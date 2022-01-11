Nopinz SubZero Sweatbands

If you've already got your Nopinz SubZero Suit or Shorts for training indoors then you might like to accessorise with these sweatbands, which are pretty useful even on their own.

Nopinz says that the sweatbands are 'a brilliantly simple dual-purpose accessory'. Those dual purposes are offering a bit of cooling, and something that's on hand to mop your brow once you've dropped your towel on the floor mid-Zwift-race.

The sweatbands have a pocket that sits against your skin, and they come with a thin ice pack you can stick in there to help you stay cool in the heat of battle. Okay, it's not the same kind of level of cooling that you get from the two big ice packs in the suit/shorts, but it's pleasant enough. Better still, you can freeze a gel and lob it in there, and when it thaws you can neck it before the final sprint.

The other thing that you get is a towelling section; with one on both arms you can do a decent amount of mopping, though I still kept a towel within reach to dab myself down on the supertuck downhill bits. The combination of towelling and suit fabric isn't especially stretchy, so if you're blessed with hands the size of mine you might struggle to get them on without popping a seam, but once they're on they stay put very well.

These aren't a game changer by any stretch of the imagination, but they are handy: the cooling is a nice thing and the ability to hold a gel is useful on longer races, the kind that I studiously avoid.

They could do with being a bit stretchier, and they're not cheap, but I've had plenty of use out of them and I expect many people could. They're available in sizes S-XL so you should be able to get some that fit; refer to the Nopinz website for specific sizing.

Verdict

Useful indoor training accessory for mopping your brow and keeping you cool

