount of mopping, though I still kept a towel within reach to dab myself down on the supertuck downhill bits. The combination of towelling and suit fabric isn't especially stretchy, so if you're blessed with hands the size of mine you might struggle to get them on without popping a seam, but once they're on they stay put very well.

2021 nopinz SubZero Sweatbands - with ice pack 2.jpg

These aren't a game changer by any stretch of the imagination, but they are handy: the cooling is a nice thing and the ability to hold a gel is useful on longer races, the kind that I studiously avoid.

They could do with being a bit stretchier, and they're not cheap, but I've had plenty of use out of them and I expect many people could. They're available in sizes S-XL so you should be able to get some that fit; refer to the Nopinz website for specific sizing.

Verdict

Useful indoor training accessory for mopping your brow and keeping you cool

road.cc test report

Make and model: nopinz SubZero Sweatbands

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Nopinz says: 'These are a brilliantly simple dual-purpose accessory. There's a FreezePocket located on the inner wrist to help to provide a cooling effect where the skin is thinnest. We've even designed them to fit energy gels, so once your body has defrosted them (usually within 20-30 mins), you can get that all-important boost for the end of the session or race.

'In addition, the bands have a highly absorbent toweling upper to absorb sweat and keep you fresher and more comfortable during intense sessions. Each pair of Sweatbands come with two reusable gels packs.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Nopinz lists:

FreezePockets actively cool the body

Store energy gels for a performance boost

Sweat-absorbent toweling

Unisex

Sizing advice is based on wrist circumference.

Small wrist 17cm and below

Medium wrist 17-19cm

Large 19-21cm

XL 21 and above

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Pretty well, they're a useful indoor training accessory.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Offer a bit of cooling, something to mop your brow with, and a gel holder in one product.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Could do with being a bit stretchier.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

I don't think there's anything directly comparable.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? One committed to indoor training, yes.

Use this box to explain your overall score

Quite a niche product but easy to recommend if you think the things it offers will be useful for your indoor riding time. Quite expensive for what it is.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 49  Height: 189cm  Weight: 92kg

I usually ride: whatever I'm testing...  My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track

Dave Atkinson

Dave is a founding father of road.cc, having previously worked on Cycling Plus and What Mountain Bike magazines back in the day. He also writes about e-bikes for our sister publication ebiketips. He's won three mountain bike bog snorkelling World Championships, and races at the back of the third cats.

