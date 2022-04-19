Nopinz Pro-1 Roadrace Skinsuit – Women

The women's Nopinz Pro-1 Roadrace Skinsuit is a very good option for race days, with a well-judged close fit that's going to help with aero performance and a chamois that should keep you comfortable for longer efforts too.
The Pro-1 Roadrace Skinsuit is designed to be fast and also keep you comfortable while you're pacing it on race days, and it also works out cheaper than going for Nopinz' Pro-1 bib shorts and jersey combo.
Speedscalez fabric is used for the shorts, while Nopinz' Pista fabric on the arms is claimed to make it 'super-slippy', and then you've got the Chrono fabric on the torso for keeping things dry and cool.
Nopinz also gives you the option of adding number pockets to the two feed pockets which you'll find on the lower back. Not only are these 'Speedpockets' designed to help with neatly carrying race numbers in a way that's claimed to help with aerodynamics, or at least prevent the race number from adding drag, you don't have to puncture your expensive bit of Lycra with pins – you just slide the number into these pockets.
Skinsuits aren't just for racers, though – you might just simply prefer having everything flush. If you aren't racing and have no need for these Speedpockets you can buy the skinsuit without, which is the version I'm testing. If you want to know how the Speedpockets perform, check out Liam's review here.
The two wide feed pockets are for stashing nutrition for keeping fuelled on a race day, but if you're using this skinsuit for training rides not racing, simply because you prefer the two-in-one fit and feel, there's enough space for carrying nutrition in one pocket and a gilet and arm warmers in the other, so you're prepared for any temperature changes.
The elasticated top helps keep things secure and is also reflective, great for enhancing your visibility when you're caught out as it's turning dark.
The Armadillo endurance pad supplied by Teosport is impressive for this price point. It's soft to the touch and its dimple finish delivers excellent moisture management – I never felt overly warm or damp on hotter rides.
There's a lot of stretch to the skinsuit throughout, and this helps with providing a comfy, close fit that's not restrictive. The collar is low cut, but I did find that the zip cover at the neck is a bit rough and irritated me while riding.
The legs are quite long, which is all in the name of aero gains, and it's the same for the sleeves. For a flush finish, the legs have a laser-cut hem with a silicone band on the inside. Instead of using silicone dots, though, the whole 2cm band is made of silicone which is a bit excessive and means it's overly sticky and difficult to move.
The band could also do with being a little wider so pressure is distributed over a larger area. Again, it's the same situation with the sleeves.
Value
Opting for the two-in-one skinsuit is a saving of about £25 over going for Nopinz' Pro-1 jersey (£79.99) and bib shorts (£94.99) combination, which totals £174.98.
Nopinz' Pro-1 skinsuit is also considerably cheaper than the competition. The Le Col x McLaren Project Aero Speedsuit costs a huge £350. That said, Le Col did turn to McLaren's leading aerodynamicists to help develop and test the skinsuit.
Nopinz' offering is also much cheaper than more reasonably priced options such as Castelli's Free Sanremo 2 Women's skinsuit, which also has two pockets, but costs £195.
Conclusion
Overall, this is a great-fitting skinsuit that ticks all the criteria for going fast. It's very comfortable where it really matters – the chamois is certainly a good one for long rides – though I didn't get on so well with the finish at the hems or the zip cover at the neck, but for the price you are still getting a lot.
Verdict
Some minor niggles on the comfort front, otherwise a fantastic close-fitting skinsuit with a pad and pockets that'll cover you for long blasts
Make and model: Nopinz Pro-1 Roadrace skinsuit - Women
Tell us what the product is for
Nopinz says: "A suit with a Grand Tour stage winning pedigree it's comfortable but above all, it's FAST. Speedscalez™ for the shorts and our 'Pista' fabric on the arms make it super-slippy, while massively breathable 'Chrono' fabric on the torso keeps things dry and cool. A full zip, a quality pad, and cool colorways only add to the appeal.
"Common question: does the suit come with number pockets, feed pockets, or both? The simple answer is it's up to you! If you want Speedpockets for carrying a race number (select yes) then you will have number pockets with feed pockets underneath. Otherwise, the suit just comes with two feed pockets."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Nopinz lists these details:
Comfortable and aerodynamic.
A mix of Pista, Chrono, and Speedscalez™ fabrics.
Low profile silicone gripper bands.
Lightweight and breathable.
Teosport Armadillo Chamois.
Pre-dyed shorts for longevity.
YKK Soflex zip for comfort when standing.
Two rear feed pockets.
Available with or without Speedpockets™.
Made in the UK
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
6/10
Very comfortable chamois that's impressive for this price point. The finish at the neck is a bit rough, though, and I didn't get on that well with the tight and narrow silicone gripper on the sleeves and legs.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
All good when machine washed at 30 degrees.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Great for long rides when you want to go fast but also want to bring along nutrition and extra layers. The fit is close throughout and the chamois will cover you well for endurance length rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Impressive chamois for this price point.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Tight and narrow silicone gripper on the sleeves and legs.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Much cheaper than the competition. Skinsuits with claimed aero benefits can be as steep as £350. Castelli's Free Sanremo 2 is also more expensive at £195.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Liam gave the men's Speedpocketed version 9/10 overall, and if you get on with Nopinz' hems then maybe you could think the same for the women's version; personally, I find them a little uncomfortable, which on top of the slightly rough zip cover at the neck makes me think overall it's very good rather than excellent. The pad is certainly excellent, though, and it's good value.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
